Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Quietly Pristine Nature Preserve With Miles Of Well-Maintained Trails
For lovers of the great outdoors, the words "Blue Ridge Mountains" will conjure up images of heartmelting terrain bathed in that distinctive, hazy indigo hue. Part of the Appalachian range and a bucket-list destination for hikers from all around the world, the ancient Blue Ridge Mountains can trace their history back over the course of one billion years.
Formed in the deep and distant past through the uplifting of Earth's tectonic plates, the peaks here were once the highest mountains in the world. Nestled amongst this grand old geological marvel, just north of the North Carolina city of Asheville, sits the Bailey Mountain Preserve. Boasting some amazing trails, great opportunities for birdwatching, and lovely spots to appreciate a wide range of biodiversity, this soul-soothing slice of nature needs to be on your radar. Time to dust off the walking boots again? You bet.
The nearest airport to the Bailey Mountain Preserve is Asheville Regional Airport, located about 33 miles away by car. For international flights, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina is a roughly 84-mile drive away. However you decide to access this verdant gem on the edge of Mars Hill, be sure to make it a part of your plans for a summer road trip in North Carolina.
Hiking in Bailey Mountain Preserve
If you're heading to Bailey Mountain Preserve and want to stretch your legs through a gorgeous stretch of green, one option is the 4.4-mile summit hike known as the Richard L Hoffman Trail, which should be at the top of your to-do list. Offering up 1,175 feet of elevation gain and some dreamy views to go alongside it, this path is an out-and-back trail that normally takes visitors around three hours to complete.
Starting from the Smith Farm, with signs and yellow blazes guiding the way for newcomers, the Richard L Hoffman Trail is considered a moderate challenge. However, thanks to benches positioned every half-mile along the way, there are plenty of resting stops you can look forward to. This way, you can catch your breath and — if you packed them — enjoy some of your trail snacks.
Highlights on the route include the lush North Carolina forest, a clearing that overlooks the Heritage Farmstead, and the Bailey Mountain signature book located at the summit. Don't head back down before signing your name in the book, recording your feat for the historical records! You should also take some triumphant peak photos, too, of course.
Where to stay in Mars Hill
Are you less of a camper and more of a glamper? Check out the Bee Our Guest dome. Serving up a romantic blend of beautiful mountain views and near-total privacy, the serene location of this cozy shelter makes it easy to get away from the noise of modern life without sacrificing the convenience of being near Mars Hill's restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, art galleries, and brewery. The framed bed in the dome is likely more comfortable than any roll mat and sleeping bag combo you might have previously endured, while thoughtful touches like the fire pit and outdoor shower only serve to enhance your glamping experience.
For something even more luxurious, the award-winning Firefly Cabin won't disappoint. Sitting atop a mountain, not far from Mars Hill and the Bailey Mountain Preserve, this outstanding accommodation marries gorgeous views with all the amenities and home features you could possibly want. Savoring cozy nights by the fire pit out in the Appalachian air has never seemed so tempting.
With heavenly nature hideaways, like these wanderlust-inspiring spots near Bailey Mountain Preserve, as well as must-visit Blue Ridge destinations such as the scenic, artsy town of Highlands, it's easy to see why North Carolina saw a record surge in tourism in 2024. Visit the Tar Heel State as soon as you can, and see what all the fuss is about.