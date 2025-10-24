America's Worst Cities For Inflation In 2025 You Might Want To Avoid A Vacation To
Inflation affects everything and everybody — yes, even travelers. You may have decided against traveling internationally this year due to flights getting more expensive; instead, you may be considering traveling within the U.S., but where you visit will make a huge difference in how far your budget can stretch.
The August 2025 Consumer Price Index Report revealed that the country experienced a 2.9% inflation increase in the 12 months leading up to its publication. The price increases and drops are calculated across a variety of categories and industries. Though most of them will not affect the traveler's experience, some are definitely worth paying attention to, like the price of gas, which became 1.9% more expensive in August 2025. If you were considering a road trip, this is bad news. An even bigger, more concerning increase was the price of food away from home. This category includes everything from take-away fast food to meals at sit-down restaurants, and prices here increased 3.9% year on year. The majority of travelers eat out for the duration of their vacation, so you can see how higher costs may skew your budget.
A September 2025 study by WalletHub shared the cities most affected by inflation in the short and long term. Short-term inflation spikes were decided by comparing data two months apart, and a lot can change in two months. Phoenix and Minneapolis figured among the cities where the cost of living increased the most in the 60-day period. But year-on-year data can prove more useful when deciding where to travel so that your money goes the furthest. Zooming out, you'll notice California cities have especially gotten more expensive, with cities on the East Coast being hit hard, too.
San Diego, California
Travelers usually head to sunny San Diego for waterfront fun and art exhibitions. San Diego has always been affected by inflation due to its high cost of living, which just keeps getting more expensive. This time, it hits different. According to WalletHub, San Diego ranked first in the list of cities most affected by inflation so far in 2025, with area prices going up 4% in the last year.
Over a decade ago, one Reddit user shared that they budgeted around $1,000 per person (including flights) for a four-day trip to America's Finest City. In 2025, while it is still possible to visit San Diego on an extremely low budget (think around $600), it's more realistic to expect to spend at least $1,600, not including plane tickets. Anticipate spending more on food — the most recent consumer price index report reveals that food away from home saw a 3.7% increase in San Diego. Travelers on tight or strict budgets should instead look for other coastal cities or turn to different destinations for cultural activities. If a Californian beachside retreat is what you're in for, alternatives to San Diego include Ventura, situated north of Los Angeles and generally considered to be more affordable than San Diego.
Riverside, California
Riverside is a charming historic city situated just outside San Bernardino and is one of the best cities in the country for thrifting. It also attracts nature enthusiasts through its nearby national and state parks. Unfortunately, Riverside has been hit surprisingly hard by inflation, and it has been a slow burn. It ranks in WalletHub's top 10 cities with the increasing cost of living. According to the July 2025 consumer price index report, year on year, area prices went up by 3.5%, with the price of food away from home increasing by 5.4%.
Though you'll have no trouble finding bargains at local second-hand stores, travelers should still expect to dedicate more of their budget to eating out if they want to stay in Riverside. But, with a little bit of itinerary tweaking, you can still take advantage of the city's beautiful sights and shops by making it an add-on rather than a trip itself. If what you're looking for is great outdoor spaces, then Dallas, Texas, might be a great alternative. The city is among the least affected by inflation and makes for a great base for nearby national parks.
Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles is one of the biggest cities in California, and one where tourism is crucial not only for the sustenance of local businesses and companies, but also for the benefit of residents. In 2024, Los Angeles County reported that travel-related spending amounted to $34.9 billion, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. The City of Angels is already an expensive destination, but travelers may have to adjust their expectations of just how pricey it can be to visit in the near future. Prices in the area rose 3.3% year on year, with food away from home spiking the most at 4.8%, according to the most recent consumer price index report.
Eating great food is one of the reasons people travel, and there are plenty of local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles. If you're set on visiting, consider sticking to walkable areas to save on transportation, parking, and gas, or shift your foodie splurges to lunchtime, as most restaurants will offer great lunch menus for a fraction of the dinner course price.
Tampa, Florida
California isn't the only sunny destination affected by inflation. Tampa is one of the most visited cities in Florida, with great access for people flying in from other areas of the U.S. to beaches and major theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando (both just about an hour's drive away). But the city has not been spared from inflation; instead, the latest consumer price index report suggests it ties for third place with Los Angeles, with the cost of living up 3.3%.
Tampa has the biggest gap between the two main factors travelers should consider when visiting: gas prices and the general cost of food away from home. Gas prices dropped a whopping 11% in the last year, but food at restaurants, fast-food joints, and vending machines increased by 6.3% — the most significant increase on this list. Luckily, Tampa stands alone in its fight with inflation, and you can plan a slightly more manageable vacation by simply going to lesser-known destinations within the Sunshine State.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
People visit Philadelphia for its history and culture; it's America's first UNESCO World Heritage City for its ties to the beginnings of the United States, but more recently, it's where you travel to experience street art and a vibrant food scene. The city makes the third-place tie-in a party of three, with area prices going up by, again, 3.3%. Unlike the other cities on this list, however, the big contributor to this increase is the price of groceries. According to the August 2025 consumer price index report, the cost of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs shot up by 8.7%.
For travelers, this is good news — other costs like food away from home have gone up, but not as much as in Los Angeles or Tampa. A trip to Philadelphia averages about $1,500 per traveler per week. Inflation may mean it's better to prepare a little bit extra to cover everything from food to accommodation comfortably.