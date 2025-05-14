The Most Exciting Small Cities Across America For Recent Graduates To Move To, According To Reddit
Choosing where to live after graduation is a huge decision — and it's about more than just rent prices and job listings. You want somewhere that feels exciting but not overwhelming, social but not isolating, and affordable enough to enjoy your next stage of adulthood. While plenty of fresh graduates flock to the usual suspects like New York City or Los Angeles, consider a new home that balances big city amenities with small town charm and community instead.
Whether you crave beach sunsets, mountain hikes, or just a walkable downtown with restaurant variety and a great bar scene, one of these 14 cities might just be your next chapter. Each has a population ranging from 50,000 to 130,000. Culture, things to do, affordability and job prospects all factored into these recommendations, as did perspectives from locals on Reddit to ensure every small city highlighted is a worthwhile choice for new graduates.
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
For some of that city feel without the overwhelm of a metropolis, Lancaster is a charming Pennsylvania town that deserves a spot on your radar. There, you can spend evenings and weekends exploring the walkable downtown area filled with various restaurants, shops, and bars. "Honestly Lancaster is Pennsylvania's best kept secret," said one Redditor in r/SameGrassButGreener. "For me it's the perfect combination of friendly townie vibes with a highly competitive scene for food, arts, and culture." Although there's a university nearby, the atmosphere doesn't skew too young — in fact, the median age in 2023 was 31.9, according to Data USA.
Venture outside of town to find yourself surrounded by beautiful countryside with hiking trails and Amish Country. Lancaster has "all the things that an agrarian community has to offer, think; ice cream, orchards, affordable fresh food," said another Redditor in the same thread. "We eat well, live cheaply, have a garden, take daily hikes with amazing views, swim in little creeks and have a lot of friends in our little rural community."
If you get itchy feet in this town of under 60,000 people, larger cities like Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington D.C. are easily accessible; further, Lancaster has an Amtrak station. Also, new graduates will be pleased to note that it's relatively affordable. Cost of living for a single person is actually over 27% less than the national average, per data from Best Places.
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Want an outdoorsy small city that pairs affordability with a high quality of living? Then Kalamazoo is an excellent choice. Especially ideal for anyone starting a career in the medical field (companies like Pfizer, Stryker, and Zoetis all have a significant presence there), the Michigan town has lots to offer new graduates, including arts, culture, and events, locals say. "I really enjoy living here," said one Redditor in r/kzoo. "It has anything I want to do- climbing, hiking, candle making, art classes, breweries, etc., but is easy to get around and traffic is way better than a larger city."
Proximity to so many other fantastic destinations also makes Kalamazoo stand out. Given its location less than an hour away from Lake Michigan's shoreline, you can expect lots of beach sunsets, charming small towns, and hiking trails in the area; meanwhile, big cities like Chicago and Detroit require only two to three hours to reach. And while the winter gets rough there, don't let that scare you off. "The good news is that if you hate any season, just wait 90 days, and it'll be a different season," shared another Redditor in r/kzoo.
Appleton, Wisconsin
If spending your days exploring nearby trails, checking out local bars, watching football, and listening to live music sounds like your idea of fun, then Appleton, Wisconsin could be your perfect post-grad pick. This town boasts lots of exciting entertainment. Think local events like free summertime concerts and cultural hotspots such as the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Trout Museum of Art, and Harry Houdini-focused History Museum at the Castle.
Cost of living is also a plus in Appleton — according to Best Places, it's 47.6% less expensive than the national average for a single person. In fact, thanks to this, its affordable housing, and safe neighborhoods, it was even ranked as one of the top places to live in the county by Liveability in 2025. The site compared factors like economy, amenities, transportation, environment, education, and health across thousands of U.S. cities. Although it's not the most diverse option on this list, locals say that this is improving, and the town's culture is generally accepting. You also have more populated areas like Madison, Green Bay, and Milwaukee not too far away, along with underrated cities with lakeside scenery like Oshkosh.
Asheville, North Carolina
Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville, North Carolina is a charming community ideal for those looking for access to nature and art. Surrounded by stellar hiking spots, you'll have forests, waterfalls, hidden lakes, and silver screen views within easy reach. Apart from its gorgeous nature, Asheville also has a vibrant artist community and an exciting food scene, with the latter earning the city many accolades over the years.
If you're a beer lover, you also can't do better than Asheville, which has more breweries per capita than any U.S. city. This isn't the most affordable destination, and many locals will tell you that the cost of living has shot up and the job market isn't the easiest. But if you're seeking a tourism-related position or you work remotely, then it's more than doable. And although recovery from Hurricane Helene is ongoing, the city has thankfully made significant progress in rebuilding.
