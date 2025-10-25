NorCal's Underrated Redwood Forest Is A Secluded Gem Full Of Open Spaces For Endless Recreation

California's northern reaches are renowned for their natural splendors. You have the mesmerizing redwood groves, known around the world for their 300-foot-plus trunks that are truly awesome to behold and wrap your arms around. When exploring NorCal, you get pretty used to saying the phrase, "only in Northern California." Like, only in Northern California can you take a kitschy road trip right through three living redwood giants. Or, only in Northern California can you visit a quarry adventure park with high climbing and a waterfall. And one more for good measure: Only in Northern California can you visit a community forest with around 800 acres of redwoods, creek systems, walking trails, and horse riding tracks.

Arcata Community Forest is a remarkable nature haven only 1.5 miles from Arcata's city center. You can escape the hustle and bustle amongst preserved nature, including second-growth redwoods. While these may not be as tall as the oldest redwoods, they can still grow higher than 250 feet (tall enough to give you a stiff neck trying to see their tops). Considered a Model Forest by the Forest Guild (only one of 20 in the US), Arcata Community Forest is a magical place to explore.

The forest is so well-received by locals and visitors alike that it's currently considered the top thing to do in Arcata on Tripadvisor, boasting a 4.7/5 rating. "Gorgeous baby redwoods," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. "I couldn't believe how lush and secluded this area was, considering it is in the heart of town." Many visitors love how the various trails interconnect and allow you to choose short or long hikes at your leisure. Whether you're looking for a peaceful stroll or a full day of forest immersion, Arcata Community Forest offers an unforgettable slice of Northern California's wild beauty.