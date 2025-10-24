America's Worst Cities For Inflation In 2025 You Might Want To Avoid A Vacation To

Inflation affects everything and everybody — yes, even travelers. You may have decided against traveling internationally this year due to flights getting more expensive; instead, you may be considering traveling within the U.S., but where you visit will make a huge difference in how far your budget can stretch.

The August 2025 Consumer Price Index Report revealed that the country experienced a 2.9% inflation increase in the 12 months leading up to its publication. The price increases and drops are calculated across a variety of categories and industries. Though most of them will not affect the traveler's experience, some are definitely worth paying attention to, like the price of gas, which became 1.9% more expensive in August 2025. If you were considering a road trip, this is bad news. An even bigger, more concerning increase was the price of food away from home. This category includes everything from take-away fast food to meals at sit-down restaurants, and prices here increased 3.9% year on year. The majority of travelers eat out for the duration of their vacation, so you can see how higher costs may skew your budget.

A September 2025 study by WalletHub shared the cities most affected by inflation in the short and long term. Short-term inflation spikes were decided by comparing data two months apart, and a lot can change in two months. Phoenix and Minneapolis figured among the cities where the cost of living increased the most in the 60-day period. But year-on-year data can prove more useful when deciding where to travel so that your money goes the furthest. Zooming out, you'll notice California cities have especially gotten more expensive, with cities on the East Coast being hit hard, too.