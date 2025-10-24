America's Clearest Lakes Where You Can See All The Way To The Bottom (Other Than Tahoe)

They call Lake Tahoe the Big Blue, but it could just as well be called the 'Big See-Through Thing,' because the third-deepest and largest alpine lake in North America is undoubtedly among the clearest lakes on the planet. What's more, there are reports that it's at its clearest for nearly four decades right about now. You could say there's never been a better time to do those picturesque Lake Tahoe road trips or hit the best lake beaches for spectacular sunsets.

But it's also worth remembering that there are plenty of other lakes in the U.S. The stats reveal that there are nearly half a million lakes in the Lower 48 alone. Heck, the state of Minnesota — a place they call the 'Land of 10,000 Lakes' — actually counts over 14,000 individual lakes, while California has over 3,000 named lakes. On top of that, there are stacks of waters that might just be able to give Tahoe a run for its money on the clarity front.

Not just content with having tons of other lakes, America the Beautiful has tons of uber-clear lakes, just like the fabled Big Blue itself. They run the gamut from forest-fringed waters in the peaks of the Empire State's Adirondacks to teal-tinged glacier lakes over in the Evergreen State. Some are harder to reach than others, but all promise one thing: H2O that's so darn clear you'll almost be able to see the bottom!