Washington's World-Class Wine Destination Combines Adventure, Serenity, And Lakeside Beauty
Situated in the top left corner of the lower 48, the state of Washington has a reputation as a remarkably soggy place. But while gray skies, drizzle, and moss may reign supreme on the western side of the volcanic Cascade Range that bisects the state, once you head east things, quickly begin to dry out. This is one of the Evergreen State's great secrets.
A highlight of one of the Pacific Northwest's great road trips, the town of Chelan sits snugly on this sunny slope of the mountains. This, in addition to its rugged, gorgeous surroundings, has long attracted visitors from around the region, earning it the title of "Washington's playground."
Chelan is a premier nature destination, sitting on the shores of a 50.5-mile-long, fjord-like lake that's a haven for water sports, hiking, and soaking in the idyllic mountain scenery surrounding its shores. Chelan County also happens to be one of the state's main wine-producing regions, making it a must-visit for anyone passionate about the art of turning grapes into one of mankind's most storied beverages.
Experience sun-soaked splendor in the shadow of the Cascades
With 300 days of sunshine annually, Chelan is one of the most arid places in Washington State. This not only makes for ideal grape-growing conditions but is also perfect for summer fun in the form of swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, jet skiing, and boating on Lake Chelan, the deepest lake in the state and third-deepest in the country.
The town itself is worthy of exploration as well, with cool shops, great eateries, and terrific watering holes. For good food, head to The Landing, a boutique hotel and traditional American bar and grill that also has rooms upstairs, or check out Sorrento's. Attached to Tsillan Cellars Winery, this gorgeous Italian restaurant is known for its amazing food and views. When it's time for a drink, Steelhead Cider sells custom-made ciders from apples grown on their family farm, while the Lake Chelan Brewery is a pioneer in the local microbrew scene.
Wine is king in Chelan County. Like other under-the-radar wine regions in the country, Chelan punches well above its weight when it comes to quality vino due in large part to the fact that the area is ideal for growing Pinot Noir, Syrah, Merlot, and Gewurztraminer. Chelan and the neighboring town of Manson are home to over 30 wineries and tasting rooms, and one of the best ways to sample the offerings is to book a wine tour. Chelan Wine Tours and Excursions offers four and six-hour getaways, while Chelan Water-to-Wine delivers tastings broken up with cruises out on the lake.
A nature-lover's playground in the middle of Washington state
One of the things that accounts for Chelan's popularity as a getaway is just how much there is to do in the town, especially outside. Lake Chelan itself is the first place to hit, with kayaks and paddleboards readily available to rent. Boating is also a popular pursuit, along with related activities such as waterskiing and jet skiing. Lake Shores Watercraft & Boat Rentals and Chelan Parasail both have an array of rentals to choose from, with the latter offering guests a chance to strap on a parachute and get pulled into the air by a speedboat cruising across the lake surface.
The area is also ideal for both hiking and mountain biking, with the Echo Ridge Summer Trails offering plenty of opportunities for both. Originally designed for winter pursuits such as Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, this 26-mile network of paths and small roads winds through the Entiat Mountains, overlooking the lake. For a truly wild experience, head to Glacier Peak Wilderness. Situated in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, this 566,057-acre preserve contains trails and backcountry campsites in the shadow of Glacier Peak, which, at 10,541 feet, is the fourth-highest mountain in Washington State.
No visit to Lake Chelan is complete without a visit to Stehekin, the remote settlement situated at the lake's northern end. Inaccessible by road, this lakeside village sits at the bottom of a picture-perfect mountain valley. While it's possible to get there by seaplane – or even on foot — most visitors hop on one of the Lake Chelan Boat Co. ferries. These boats depart from the town (the schedule varies) and take at least two and a half hours to reach their destination, cruising through jaw-dropping scenery along the way.