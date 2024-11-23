Washington's World-Class Wine Destination Combines Adventure, Serenity, And Lakeside Beauty

One of the things that accounts for Chelan's popularity as a getaway is just how much there is to do in the town, especially outside. Lake Chelan itself is the first place to hit, with kayaks and paddleboards readily available to rent. Boating is also a popular pursuit, along with related activities such as waterskiing and jet skiing. Lake Shores Watercraft & Boat Rentals and Chelan Parasail both have an array of rentals to choose from, with the latter offering guests a chance to strap on a parachute and get pulled into the air by a speedboat cruising across the lake surface.

Advertisement

The area is also ideal for both hiking and mountain biking, with the Echo Ridge Summer Trails offering plenty of opportunities for both. Originally designed for winter pursuits such as Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, this 26-mile network of paths and small roads winds through the Entiat Mountains, overlooking the lake. For a truly wild experience, head to Glacier Peak Wilderness. Situated in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, this 566,057-acre preserve contains trails and backcountry campsites in the shadow of Glacier Peak, which, at 10,541 feet, is the fourth-highest mountain in Washington State.

No visit to Lake Chelan is complete without a visit to Stehekin, the remote settlement situated at the lake's northern end. Inaccessible by road, this lakeside village sits at the bottom of a picture-perfect mountain valley. While it's possible to get there by seaplane – or even on foot — most visitors hop on one of the Lake Chelan Boat Co. ferries. These boats depart from the town (the schedule varies) and take at least two and a half hours to reach their destination, cruising through jaw-dropping scenery along the way.

Advertisement