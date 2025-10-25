Between Boulder And Rocky Mountain National Park Is Colorado's Secret Landscape Full Of Trails And Wildlife
Lyons may not be as well-known as some of Colorado's other mountain towns — think Aspen, a celeb-ridden alpine playground in the Rockies. But it definitely packs one heck of an adventurous punch (actually, make that two). Known as the "Double Gateway to the Rockies," you certainly won't have any trouble reaching Colorado's crags from this neck of the woods. Venture over to the outskirts of town, and you'll stumble upon more wondrous wilds, courtesy of the Hall Ranch Open Space.
The protected area stretches west of Lyons across nearly 4,000 acres. The off-the-beaten-path terrain is marked by undulating grasslands and sandstone buttes, teeming with wildlife and threaded with a handful of scenic trails. Hall Ranch is primely positioned near the unforgiving terrain of the Rocky Mountain National Park and Boulder, one of the happiest cities in America. It's also only about an hour's drive away from the Denver International Airport, if you plan on flying in. Just be sure to leave Fido at home, because pets aren't allowed at Hall Ranch.
Hall Ranch is open from sunup to sundown. Since the grounds are only available for day-use, you won't find any spots to camp on site. However, you can hunker down in the campground at LaVern M. Johnson Park over in Lyons, which offers 16 RV sites with full hookups year-round, and 20 tent sites open mid-April through mid-October. In town, lodging options include the Stone Mountain Lodge, with cozy cabins and motel rooms, and Riverside Cabins, which lean more rustic with fire pits and cowhide rugs. For something quirky, check out WeeCasa Tiny House Resort, where the compact dwellings are small in size but big in fun.
Coyotes and bats and bears, oh my!
Standing in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Hall Ranch Open Space reveals sweeping terrain in many shapes and forms. Rocky canyons, rugged cliffs, rolling meadows, and towering forests dominate the landscape. The variety of habitats supports an abundance of flora and fauna. Vibrant wildflowers blanket the fields in season, dwarfed by lofty pines, cottonwoods, and Douglas firs. Mammals such as black bears, coyotes, mule deer, mountain lions, and foxes roam the area. Keep your eyes peeled for various creepy crawlers, too, including venomous prairie rattlesnakes.
In the air, little brown bats aren't an uncommon sight during the summer months. Colorado boasts some of the best birdwatching destinations around, and Hall Ranch is certainly no exception: More than 100 species of birds have been spotted in the park — from brown-headed cowbirds to golden eagles and yellow-breasted chats — so don't forget to bring along a pair of binoculars.
Admire the geological wonders as you go, too. "LOVE the red rock formations.. like an old Western movie," one parkgoer shared on Tripadvisor. The trappings of an old homestead only add to the Hall Ranch's Wild West allure. The structure, known as the Nelson House, was built in the early 1900s, offering a snapshot of the bygone pioneer days.
Best trails to tackle in Hall Ranch
Lace up your sturdiest pair of hiking boots and fill your water flasks — you're in for a lot of walking. Hall Ranch Open Space offers plenty of space to roam for hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders. A handful of winding trails weave through the park, each boasting its own special sights. Hikers can tackle any of the trails, though difficulty levels vary, so explore at your own risk. Be sure to check the trail's status before setting off because some are off limits to bikes and horses.
Take a walk on the wild side with a ramble along the Bitterbrush Trail. You can access this difficult path from the main Hall Ranch Trailhead, where you'll find picnic tables and a restroom. The trail spans almost 7.5 miles both ways and is especially popular among seasoned mountain bikers who want to conquer the technical terrain of the course's challenging rock garden.
From the Bitterbrush Trail, you can get to the Nelson Loop, a 2.2-mile circuit that passes by the remnants of the old homestead. Take in the panoramic views as you mosey along the Nighthawk Trail, which is also accessible from the main trailhead. It approximately covers 9.5 miles of ground out-and-back. Be prepared for seasonal closures as the path can get quite muddy when it rains. For a shorter, more peaceful jaunt, traipse along the Antelope Trail. It's a prime hotspot for birdwatching, so keep your eyes on the skies and treetops.