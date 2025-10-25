This Midwest Charmer With Artisan Festivals, Shops, Craft Brews, And Local Eats Was Voted The 'Nicest Place In America'

Voted "The Nicest Place in America" in 2019 by Reader's Digest, Columbiana, Ohio, is a charming Midwestern town that attracts beer lovers and antique hunters alike. From Lakewood, the underrated, walkable Ohio city outside of Cleveland, with old Victorian-era charm, to Sagamore Hills, the Cleveland suburb that has a reputation for being the safest place to live in Ohio, travelers are spoiled for choice in the Buckeye State. However, few cities can rival the cool niche shops and fun festivals found in this hidden gem. Located 62 miles from Akron and 43 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport, the vibrant town of Columbiana is where fun-loving wanderers go for cool beers and top shops.

Visitors can expect a variety of seasonal festivals throughout the year. In June, wine enthusiasts can attend the Columbiana Wine Festival to sample elixirs from a variety of local wineries, as well as quirky local breweries like The Tipsy Farmer. The $40 admission price buys you a souvenir glass to use at the wine tastings. Attendees are also free to listen to live music as they roam around and enjoy the food trucks and artisan displays at the event. June is also the time for Music and Chalk on Main, another family-friendly celebration that features food trucks, music, and vendors — and this time, kids can partake in the party as well.

The Shaker Woods Festival, which takes place on weekends in August, is a craft show that celebrates Shaker heritage. A $10 entrance fee (though it's free for those 12 and under) gives you access to 200 vendors and their hand-made creations, including wooden furniture, delicious food, and lush body lotions. Learn from local artisans, like floral artist Robin Cooper, as they discuss their practice during various presentations. Tourists who like carnival rides and parades might want to visit in September, during the Columbiana Street Fair. Plus, even smaller community happenings around Columbiana, like Tuika's Polynesian Island Show, offer a rich cultural experience for those who attend.