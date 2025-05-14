The Most Exciting Small Cities Across America For Recent Graduates To Move To, According To Reddit

For some of that city feel without the overwhelm of a metropolis, Lancaster is a charming Pennsylvania town that deserves a spot on your radar. There, you can spend evenings and weekends exploring the walkable downtown area filled with various restaurants, shops, and bars. "Honestly Lancaster is Pennsylvania's best kept secret," said one Redditor in r/SameGrassButGreener. "For me it's the perfect combination of friendly townie vibes with a highly competitive scene for food, arts, and culture." Although there's a university nearby, the atmosphere doesn't skew too young — in fact, the median age in 2023 was 31.9, according to Data USA.

Venture outside of town to find yourself surrounded by beautiful countryside with hiking trails and Amish Country. Lancaster has "all the things that an agrarian community has to offer, think; ice cream, orchards, affordable fresh food," said another Redditor in the same thread. "We eat well, live cheaply, have a garden, take daily hikes with amazing views, swim in little creeks and have a lot of friends in our little rural community."

If you get itchy feet in this town of under 60,000 people, larger cities like Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington D.C. are easily accessible; further, Lancaster has an Amtrak station. Also, new graduates will be pleased to note that it's relatively affordable. Cost of living for a single person is actually over 27% less than the national average, per data from Best Places.