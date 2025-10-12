The Cleanest Lake In America Is A Crystal Clear Freshwater Gem Stretching Across Multiple States
If you want to experience lake life in the U.S., there's one body of water that's far superior to the rest. A study by Lake.com declared Lake Superior the cleanest lake in the country. Lake Superior is the largest of the Great Lakes, and it has the most expansive surface area of any freshwater lake in the world. It's approximately 350 miles wide and 160 miles long, and spreads across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and the Canadian province of Ontario. Lake Superior is also the coldest and deepest of all the Great Lakes.
Lake Superior is filled with water that's exceptionally rich in oxygen and low in mineral content — it received a pollution score of zero out of 10 in the Lake.com study. While there is algae-friendly phosphorus in Lake Superior, it's at a level that's almost undetectable. Meanwhile, the dirtiest lake in the U.S., Lake Okeechobee in Florida, has visibly murky water in comparison.
The best places to visit around Lake Superior
Lake Superior is a popular vacation destination with such clean, clear water that you'll want to get out and enjoy it. As the lake covers such a vast area, picking which part to explore can be overwhelming. The scenic byway of State Highway 61 in Minnesota is one of the best places to check out. Starting from the city of Duluth, drive past iconic Minnesota sights like Gooseberry Falls, the Split Rock Lighthouse, and Palisade Head, before finishing at High Falls in Grand Portage, close to the Canadian border.
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin is a phenomenal destination. Here, you can kayak around islands, land on pristine sandy beaches, and paddle through sea caves. Meyers Beach Sea Caves can be accessed by kayak or on the Lakeshore Trail. Presque Isle Bay on Stockton Island is one gorgeous beach you don't want to miss.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, located on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is another great spot for seeing the super-clear water and dramatic natural features of the shoreline; hikers will want to trek the stunning Lakeshore Trail, a 42-mile path along the coast. For a unique wilderness experience, head to the remote Isle Royale National Park. Isle Royale is an archipelago in Lake Superior, accessible by ferry or plane, with 160 miles of hiking trails and unbeatable opportunities for spotting wildlife. Regardless of which Lake Superior destination you choose to visit, swimming, paddling, or boating on the lake is a must.