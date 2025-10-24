Cincinnati's Dreamy Historic 'Gaslight District' Brims With Romantic Bohemian Charm In Ohio

Ohio sometimes takes a beating online, with numerous articles claiming it to be one of the country's most boring states, and a recent TikTok meme that saw the word "Ohio" become shorthand for strange happenings. But as with all broad-brushstroke online commentary, there is more to the Buckeye State than the corn-stalk-and-football stereotypes would suggest. After all, it's home to charming small towns like Chagrin Falls and Geneva-on-the-Lake, the largest theme park in the Midwest, and Cincinnati, a city with some of the most spectacular street art in America

Cincinnati is a good place to start exploring Ohio, a city the great Charles Dickens believed to be one of the finest in America. "Cincinnati is a beautiful city; cheerful, thriving, and animated," he wrote in "American Notes." "I have not often seen a place that commends itself so favorably and pleasantly to a stranger at the first glance." Granted, he was describing Cincinnati in 1842, but if you walk among the historic street lamps and old-world buildings of the city's Gaslight District, the Victorian-era grandeur of Dickens' day seems to be a fixture of modern life.

Cincinnati's Gaslight District is located in the Clifton neighborhood, just north of downtown. A mid-19th century village, later annexed by the city, Clifton is known for its romantic atmosphere, lovely old manors, pedestrian-friendly streets, as well as theaters, museums, green spaces, and homey restaurants. And because of its surprisingly vibrant nightlife scene, Clifton is also considered one of the best areas in Cincinnati to stay during a visit.