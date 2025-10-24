The 'Best Restroom In America' Is In An Unassuming Rustic Salt Lake City Gas Station
Imagine you're in the midst of planning your version of America's ultimate historic road trip. You want this to be the perfect trip, so you've planned the road trip of your dreams using AI, including a theme, destinations, the estimated cost, and where to eat and sleep. But what about recommendations for gas stations and, perhaps most importantly, clean restrooms?
Believe it or not, there are clean restroom competitions. One is America's Best Restroom Contest, created and sponsored by Cintas, a company that just so happens to offer business restroom programs. In 2024, the winner was a Maverik gas station in Salt Lake City, Utah, specifically the one at 279 S. 5600 West. It won based on cleanliness, appearance, functionality, and its innovative design, including its touchless faucets and soap dispensers. It was also praised for its decor, spotlighting full-sized photos of Utah's Wasatch Mountains. The prize for its pristine features was $2,500 of Cintas products and services to keep it shiny, clean, and running smoothly.
While this particular restroom was dethroned (pun intended) in 2025 by Minnesota's Bear Head Lake State Park, rest assured Mavrick's commitment to clean continues. "They have set a high standard of cleanliness in their stores and restrooms, enhancing the overall customer experience," said John Rudy, senior director of marketing at Cintas in a news release. "With touchless fixtures, spacious stalls and family-friendly features, Maverik goes the extra mile, turning every pit stop into a pleasant adventure." While your travels may not take you to Salt Lake City, the good news is that there are over 800 Maverik gas stations in 21 states.
Maverik is more than just a bathroom break
Founded in 1928 by a young Reuel Call, Maverik's humble beginnings were a single, two-pump gas station in Afton, Wyoming — coincidentally in a state that's now known for its abundance of clean and accessible public bathrooms. Call's company rapidly expanded locally, regionally, and nationally to become what Maverik describes on its website as "the best place to energize your body and fuel your vehicle for whatever adventure life throws at you." Owned and operated today by FJ Management, Inc., you'll likely find one of its hundreds of locations along the most stunning and storied routes for your perfect U.S. road trip.
In addition to its award-winning restrooms, Maverik is known as "Adventure's First Stop," a full-service convenience store chain famous for its fueling stations as well as fresh food daily. Under the BonFire brand, Maverik serves premium origin coffees and top-quality casual fare like burritos, pizzas, salads, and sandwiches. Online ordering is also available for pickup, curbside, and delivery at select locations.
Maverik also sells its own branded products, such as hats, hoodies, mugs, pins, stickers, and T-shirts. Additionally, the company has a phone app; rewards programs like the Adventure Club and Maverik Text Club; a fleet card program for businesses; and an exclusive, fee-free, price-matching debit card, Nitro. Club and card perks include fuel and beverage discounts and earning TrailPoints toward future purchases.