The Best City In The Country For Thrifting Is An Unexpected California Suburb

Thrifting has become a cultural movement, fueled by fast fashion's environmental impact and growing concerns about sustainability among Millennials and Gen Z. It is further amplified by social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where influencers showcasing thrift hauls have cemented pre-owned shopping as a trend that is here to stay. According to research from Capital One, an impressive 93% of Americans shop for secondhand goods online, with about 33% of all clothing purchased in 2024 being secondhand. The thrifting and resale market is projected to grow to $73 billion by 2028, reflecting a booming trend both online and in physical stores.

Joybird, an online artisanal home furnishings company, conducted a study on the best places for thrifting in the U.S., analyzing Yelp data from 50 cities. The criteria included the number of thrift stores, flea markets, donation centers, and home organization services per 100,000 residents, factoring in affordability, quality, and customer ratings. Riverside, California, emerged as the top city for thrifting, scoring 37 out of a possible 50 points. Located just 56 miles from Downtown Los Angeles, Riverside offers a treasure trove of secondhand gems for vintage enthusiasts and bargain hunters.