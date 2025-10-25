Between Boulder And Rocky Mountain National Park Is Colorado's Secret Landscape Full Of Trails And Wildlife

Lyons may not be as well-known as some of Colorado's other mountain towns — think Aspen, a celeb-ridden alpine playground in the Rockies. But it definitely packs one heck of an adventurous punch (actually, make that two). Known as the "Double Gateway to the Rockies," you certainly won't have any trouble reaching Colorado's crags from this neck of the woods. Venture over to the outskirts of town, and you'll stumble upon more wondrous wilds, courtesy of the Hall Ranch Open Space.

The protected area stretches west of Lyons across nearly 4,000 acres. The off-the-beaten-path terrain is marked by undulating grasslands and sandstone buttes, teeming with wildlife and threaded with a handful of scenic trails. Hall Ranch is primely positioned near the unforgiving terrain of the Rocky Mountain National Park and Boulder, one of the happiest cities in America. It's also only about an hour's drive away from the Denver International Airport, if you plan on flying in. Just be sure to leave Fido at home, because pets aren't allowed at Hall Ranch.

Hall Ranch is open from sunup to sundown. Since the grounds are only available for day-use, you won't find any spots to camp on site. However, you can hunker down in the campground at LaVern M. Johnson Park over in Lyons, which offers 16 RV sites with full hookups year-round, and 20 tent sites open mid-April through mid-October. In town, lodging options include the Stone Mountain Lodge, with cozy cabins and motel rooms, and Riverside Cabins, which lean more rustic with fire pits and cowhide rugs. For something quirky, check out WeeCasa Tiny House Resort, where the compact dwellings are small in size but big in fun.