Only In Northern California Can Travelers Take A Kitschy Road Trip Right Through Three Living Redwood Giants

This route begins with one of the best tourist attractions along California's scenic coast: Chandelier Drive Thru Tree. Welcoming travelers since 1937, the redwood roadside attraction is located just off the Redwood Highway on the outskirts of Leggett. Standing 315 feet tall, the tree's arched opening carved into its base allows cars to drive right through for $15. If you're riding a motorcycle, bike, or walking on foot, the entrance fee is $10.

While the six-foot-wide and seven-foot-tall opening has accommodated full-size SUVs without any issue, be sure to take your vehicle's dimensions into account before attempting to drive through. If your car does fit, have someone snap a photo as a souvenir to remember the experience.

Next, continue about 40 miles north on U.S. 101 to Shrine Drive Thru Tree. Situated along the Avenue of Giants — a scenic, 31-mile stretch of the old U.S. 101 that passes through Humboldt Redwoods State Park — the 96-foot-tall tree is the oldest drive-through tree on the route. Back in the 1920s, it wasn't uncommon for Model Ts to pass through the tree's seven-foot-wide tunnel. Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., cars can drive through for $15. Once you've driven through the tree, you can tour the park's other attractions, which include the Cathedral Tree, Rings of History, and the charming Tree House Village. There's also a Children's Step Thru Stump for tiny travelers.