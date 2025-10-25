This Midwest Charmer With Artisan Festivals, Shops, Craft Brews, And Local Eats Was Voted The 'Nicest Place In America'
Voted "The Nicest Place in America" in 2019 by Reader's Digest, Columbiana, Ohio, is a charming Midwestern town that attracts beer lovers and antique hunters alike. From Lakewood, the underrated, walkable Ohio city outside of Cleveland, with old Victorian-era charm, to Sagamore Hills, the Cleveland suburb that has a reputation for being the safest place to live in Ohio, travelers are spoiled for choice in the Buckeye State. However, few cities can rival the cool niche shops and fun festivals found in this hidden gem. Located 62 miles from Akron and 43 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport, the vibrant town of Columbiana is where fun-loving wanderers go for cool beers and top shops.
Visitors can expect a variety of seasonal festivals throughout the year. In June, wine enthusiasts can attend the Columbiana Wine Festival to sample elixirs from a variety of local wineries, as well as quirky local breweries like The Tipsy Farmer. The $40 admission price buys you a souvenir glass to use at the wine tastings. Attendees are also free to listen to live music as they roam around and enjoy the food trucks and artisan displays at the event. June is also the time for Music and Chalk on Main, another family-friendly celebration that features food trucks, music, and vendors — and this time, kids can partake in the party as well.
The Shaker Woods Festival, which takes place on weekends in August, is a craft show that celebrates Shaker heritage. A $10 entrance fee (though it's free for those 12 and under) gives you access to 200 vendors and their hand-made creations, including wooden furniture, delicious food, and lush body lotions. Learn from local artisans, like floral artist Robin Cooper, as they discuss their practice during various presentations. Tourists who like carnival rides and parades might want to visit in September, during the Columbiana Street Fair. Plus, even smaller community happenings around Columbiana, like Tuika's Polynesian Island Show, offer a rich cultural experience for those who attend.
Festivals and light shows in Columbiana
During the months of November and December, Columbiana lights up the town with its Joy of Christmas Light Show. This holiday celebration transforms the town into a charming Christmas village where folks can take pictures with Santa, visit a real-life gingerbread house, and enjoy delicious food as they walk through dazzling light displays. The cost to experience this winter wonderland is $20 per vehicle, or $40 for a full season pass. If you bring your little ones, be sure to book a time to hear Mrs. Claus' Story Time.
Visitors don't have to wait until the holidays to enjoy shopping in this adorable little town, though. There are charming shops open year-round where you can find cute souvenirs and curious tchotchkes to take home from your trip. Visit The Dutch Cupboard at Dutch Haus Inn & Suites for homemade goods and delicious snacks; you'll feel like you stepped into the past when you step into this quaint country store. You can buy fresh candy, jellies, pickled veggies, and even taste creamy homemade ice cream.
Near the town center is Firestone Farms, an outdoor center with shops and cafes galore. This commercial hub was built in honor of Harvey S. Firestone, the famous founder of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. Many events are held here, like the Columbiana Wine Festival, and it is considered by many to be the heart of the town. If you love antiques and fine art, Magnolia & Co. Vintage is a lovely boutique with antique treasures like wood furniture, antique paintings, and vintage memorabilia, where you can shop the day away. Pick up some elegant gifts and timeless treasures here before you head out of town.
Enjoy unique brews and delicious eats in Columbiana
Travelers can discover some really cool watering holes in Columbiana, like Ill Will Brewing, which serves dystopian-themed brews such as Melancholy, Sucker Punched, and Bells of War. Ill Will, located at 45417 Ohio Fourteen, is a laid-back spot where you can play chess on the giant outdoor chess board or just hang out inside and enjoy a burger with your meal. The team makes their own brew in-house and has even turned some of their beer flavors into hard ice cream. The vividly-named Famine ice cream contains ale flavored with caramel, while War has a peanut butter palate.
Birdfish Beer, located at 140 East Part Avenue, is another cool craft beer spot that features a wide variety of cleverly-named brews like Too Hip to Sip, Speedy Pinguino, and Zed Lupulin III. The brewery constantly hosts special events like bingo, trivia, open mic nights, and live music, with plenty of food trucks parked outside if you get hungry. If you are all brewed out, Sundog Ciderhouse, located at 145 Town Center Avenue, offers a selection of wine and crisp ciders in addition to their beers and whiskey cocktails.
Those looking for the most mouth-watering food destinations to visit will want to consider the steaks, seafood, and cocktails at the Homestead Kitchen, located at 163 Town Center Avenue. Start your dinner off with a Colossal Shrimp Cocktail before tearing into their Tenderloin Meatloaf or succulent Blue Crab Mahi over risotto. Homestead Kitchen is a family-owned, farm-to-table establishment that prides itself on the freshness and quality of its food and cocktails.