Lawrence, Kansas
Lawrence, a welcoming college town in the Midwest, is a winner when it comes to culture and entertainment. Locals point to the city's affordable restaurants and bar scene (they love the cocktails at the Bourgeois Pig), live music, progressive culture, and abundance of nearby trails as just some of this city's highlights. Lawrence hosts lot of events, from the annual Art in the Park that brings together over 150 artists and musicians to the Lawrence Busker Festival, a one-of-a-kind offering that features acrobats, magicians, jugglers, and other performers from around the world.
Lawrence's weekly farmers markets (from April to November) is a community fixture, and you'll find lots of locally-run gems like used bookstores and the Liberty Hall, a historic theater that now features independent films and live performances. Although there's no shortage of activities in town, anyone searching for bigger events or more nightlife only has to travel roughly 40 miles away to Kansas City. For new graduates wondering if it's all too good to be true, there's more good news: the cost of living in Lawrences for a single person is 42% lower than the national average, according to Best Places.
Portland, Maine
Residents of Portland, Maine, are undoubtedly afforded plenty of perks. Imagine gorgeous seaside views and getting to live in one of the best foodie destinations in America thanks to fresh seafood, an array of international cuisines, and mouthwatering breakfast spots. The pluses don't end there — Portland also has a thriving arts scene, and its population leans younger, with the median age 37.5 as of 2023, according to Data USA. "There is plenty going on in Portland," said one Redditor in r/Maine, "Portland is unique in that it has a city vibe with a small town feel."
For new graduates anxious about the job market, rest assured that Portland has plenty of opportunity. In fact, a WalletHub survey declared it one of the best cities for jobs in 2025 thanks to its diverse economy spread across the food, hospitality, healthcare, education, and technology sectors. Portland doesn't just have gorgeous nature and delicious food; it's also an ideal place to establish a career.
Athens, Georgia
If you're hoping to find a small city with great energy, vibrant nightlife, and affordability, Athens checks all the boxes. Home to the University of Georgia, this college town is an artsy gem offering its residents an ideal mix of entertainment, walkability, and green space. Nature lovers may especially appreciate the nearby State Botanical Garden, plus the bounty of hiking trails and waterfalls within a couple of hours.
With lots of social events and activities ranging from fitness classes and comedy nights to book clubs and a solid bar scene, acclimating to life in Athens won't be too difficult for most new grads. Commenters on r/Athens also point out that locals are generally "friendly and tolerant". Plus, median rent is reasonable compared to national averages (26.4% lower, according to Apartments.com) and young adults will find that their money goes further there than in nearby Atlanta. Higher education and healthcare are major economic drivers, and the local economy is expected to see continued growth.
Silver Spring, Maryland
Silver Spring is a top pick for new grads looking for a diverse and transit-friendly community just outside a major city. While technically a suburb of D.C., Silver Spring has its own lively and walkable downtown, with a mix of restaurants, coffee shops, music venues, and a weekly farmer's market. "Honestly, I love Silver Spring," wrote a Redditor in r/SilverSpring. "I grew up in DC and moved here after college and I am filled with joy every time I walk downtown to do all my errands."
Beyond hopping on the Metro and heading to D.C., you have plenty more to explore just a short distance away, such as nature destinations like Rock Creek Park, Brookside Gardens, and the Potomac River. Notably, Silver Spring is also one of the most ethnically diverse places in the country, which makes for a rich mix of food, festivals, and community life. Whether you're working in policy, media, or tech, this city offers proximity to jobs while maintaining a relaxed, community-focused feel.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
For a rich artistic community, Southwestern culture, and a slower pace of life, Santa Fe is a gem. If you're a creative or outdoorsy type, this could be a dream post-grad city. Located in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Santa Fe is famous for its desert landscapes along with its culture. "Lived here for 6 years now. I love it," said a Redditor in r/SantaFe. "I've made some great friends, seen a lot of beautiful sunsets, and learned a lot about the history of this place and its people."
Although it's more on the quiet side and not exactly a nightlife hub, the city is by no means boring. Santa Fe is an artsy cultural paradise, hosting numerous film events and concerts and featuring over 250 galleries. It also houses the lauded Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. As a culinary destination, it is further beloved for its unique New Mexican cuisine. And while it's not the cheapest place to rent in New Mexico, it's still more affordable than the national average for single people.
