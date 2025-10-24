Cincinnati's Dreamy Historic 'Gaslight District' Brims With Romantic Bohemian Charm In Ohio
Ohio sometimes takes a beating online, with numerous articles claiming it to be one of the country's most boring states, and a recent TikTok meme that saw the word "Ohio" become shorthand for strange happenings. But as with all broad-brushstroke online commentary, there is more to the Buckeye State than the corn-stalk-and-football stereotypes would suggest. After all, it's home to charming small towns like Chagrin Falls and Geneva-on-the-Lake, the largest theme park in the Midwest, and Cincinnati, a city with some of the most spectacular street art in America
Cincinnati is a good place to start exploring Ohio, a city the great Charles Dickens believed to be one of the finest in America. "Cincinnati is a beautiful city; cheerful, thriving, and animated," he wrote in "American Notes." "I have not often seen a place that commends itself so favorably and pleasantly to a stranger at the first glance." Granted, he was describing Cincinnati in 1842, but if you walk among the historic street lamps and old-world buildings of the city's Gaslight District, the Victorian-era grandeur of Dickens' day seems to be a fixture of modern life.
Cincinnati's Gaslight District is located in the Clifton neighborhood, just north of downtown. A mid-19th century village, later annexed by the city, Clifton is known for its romantic atmosphere, lovely old manors, pedestrian-friendly streets, as well as theaters, museums, green spaces, and homey restaurants. And because of its surprisingly vibrant nightlife scene, Clifton is also considered one of the best areas in Cincinnati to stay during a visit.
Soaking up Clifton's gaslit atmosphere
Calling it the Gaslight District isn't just a catchy marketing ploy, evoking an era of well-heeled gentlemen and horse-drawn carriages. The street lamps in the district still burn natural gas — stand close enough and you'll hear it — suffusing the air with a warm, salubrious glow. It's amazing, really, given Thomas Edison, pioneer of the incandescent light bulb, was both an Ohio native and a onetime Cincinnati resident. But while most neighborhoods shifted to electric around the turn of the century, Clifton stayed resolute. The street lamps are protected under the National Register of Historic Places and are one of Clifton's main draws.
There are some magnificent historic buildings in the Gaslight District, many of them former homes of 19th-century industrial tycoons who moved uphill to escape the sooty, dirty city. With towering turrets, stylish arches, and breezy porches, all hidden among tree-lined streets, the buildings here are arguably the grandest in all of Cincinnati. The 90-acre Burnet Woods park is also nearby, with hiking trails, a nature center, a fishing lake, and a historic bandstand. The best way to see it all is to rent a Cincinnati Red Bike, the city's e-bike share program.
In contrast to the prosperous, period-style streets, Clifton is also a student hub with a youthful, bohemian energy. There's a University of Cincinnati campus here, renowned for churning out top-class sportspeople — Travis Kelce is one famous alumnus. This diverse demographic is reflected in the nightlife and entertainment in the area: You can start your evening in a gastropub and finish it in a raucous nightclub nearby.
Dining and nightlife in Clifton
The food options are plentiful in this part of town. Adriatico's and Dewey's Pizza, both local institutions, are pizza joints that prioritize substance over style. Skyline Chili on Ludlow Avenue serves gut-busting chili dogs known as "coneys," and humongous plates of chili-cheese spaghetti. It ain't fancy food, but with 4.5 stars across 3,000-plus Google reviews, the chefs clearly know what they're doing. Gaslight Bar & Grill is another local favorite, with a robust dinner menu and rooftop terrace offering views of the city. While Alive & Well, with its moody, modern atmosphere, is the place to go for craft cocktails and light snacks.
The music venues are perhaps Clifton's most famous nightlife haunts. The Ludlow Garage, a former automobile shop that hosted gigs in the late 1960s and early '70s, began staging concerts again in 2015. Former luminaries to have performed here include The Allman Brothers, Santana, B.B. King, and Neil Young. Bogart's is another legendary venue in the neighborhood, with a diverse array of shows on the calendar: punk gigs, emo nights, throwback-era parties, themed burlesque shows, and concerts by well-known bands like UB40 and The Bridge City Sinners. Check the websites for both venues to see which shows align with your visit.
For a personal and cozy stay while in Clifton, consider spending the night at The Clifton House, an early 20th-century Classical Revival manor for around $200 per night. For a similar price, head to Gaslight Bed & Breakfast, a refined four-storey home surrounded by willow trees and known for its stained-glass windows and hardwood floors.