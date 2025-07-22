California's Coastal College Town Framed By Redwoods Blends Misty Trails, Bohemian Buzz, And Cafe Culture

The West Coast is no stranger to unique cities. California, in particular, is full of eclectic hot spots such as Oakland, the foodie capital of America. Arcata, located on California's northern coast, is one of the top must-see cities in the state. Nicknamed "Sixties by the Sea" and "Hippie Haven," this free-spirited college town in Humboldt County blends natural beauty with bohemian charm, offering residents and visitors alike a remarkable experience. Arcata is right beside Eureka, another underrated coastal town with beautiful forests and Victorian-era buildings. Located less than 15 minutes from California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV), Arcata is a great option for outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs, and those looking for a city that blends small-town charm with a robust cultural landscape.

The heart of Arcata is the historic Arcata Plaza, where much of the city's social and cultural events take place. Every Saturday, the plaza hosts a farmer's market where visitors can shop for local produce and other goods. The plaza is also where the city's many annual festivals occur, such as the Kinetic Grand Championship. Dubbed the triathlon of the art world, contestants construct their own handmade vehicles and gather in the plaza to compete in a race. This tradition has grown from a two-block competition to a three-day marathon spanning 50 miles across various terrains. Another plaza event is the Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which draws over 10,000 visitors every June to feast on fresh oysters. Beyond the plaza, there is so much more to discover in this colorful coastal town.