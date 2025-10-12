The Cleanest Lake In America Is A Crystal Clear Freshwater Gem Stretching Across Multiple States

Lake Superior is a popular vacation destination with such clean, clear water that you'll want to get out and enjoy it. As the lake covers such a vast area, picking which part to explore can be overwhelming. The scenic byway of State Highway 61 in Minnesota is one of the best places to check out. Starting from the city of Duluth, drive past iconic Minnesota sights like Gooseberry Falls, the Split Rock Lighthouse, and Palisade Head, before finishing at High Falls in Grand Portage, close to the Canadian border.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin is a phenomenal destination. Here, you can kayak around islands, land on pristine sandy beaches, and paddle through sea caves. Meyers Beach Sea Caves can be accessed by kayak or on the Lakeshore Trail. Presque Isle Bay on Stockton Island is one gorgeous beach you don't want to miss.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, located on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is another great spot for seeing the super-clear water and dramatic natural features of the shoreline; hikers will want to trek the stunning Lakeshore Trail, a 42-mile path along the coast. For a unique wilderness experience, head to the remote Isle Royale National Park. Isle Royale is an archipelago in Lake Superior, accessible by ferry or plane, with 160 miles of hiking trails and unbeatable opportunities for spotting wildlife. Regardless of which Lake Superior destination you choose to visit, swimming, paddling, or boating on the lake is a must.