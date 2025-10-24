Michigan's Charming City Near Grand Rapids Is A Cozy Escape With A Walkable Downtown And Riverfront Views

Don't miss out on the gems of West Michigan by just sticking to the big cities. There are a ton of destinations you can add to your trip, and an escape to the small city of Allegan can be just the stop to complete your vacation. The city is less than an hour from top destinations in the area, such as Grand Rapids, with its big-city flair and mini-Chicago vibes. Allegan shines as a smaller, cozier spot that allows you to travel more slowly and with more intention. You'll truly feel the charm of small cities here, with a downtown you can explore on foot, lots of local spots to go in and check out, and a thriving community with a rich history.

The city started as a village in 1838 and is home to a population of more than 5,000 people. Their location on the banks of the Kalamazoo River offers plenty of outdoor recreation and absolutely scenic views of the water. They are also home to the Second Street Bridge, a historic bridge from 1886, also called the Old Iron Bridge by locals. It is one of the last remaining truss bridges of its type and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Make sure to spend some time downtown, grab a drink from one of the local breweries, or bask under the sun in one of their 10 parks. Also visit the Riverfront Park, a plaza where residents gather for events and festivals. Here, you'll find a stage and pavilion, a splash pad, a canoe and kayak launch, and even a community fire pit. Stay after the sun sets to see the Iron Bridge lit up at night.