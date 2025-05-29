The Most Mouth-Watering Food Destinations To Visit This Summer

Think of Italy, and the usual suspects likely come to mind. You might picture the canals of Venice, ancient buildings in Rome, the galleries of Florence, or the rolling hills of Tuscany. Amidst these travel titans, Alassio may be an unfamiliar spot — it sits on the Ligurian Sea, between Monte Carlo and Genoa — but to miss it would be a real shame. After all, Airbnb's 2025 summer travel trend report highlighted it as one of the top ten foodie destinations to look out for.

What makes Alassio stand out from the wealth of underrated Italian foodie cities? For starters, it has fabulous beaches ideal for a summertime vacay, with soft strands of sand strung all along the shore and backed by mountains. Further, travelers that look forward to meal times above all else will find much to appease their appetites.

The region has its own olive oil, DOP Riviera Ligure, known for its smooth, rich, soft taste. It features in much of the food cooked in Alassio, from its abundance of seafood to meat and vegetable plates. You'll also have the opportunity to sample plenty of fresh produce, such as local squashes, asparagus, artichokes, and tomatoes. Wild herbs found throughout Alassio, including rosemary, sage, marjoram, infuse the dishes with even more sumptuous scents and flavors.