These U.S. Destinations Have The Cleanest And Most Accessible Public Bathrooms
When nature calls, make a beeline to the bathroom. If you're not in the comfort of your own home, this is sometimes easier said than done. Finding a public bathroom can be daunting. Perhaps this inconvenience has even happened to you while you're on vacation. You've probably also encountered at least one public restroom that looked straight out of a horror movie. While locating a lavatory is difficult enough, this task can be even more challenging when you are a person with a disability and need an accessible bathroom. However, there is a glimmer of hope. With the help of Google Maps, Citymapper, and other sources, a study from hygiene product company TENA revealed the top destinations in the U.S. with the cleanest and most accessible public bathrooms.
In certain places, like Europe, you have to pay to use the restroom. In America, the bottom line is that many areas lack adequate public bathrooms. Why are these essential spaces a rarity in the U.S.? Unfortunately, some cities don't want to invest in these often expensive facilities. This has led many individuals to using apps or purchasing something from an establishment like Starbucks to find an accessible bathroom. Despite these barriers to entry, TENA notes there are three American states& (all in the West)& that are breaking the mold by offering widespread public toilets to visitors and locals alike.
Wyoming leads the nation in availability of public bathrooms
If you're ever in Wyoming, there's bound to be a public bathroom near you. According to TENA, the state has two per 100,000 people. And that's not all. The Equality State obtained an 8 out of 10 bathroom cleanliness score and 10 out of 10 for wheelchair-accessible density (16.27 accessible bathrooms per 100,000 people). Considering these results and other data, the study concluded that Wyoming is the top U.S. state for public bathroom access. Throughout the region, a few cities in particular stand out, including Sheridan in northern Wyoming.
In an online survey from American River Wellness, the Sheridan Welcome Center (aka the Sheridan Information Center) was ranked by drivers as the best public bathroom in the state. Various Google reviews back up this statement, citing the center's clean bathrooms. Additionally, Sheridan, Wyoming's best-kept secret town that fuses classic rodeo with contemporary charm, has made efforts to increase facilities. In the summer of 2024, the city unveiled new public bathrooms. This addition consisted of five stalls (one being a family bathroom), which were placed in a parking lot next to Sheridan's City Hall. The only catch? They are not open-year round.
For those planning to visit Yellowstone National Park, 96% of which is Wyoming (via the National Park Service), rest assured you will be able to find a bathroom with little difficulty. This majestic site is home to countless picnic areas that offer public toilets, including those that are accessible. However, take note that, despite Wyoming's Equality State moniker, HB 72, an act requiring individuals to use bathrooms corresponding to their "biological sex," passed in 2025. Transgender individuals and anyone else seeking more accommodating spaces may want to bypass Wyoming in favor of these welcoming destinations for LGBTQ+ travelers.
Montana has no shortage of well-maintained public restrooms
Montana, Wyoming's neighbor, is a glorious destination for nature enthusiasts, many of whom come to witness the splendor of Glacier National Park (not to mention that a small part of Yellowstone National Park is also within the Treasure State). Fortunately, well-maintained public bathrooms are at visitors' disposal, with TENA giving Montana an 8 out of 10 for bathroom cleanliness. The public bathrooms in Montana are both hygienic and plentiful — TENA's study reported that there are 1.01 per 100,000 people. Similar accolades can be given regarding the availability of accessible bathrooms in the state; there are 7.7 per 100,000 people. However, be aware that, like Wyoming, Montana has passed a law targeting transgender people's use of gender-segregated facilities. That said, the law is under an injunction as of August 6, 2025.
With all this in mind, the state's capital, Helena, has the second highest bathroom density score among American cities. A majority of public bathrooms can be found in the city's parks. Local businesses in town are also known to be accommodating to visitors. While Helena is leading the way, other destinations in the state, like Billings, have some catching up to do. In the summer of 2023, Montana's largest city installed its first public bathroom, a gender-neutral and accessible structure , in downtown Billings.
Wondering which public bathroom is the best in Montana? According to American River Wellness, it's Sweetgrass Rest Area. You'll pass it while driving to Alberta, Canada, on I-15. With a near-perfect rating on Google, plenty of reviewers have nothing but good things to say about it. One reviewer went as far as to write, "Clean and welcoming...puts Alberta's rest areas to shame!"
Hawaii offers many bathroom options, but there's a catch
Hawaii has beaches, beauty, and — oh, bathrooms. TENA asserts that this tropical destination is one of America's top three states with the highest bathroom discoverability score and wheelchair-accessible density, each receiving a 10 and 9 out of 10, respectively. In other words, you should have little issue coming across a public bathroom while you're in paradise. Indeed, many of the Aloha's States beaches offer restroom facilities, with Reddit users complimenting their cleanliness. Despite this, there's a popular city in Hawaii with a bad bathroom rap: Honolulu on Oahu.
While TENA gave Hawaii's capital a discoverability score of 8 out of 10, the public bathrooms here have been known to present questionable conditions, including a lack of soap. Additionally, somewhere you might have trouble finding a place to relieve yourself in Honolulu is Waikiki Beach. One of the public bathrooms at what's considered to be a top attraction in Oahu is no longer in use. A May 2025 article from Hawaii News Now explains that this has poses challenges for visitors, including those with disabilities. On the other hand, Hilo, an affordable and underrated city for a crowd-free vacation, has a 9 out of 10 cleanliness score from TENA. The study revealed that it's one of the top three U.S. cities with the highest bathroom density and wheelchair-accessible density scores.
Next time you need to go and are in a pinch, take TENA's lead and use a map or app like Flush Toilet Finder to track down nearby facilities.