A Wildly Underrated Airline That Travels To The US Has Been Named One Of The World's Best

The more you travel, the more specific your preferences become, which can include strategically signing up for the best credit card for travelers to having a favorite airline — and who doesn't want to fly with the world's top airlines? The prestigious APEX World Class 2026 Award highlighted 10 airlines that, after 1,000 hours of audits and peer reviews, best highlight and cater to contemporary travel needs. The list included familiar names like All Nippon Airways and Singapore Airlines, but one underrated carrier with U.S. flights made it into the ranking: Fiji Airways.

Fiji's national carrier is the smallest airline by fleet size to win the award. According to an official press release, this was only possible through deep and extensive "transformation efforts," including rethinking the in-flight experience and updating outdated equipment, but also hosting an intensive training camp for cabin crew members.

Since 2024, American travelers can hop on a direct, 13-hour flight from Dallas to Fiji via Fiji Airways. The airline also added a direct flight from Fiji to Cairns, Australia, in 2025, making it a whole lot easier to reach the Great Barrier Reef from North America. You could, if you wanted, plan a vacation that includes beautiful beaches in Fiji and snorkeling off the Australian coast, provided you have the luxury of time. Flying to and fro, and eating well along the way, will be the least of your concerns.