Only In Northern California Can Travelers Take A Kitschy Road Trip Right Through Three Living Redwood Giants
Towering hundreds of feet above the ground, majestic redwood trees dot the Northern California landscape like natural skyscrapers. From national parks with otherworldly vibes to premier forest theme parks with skyrails and gondola rides, there are plenty of ways to bask in the beauty of California's beloved trees. If you're looking for a truly unique way to experience these redwoods, you can take a one-of-a-kind road trip that allows you to drive right through them — literally.
Composing the 155-mile route are three living redwood trees that have been transformed into kitschy car-centric attractions, where visitors can snap a photo of their car passing through a massive hole cut in one of these arboreal titans. Starting with the iconic Chandelier Drive Thru Tree in Leggett, moving on to Shrine Drive Thru Tree in Myers Flat, and ending with Klamath Tour Thru Tree in Klamath, the quirky route is perfect for a day-long trip up or down the California coast to see these Golden State giants. If you've never (safely) driven your car through a tree before, this is the best way to do it.
Chandelier Drive Thru Tree and Shrine Drive Thru Tree
This route begins with one of the best tourist attractions along California's scenic coast: Chandelier Drive Thru Tree. Welcoming travelers since 1937, the redwood roadside attraction is located just off the Redwood Highway on the outskirts of Leggett. Standing 315 feet tall, the tree's arched opening carved into its base allows cars to drive right through for $15. If you're riding a motorcycle, bike, or walking on foot, the entrance fee is $10.
While the six-foot-wide and seven-foot-tall opening has accommodated full-size SUVs without any issue, be sure to take your vehicle's dimensions into account before attempting to drive through. If your car does fit, have someone snap a photo as a souvenir to remember the experience.
Next, continue about 40 miles north on U.S. 101 to Shrine Drive Thru Tree. Situated along the Avenue of Giants — a scenic, 31-mile stretch of the old U.S. 101 that passes through Humboldt Redwoods State Park — the 96-foot-tall tree is the oldest drive-through tree on the route. Back in the 1920s, it wasn't uncommon for Model Ts to pass through the tree's seven-foot-wide tunnel. Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., cars can drive through for $15. Once you've driven through the tree, you can tour the park's other attractions, which include the Cathedral Tree, Rings of History, and the charming Tree House Village. There's also a Children's Step Thru Stump for tiny travelers.
Klamath Tour Thru Tree
The final stop on this tree tour is Klamath Tour Thru Tree. Located 114 miles north of Shrine Drive Thru Tree, this portion of the ride makes up the longest stretch of driving time, but it's definitely worth the trek. Carved out in 1976, it's the newest of the drive-through tree attractions, standing 167 feet tall and featuring a 7.33-foot-wide tunnel that's able to accommodate larger vehicles than the Chandelier tree can handle.
While Chandelier Drive Thru Tree is more popular, the Klamath tree still sees an impressive average of 60,000 visitors a year, and even made an appearance in a commercial for Geico Insurance. For $5 a vehicle, it's also the cheapest of the drive-through trees on the route.
Visitors can take a bathroom break at a nearby log-cabin-style restroom, and a handful of picnic tables offer visitors the chance to have a scenic lunch in the forest. To top off your adventure, visit nearby Crescent City, one of the largest cities on California's Redwoods Coast, which features towering trees and ocean charm.