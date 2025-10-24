The 'Best Restroom In America' Is In An Unassuming Rustic Salt Lake City Gas Station

Imagine you're in the midst of planning your version of America's ultimate historic road trip. You want this to be the perfect trip, so you've planned the road trip of your dreams using AI, including a theme, destinations, the estimated cost, and where to eat and sleep. But what about recommendations for gas stations and, perhaps most importantly, clean restrooms?

Believe it or not, there are clean restroom competitions. One is America's Best Restroom Contest, created and sponsored by Cintas, a company that just so happens to offer business restroom programs. In 2024, the winner was a Maverik gas station in Salt Lake City, Utah, specifically the one at 279 S. 5600 West. It won based on cleanliness, appearance, functionality, and its innovative design, including its touchless faucets and soap dispensers. It was also praised for its decor, spotlighting full-sized photos of Utah's Wasatch Mountains. The prize for its pristine features was $2,500 of Cintas products and services to keep it shiny, clean, and running smoothly.

While this particular restroom was dethroned (pun intended) in 2025 by Minnesota's Bear Head Lake State Park, rest assured Mavrick's commitment to clean continues. "They have set a high standard of cleanliness in their stores and restrooms, enhancing the overall customer experience," said John Rudy, senior director of marketing at Cintas in a news release. "With touchless fixtures, spacious stalls and family-friendly features, Maverik goes the extra mile, turning every pit stop into a pleasant adventure." While your travels may not take you to Salt Lake City, the good news is that there are over 800 Maverik gas stations in 21 states.