California's Coastal College Town Framed By Redwoods Blends Misty Trails, Bohemian Buzz, And Cafe Culture
The West Coast is no stranger to unique cities. California, in particular, is full of eclectic hot spots such as Oakland, the foodie capital of America. Arcata, located on California's northern coast, is one of the top must-see cities in the state. Nicknamed "Sixties by the Sea" and "Hippie Haven," this free-spirited college town in Humboldt County blends natural beauty with bohemian charm, offering residents and visitors alike a remarkable experience. Arcata is right beside Eureka, another underrated coastal town with beautiful forests and Victorian-era buildings. Located less than 15 minutes from California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV), Arcata is a great option for outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs, and those looking for a city that blends small-town charm with a robust cultural landscape.
The heart of Arcata is the historic Arcata Plaza, where much of the city's social and cultural events take place. Every Saturday, the plaza hosts a farmer's market where visitors can shop for local produce and other goods. The plaza is also where the city's many annual festivals occur, such as the Kinetic Grand Championship. Dubbed the triathlon of the art world, contestants construct their own handmade vehicles and gather in the plaza to compete in a race. This tradition has grown from a two-block competition to a three-day marathon spanning 50 miles across various terrains. Another plaza event is the Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which draws over 10,000 visitors every June to feast on fresh oysters. Beyond the plaza, there is so much more to discover in this colorful coastal town.
Explore Arcata's redwood trees and nature trails
One of Arcata's greatest features is its commitment to environmental conservation. While America's highest-rated state park, Humboldt Redwoods, is about 40 miles from the city, Arcata has an impressive redwood forest of its own. Just minutes from the Arcata Plaza is the city's community forest, boasting approximately 2,350 acres of massive redwood trees. Established in 1955, this beautiful territory is a haven for outdoor lovers, with ample trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Nearby is Redwood Park, which has bathrooms, a playground, and picnic areas, making it a great location for families. The Forest Guild declared the Arcata Community Forest a "Model Forest", an impressive distinction for its superior conservation efforts, highlighting Arcata's commitment to preserving the environment.
This forest is a must-see for birdwatchers, with 144 bird species known to frequent the area. Arcata's Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary is another great choice for avian enthusiasts. Spanning over 225 acres, this sanctuary is home to over 270 different bird species. While various birds can be seen at any time of year, mid-July to early May offers the best variety. There are also about 5 miles of trails for hiking and cycling at the wildlife sanctuary.
Arcata's history and local charm
Arcata buzzes with the energy of a classic college town, with students of California State Polytechnic University (Cal Poly) Humboldt mingling with the local crowd. At the heart of the city is a tight-knit cafe culture. A few local favorites include Northtown Coffee, which has live music nights, open mics, and karaoke, along with a cozy atmosphere to unwind. There is also Cafe Mokka, the oldest coffee house in Humboldt County with a boho, rustic vibe that matches the eco-conscious city. Arcata is also a paradise for bookworms. One favorite local bookstore is Northtown Books, an independent shop with a furry mascot named Tovi. Across town is Tin Can Mailman, a second-hand bookstore that adds to the city's charm.
History lovers will find many interesting buildings around Arcata, such as Jacoby's Storehouse, a California Historic Landmark. The building houses various local shops, restaurants, and cafes, making it a hub for locals and visitors alike. Another history-rich building is the Minor Theater, which was built in 1914 and is one of the oldest cinemas in the country. It even has a trap door on stage that is said to have been requested by the famous Harry Houdini. While the building has since been updated, its original architectural details have been carefully preserved.
Immerse yourself in Arcata's historic charm by staying overnight at Hotel Arcata, located in the plaza. Built in 1915, this famous hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The hotel is owned by the Big Lagoon Rancheria Native American Tribe, and features a large collection of photographs highlighting the local Indigenous heritage. The hotel is designed to look as it did when it first opened, allowing guests to take a peek into Arcata's past while enjoying the spoils of a modern hotel.