This Lightweight Dollar Tree Buy Could Transform Your Next Hiking Trip
Boasting over 400 beautifully preserved natural areas, each teeming with scenic treasures and diverse beauty, the U.S. offers countless opportunities for hikers on its trails. From mellow paths for beginners to national park trails that are only for experienced trekkers, hiking is considered both an immersive and inexpensive way to engage with Mother Nature. But while traversing rugged terrains is an amazing experience, those uneven surfaces can also put some undue pressure on your feet. Typically, a good pair of hiking boots can mitigate much of this stress, but to give your feet a nice hug, a cushioned insole can turn out to be a game-changing accessory for your next hiking trip.
Insoles are shoe inserts and serve as a removable piece of accessory for any type of footwear you own. They are designed to reduce the impact of harsh surfaces on your feet, alleviate fatigue, and provide additional support to the footbed. Fortunately, there's also a budget-friendly insole available on the market that goes above and beyond its price point. Dollar Tree's Assured Extra Comfort Cushion Insoles retail for $1.25 at the time of this writing, coming in a pack of two.
Lightweight and durable, this must-have in a hiker's arsenal is a great shock absorber that helps with stability and doesn't add to the burden of your backpack's gear. Moreover, the insoles are also designed with aeration in mind, wicking away sweat and preventing blisters that are often caused by excess moisture. In comparison, other more popular insoles, like Dr. Scholl's Sport Insoles, sell for anywhere between $10 and $15 for a single pair. Although the Dollar Tree variety may not be as long-lasting or high-quality, they are perfect for providing comfort on a long hike, proving that a functional travel piece doesn't always come with a huge price tag.
Why avid hikers swear by insoles for comfortable trekking
The hiking community has plenty of tricks and advice to help your trek, including buying shoes late in the evening to help mimic swelling of feet on trails that can increase your regular shoe size. On Reddit's r/Adirondacks, one commenter writes, "On longer hikes, pack a spare set of insoles. Everyone knows to occasionally change socks, but changing insoles can make a huge difference, and they weigh virtually nothing." The advice garnered 54 upvotes, solidifying its practicality and handiness.
Another thread on r/socalhiking discusses ways to tackle foot pain after a long trek, with multiple hikers agreeing; a comment says, "New insoles make a world of difference and are absolutely critical." Many also mentioned that stitched insoles in hiking boots often don't live up to the mark. Another hack to alleviate soreness includes elevating your feet in the middle of the hike and removing the boots and socks for some fresh air. This helps with blood circulation and saves you from swelling and painful blisters.
Apart from nature trails, these affordable Dollar Tree insoles can also find a place in your everyday life, like on days when lots of walking is on the agenda. For travelers, it can also help reduce foot stress on other challenging terrains, like Europe's cobblestone streets. That said, while these off-the-shelf insoles can be used by anyone who wants to prevent foot soreness, those with specific medical conditions might need customized orthotic insoles prescribed by a medical professional. If you suffer from any foot pain, it's best to consult your doctor before getting your hands on any sort of gear. For more hiking tips, check out this easy mnemonic to stay safe if you get lost while hiking.