The Best City In The Country For Thrifting Is An Unexpected California Suburb
Thrifting has become a cultural movement, fueled by fast fashion's environmental impact and growing concerns about sustainability among Millennials and Gen Z. It is further amplified by social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where influencers showcasing thrift hauls have cemented pre-owned shopping as a trend that is here to stay. According to research from Capital One, an impressive 93% of Americans shop for secondhand goods online, with about 33% of all clothing purchased in 2024 being secondhand. The thrifting and resale market is projected to grow to $73 billion by 2028, reflecting a booming trend both online and in physical stores.
Joybird, an online artisanal home furnishings company, conducted a study on the best places for thrifting in the U.S., analyzing Yelp data from 50 cities. The criteria included the number of thrift stores, flea markets, donation centers, and home organization services per 100,000 residents, factoring in affordability, quality, and customer ratings. Riverside, California, emerged as the top city for thrifting, scoring 37 out of a possible 50 points. Located just 56 miles from Downtown Los Angeles, Riverside offers a treasure trove of secondhand gems for vintage enthusiasts and bargain hunters.
Why Riverside is a thrifting hotspot
California is a diverse and world-renowned shopping destination, from Manhattan Beach's independently-owned chic boutiques to San Diego's luxurious waterfront shops in Seaport Village. Riverside's high ranking reflects this legacy, boasting a dense concentration of thrift stores and flea markets. With more pre-owned clothing retailers per 100,000 residents than many other cities, Riverside offers a large selection of unique, secondhand garments. The ratio of stores to residents also suggests that these shops are well-stocked with an abundance of donated items.
Yelp reviews reveal another reason Riverside shines compared to other cities in California: consistently high ratings for thrift stores and flea markets. These reviews build a sense of trust and strengthen reputability, ensuring customers enjoy high-quality finds. Affordable pricing further enhances Riverside's appeal, making it a prime destination for budget-conscious shoppers. Additionally, the city's abundance of donation centers and home organization services supports a cycle of sustainable reselling.
Where to thrift in Riverside
Riverside is a hidden gem for vintage clothing enthusiasts and bargain hunters. Savers, located on Tyler Street near Galleria Mall, is a spacious thrift store offering clothing, books, records, and home goods. Some Yelp reviews suggest that you get a coupon for future purchases if you also make a donation to the store. Across the street, Another Thrift Shop offers vintage treasures like antique furniture and collectibles. One Yelp reviewer remarked, "It's small but packed in a ton of vintage goodies. Prices are super reasonable."
On Magnolia Avenue, the Pink Ribbon Thrift Shop is known for its organized layout and welcoming staff. Its loyal customer base frequently visits for hidden gems. For those looking to thrift for a good cause, Set Free Thrift Store on 14th Street is a standout. Proceeds help the homeless, and items are incredibly affordable, with some priced as low as $1. Whether you're on the hunt for unique vintage finds, supporting sustainability, or looking to donate, Riverside offers an unbeatable thrifting experience. To enjoy more amazing stores on your vacation, the eclectic city of Walnut Creek is an outdoor paradise famed for world-renowned shopping.