This Lightweight Dollar Tree Buy Could Transform Your Next Hiking Trip

Boasting over 400 beautifully preserved natural areas, each teeming with scenic treasures and diverse beauty, the U.S. offers countless opportunities for hikers on its trails. From mellow paths for beginners to national park trails that are only for experienced trekkers, hiking is considered both an immersive and inexpensive way to engage with Mother Nature. But while traversing rugged terrains is an amazing experience, those uneven surfaces can also put some undue pressure on your feet. Typically, a good pair of hiking boots can mitigate much of this stress, but to give your feet a nice hug, a cushioned insole can turn out to be a game-changing accessory for your next hiking trip.

Insoles are shoe inserts and serve as a removable piece of accessory for any type of footwear you own. They are designed to reduce the impact of harsh surfaces on your feet, alleviate fatigue, and provide additional support to the footbed. Fortunately, there's also a budget-friendly insole available on the market that goes above and beyond its price point. Dollar Tree's Assured Extra Comfort Cushion Insoles retail for $1.25 at the time of this writing, coming in a pack of two.

Lightweight and durable, this must-have in a hiker's arsenal is a great shock absorber that helps with stability and doesn't add to the burden of your backpack's gear. Moreover, the insoles are also designed with aeration in mind, wicking away sweat and preventing blisters that are often caused by excess moisture. In comparison, other more popular insoles, like Dr. Scholl's Sport Insoles, sell for anywhere between $10 and $15 for a single pair. Although the Dollar Tree variety may not be as long-lasting or high-quality, they are perfect for providing comfort on a long hike, proving that a functional travel piece doesn't always come with a huge price tag.