Michigan's Charming City Near Grand Rapids Is A Cozy Escape With A Walkable Downtown And Riverfront Views
Don't miss out on the gems of West Michigan by just sticking to the big cities. There are a ton of destinations you can add to your trip, and an escape to the small city of Allegan can be just the stop to complete your vacation. The city is less than an hour from top destinations in the area, such as Grand Rapids, with its big-city flair and mini-Chicago vibes. Allegan shines as a smaller, cozier spot that allows you to travel more slowly and with more intention. You'll truly feel the charm of small cities here, with a downtown you can explore on foot, lots of local spots to go in and check out, and a thriving community with a rich history.
The city started as a village in 1838 and is home to a population of more than 5,000 people. Their location on the banks of the Kalamazoo River offers plenty of outdoor recreation and absolutely scenic views of the water. They are also home to the Second Street Bridge, a historic bridge from 1886, also called the Old Iron Bridge by locals. It is one of the last remaining truss bridges of its type and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Make sure to spend some time downtown, grab a drink from one of the local breweries, or bask under the sun in one of their 10 parks. Also visit the Riverfront Park, a plaza where residents gather for events and festivals. Here, you'll find a stage and pavilion, a splash pad, a canoe and kayak launch, and even a community fire pit. Stay after the sun sets to see the Iron Bridge lit up at night.
Explore downtown Allegan
Get to know Allegan a bit more by visiting some of its cultural and historical attractions that you can easily find downtown. For patrons of the arts, the Regent Theater may be your vibe. The 1919 Art Deco theater offers one screen for only 350 seats and is one of the largest independent screens in Michigan. They show new release films and themed film events throughout the year. Another historic theater is the Griswold Auditorium, which was preserved to look pretty much like it did in 1929 when it opened.
Downtown, there is, of course, the Riverfront Park, where you can enjoy a picnic with friends or experience a community event. On Monroe Street, there is also Jaycee Park with 9.5 acres to explore. It houses a skate park, an off-leash dog park, a 9-hole disc golf course, and another canoe and kayak launch to the Kalamazoo River. If you're looking for a more thrilling adventure, you can go on the Allegan Mountain Bike and Hiking Trail. This is a loop trail further from downtown, but that is considered an easy route with minimal crowds and typically takes about half an hour to complete.
Cap off the day with a drink in hand at Heronmark, a local brewery and winery in downtown. The family-owned business offers craft beer, wine, and a tasting room open from Wednesday to Sunday. They are also a participating business of the Downtown Allegan Social District, where you can bring your drink while exploring the district. Find other participating spots by their Downtown Allegan Social District stickers on the front door.
Experience the many community events and festivals
Truly immerse yourself with the locals by joining in on the fun at any one of their events, with most of them happening right in downtown. One of the biggest events of the year, and one of Michigan's largest county fairs, is the Allegan County Fair. The annual fair is a nine-day extravaganza that happens on the first Friday after Labor Day. The event has been going strong since 1852, with festivities happening until nightfall. There are entertainment shows, a parade, public campgrounds, a livestock barn and arena, a grandstand, and exhibits. They also have the John Paul Historical Village, where you'll feel like you're back in time and where you can dive deeper into the city's history.
While you're here, you might chance upon the Allegan Antique Market, which only happens every last Sunday of the month from May to September. Also located on the fairgrounds, the market is the ultimate shopping destination. Take home antiquities, vintage items, and collectibles in both indoor and outdoor venues, and hundreds of dealers. Come June, you can celebrate the one-day annual Bridgefest, dedicated to celebrating the Second Street Bridge and the start of summer.
If you'd like to continue the adventure in West Michigan, Kalamazoo is only 35 minutes away and is considered one of the most exciting small cities, according to Reddit. You also don't have to go very far for scenic beauty and Dutch charm, with Holland a day trip away.