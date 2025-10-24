Rick Steves Wants One Specific Drink To Stay Hydrated On Long Flights (And It's Not Water)

When it comes to traveling on an airplane, there are a lot of unspoken rules. Especially when it comes to wellness. Cruising at 35,000 feet above ground is no easy feat, and it can definitely be tough on your body. For instance, you should avoid drinking coffee on an airplane – between bloat and bacteria, it's just better to be safe than sorry. And if you prefer your beverages to be icy-cold, you should never order ice on a flight unless you want to be dealing with potential tummy rumbles the rest of your trip. Plain, room-temperature water is definitely your best bet for maintaining optimal health in the sky, but travel writer and TV personality Rick Steves loves orange juice for long-haul flights.

"Long flights are dehydrating. I ask for 'two orange juices with no ice' every chance I get," Steves shares on his website when asked about tips for happy, healthy travels. While typically, most will caution you against consuming sugary fruit juices on an airplane, others contest that orange juice contains the vital vitamin C, which helps to protect your immune system (incredibly important when you're spending hours in a small space with hundreds of strangers).