Berkeley, California
Berkeley is a classic college town that continues to attract people long after they graduate. While known for its historic university, this small city also offers a distinctly laid-back West Coast vibe. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it boasts 255 clear days a year — more than a month over the U.S. average. While rents aren't exactly cheap, they're generally lower than in San Francisco
"We chose this area cuz it's super walkable/bikeable and it was just slightly removed from the college," said one Albany/North Berkeley resident in a r/BerkeleyCA Reddit thread. Although the city houses many older retirees, families, and, of course, college students, the Redditor pointed out that there are a number of bars and cafes that attract a post-grad crowd and plenty of ways to socialize. Berkeley notably also offers lots of excitement through its tremendous nature access — from Tahoe to the Sierras and a number of other trails. Still, the city is relatively calm and quiet. If you crave a more active nightlife or bigger-city feel, San Francisco and Oakland are just a BART ride away.
Delray Beach, Florida
Delray Beach is one of those rare Florida cities that manages to be fun, social, and relatively affordable — especially for younger people. Located between West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, it has a walkable downtown packed with nightlife, beach bars, and brunch places (don't skip the beloved local spot The Modern Rose). In short, there's a ton to do in this fun-filled paradise, from playing games at the Silverball Retro Arcade to exploring Delray Beach's impressive art scene.
Local gems include the Japanese-culture-focused Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens and the free-to-visit Cornell Art Museum featuring Floridian artists. And if you want the beach in your backyard, this is the spot. It's perfect for swimming, water sports, or just unwinding after work. For cheaper rent, some locals live in neighboring Boynton Beach and commute a few minutes to Delray for the lifestyle perks.
Hoboken, New Jersey
For new grads dreaming of NYC access without the full-blown Manhattan price tag, Hoboken is a top choice. This waterfront city has a social scene that punches way above its weight, and it's definitely a young crowd — the median age in 2023 was 31.9, according to Data USA. Residents generally like its walkability and restaurant and bar scene. The gorgeous skyline views definitely don't hurt, either. "I think Hoboken is one of the most underrated cities around, but that's just me," said a Redditor in r/Hoboken. "Seems to be super friendly, cleaner than Manhattan/NYC, and easy to get around."
Hoboken is just a 30-minute bus ride to Manhattan, making it an easy commute for jobs in finance, media, tech, or the arts. But you don't need to leave town for a good time. Hoboken's streets are packed with restaurants, rooftop bars, and cafés, with no car required. It's not exactly cheap, but compared to Manhattan or Brooklyn, it's a great alternative.
Boulder, Colorado
Boulder is a paradise for new grads who love the outdoors and want a balanced lifestyle. With the red sandstone Flatirons as your backdrop, this small city offers hiking, climbing, biking, and skiing right outside your door. You'll find less of a bar culture, and socializing is centered on what Boulder does best — nature and outdoor activities.
The city is a dream come true for art lovers thanks to the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and events like First Fridays, which feature music, art demos, and workshop tours. "Boulder can be a blast in your mid 20s," said a commenter in r/Boulder on Reddit. "The view of the Flatirons will never get old." That said, Boulder's cost of living is on the higher end — housing is particularly pricey — but many find it's worth the cost for access to the mountains and the city's one-of-a-kind lifestyle.
Encinitas, California
If laid-back beach feels and lots of sunshine sound like your post-grad dream, Encinitas should be on your radar. Beach-hopping, hiking, visiting the city's gardens, and water sports are all the things to do in this surf town. It has much more of a local feel than areas like San Diego or Los Angeles.
Encinitas is especially ideal for new grads who want to work remotely thanks to its proximity to San Diego or embrace a beach lifestyle. In recent years, it's reportedly had somewhat of a resurgence: "The downtown used to be very slow and somewhat rundown, but now there are many places to eat and drink as well as some unmatched natural beauty," explained a Redditor in r/northcounty. And compared to nearby cities like Oceanside or Carlsbad, "It probably has the most artsy/open minded vibe."
Methodology
Our selections were based on numerous factors, including culture, things to do, affordability, diversity, and safety. The goal was to compile a range of cities that suit various tastes and interests and are especially ideal for new graduates. We utilized sources such as Best Places to examine cost of living in comparison to the rest of the country and Data USA to review demographics and other information about each spot. We intentionally selected options located throughout the country, and most of the recommendations offer proximity to larger cities. To confirm that every selection is enjoyed by its residents, we dug into numerous Reddit threads about each. We also occasionally relied on tourism sites to round out and confirm specific details about the local offerings.