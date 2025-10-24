Rick Steves Wants One Specific Drink To Stay Hydrated On Long Flights (And It's Not Water)
When it comes to traveling on an airplane, there are a lot of unspoken rules. Especially when it comes to wellness. Cruising at 35,000 feet above ground is no easy feat, and it can definitely be tough on your body. For instance, you should avoid drinking coffee on an airplane – between bloat and bacteria, it's just better to be safe than sorry. And if you prefer your beverages to be icy-cold, you should never order ice on a flight unless you want to be dealing with potential tummy rumbles the rest of your trip. Plain, room-temperature water is definitely your best bet for maintaining optimal health in the sky, but travel writer and TV personality Rick Steves loves orange juice for long-haul flights.
"Long flights are dehydrating. I ask for 'two orange juices with no ice' every chance I get," Steves shares on his website when asked about tips for happy, healthy travels. While typically, most will caution you against consuming sugary fruit juices on an airplane, others contest that orange juice contains the vital vitamin C, which helps to protect your immune system (incredibly important when you're spending hours in a small space with hundreds of strangers).
More tips for staying healthy on an airplane
Aside from skipping sugary drinks like soda and alcohol, watching what you eat before a flight is equally as important. The last thing you want to endure is stomach problems when you're trapped on a plane. There are certain foods you should definitely avoid at the airport – oysters, sushi, and airport buffets are definitely a given, but packaged sandwiches and salads can also be problematic if not handled correctly. The best advice we can give is to eat outside the airport (if you can). Otherwise, we recommend bringing healthy snacks like carrot sticks, nuts, apples — things that won't stench up the plane, are easy to eat, and won't make you bloat.
But food and drinks aren't the only way to stay healthy on a flight. Wet wipes are one of our must-have items for a myriad of reasons — sanitizing your hands, disinfecting surfaces, and cleaning up any mishaps. You'll also still see many people masking up on a plane. Of course, this all comes down to personal preference, but considering how tightly packed the spaces are and how often you'll likely hear people coughing and sneezing, it's definitely not the worst idea to pack one just in case. With a few nutritious snacks, some vitamin C, and a few sanitation essentials, you'll be well-prepped to be in great (or at least decent) shape for your trip ahead.