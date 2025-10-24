A Wildly Underrated Airline That Travels To The US Has Been Named One Of The World's Best
The more you travel, the more specific your preferences become, which can include strategically signing up for the best credit card for travelers to having a favorite airline — and who doesn't want to fly with the world's top airlines? The prestigious APEX World Class 2026 Award highlighted 10 airlines that, after 1,000 hours of audits and peer reviews, best highlight and cater to contemporary travel needs. The list included familiar names like All Nippon Airways and Singapore Airlines, but one underrated carrier with U.S. flights made it into the ranking: Fiji Airways.
Fiji's national carrier is the smallest airline by fleet size to win the award. According to an official press release, this was only possible through deep and extensive "transformation efforts," including rethinking the in-flight experience and updating outdated equipment, but also hosting an intensive training camp for cabin crew members.
Since 2024, American travelers can hop on a direct, 13-hour flight from Dallas to Fiji via Fiji Airways. The airline also added a direct flight from Fiji to Cairns, Australia, in 2025, making it a whole lot easier to reach the Great Barrier Reef from North America. You could, if you wanted, plan a vacation that includes beautiful beaches in Fiji and snorkeling off the Australian coast, provided you have the luxury of time. Flying to and fro, and eating well along the way, will be the least of your concerns.
Fiji Airways offers some of the best food you can taste aboard an airplane
One of Fiji Airways' biggest projects has been its food and beverage services. The airline worked with culinary experts to create a Pacific Rim-inspired menu that celebrates regional flavors and acts as an extension of Fijian hospitality — and the efforts paid off. Fiji Airways also received the 2026 APEX/IFSA Award for best in-flight food or beverage, officially qualifying not only as a great airline but a culinary experience. "Food has the power to connect people, and through our inflight experience, we are connecting travellers to the heart of Fiji before they even arrive," said Rafaele Galuvakadua, Fiji Airways' Executive Chef, in an official press release.
While those in economy still benefit from a simplified menu on long-haul flights, business class is where you can take advantage of the airline's new Dine on Demand concept, where passengers decide what and, more importantly, when to eat. Signature dishes — including mahi-mahi with prawn chili oil, Fijian chicken curry, and kumquat cheesecake, to name a few — incorporate flavors from all over Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Islands, made possible through collaborations with sustainable suppliers.
So far, 2025 has been a big year for Fiji Airways — to add to the list of accomplishments, the airline became an official Oneworld Alliance member in spring 2025. This partnership places Fiji Airways at an advantageous position to further expand its routes and attract more flyers with better perks. The airline has also adopted American Airlines' AAdvantage travel rewards program, which, in parallel with Oneworld benefits, makes traveling with Fiji Airways all the more comfortable.