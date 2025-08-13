These U.S. Destinations Have The Cleanest And Most Accessible Public Bathrooms

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When nature calls, make a beeline to the bathroom. If you're not in the comfort of your own home, this is sometimes easier said than done. Finding a public bathroom can be daunting. Perhaps this inconvenience has even happened to you while you're on vacation. You've probably also encountered at least one public restroom that looked straight out of a horror movie. While locating a lavatory is difficult enough, this task can be even more challenging when you are a person with a disability and need an accessible bathroom. However, there is a glimmer of hope. With the help of Google Maps, Citymapper, and other sources, a study from hygiene product company TENA revealed the top destinations in the U.S. with the cleanest and most accessible public bathrooms.

In certain places, like Europe, you have to pay to use the restroom. In America, the bottom line is that many areas lack adequate public bathrooms. Why are these essential spaces a rarity in the U.S.? Unfortunately, some cities don't want to invest in these often expensive facilities. This has led many individuals to using apps or purchasing something from an establishment like Starbucks to find an accessible bathroom. Despite these barriers to entry, TENA notes there are three American states& (all in the West)& that are breaking the mold by offering widespread public toilets to visitors and locals alike.