Walmart's Viral 12-Person Camping Tent Is The Budget-Friendly Essential For Your Next Family Adventure
Camping isn't just a great way to explore America's best national parks; it's an affordable way to have a vacation, especially if you have a big family in tow. And when the weather is on your side, a camping holiday with your kids is a great way for them to experience the outdoors and maybe pick up some new skills along the way. But when there are several heads that need a pillow, one regular tent won't cut it. Not only is this not practical, but if you have young kids, you might not feel safe spreading across several tents.
That's where big, multi-person tents come in, the ones you often see kitted out to the max on camping TikTok videos. And one of the latest tents to draw attention from family campers is Walmart's Ozark Trail 12-Person Glamping Tent. We're big fans of Walmart's affordable camping offerings like the portable shower tent, and this one is no exception.
@shanwicki
Replying to @skylene_oakley we did it!! should i do an empty tent tour or wait?? #camping #campingtent #tentsetup #ozarktrail #campingwithkids #campingessentials #momlife
The tent gained particular interest in a viral TikTok video, gaining over 90,000 likes. In the video, she is displaying the easy setup, from entering the pegs to assembling the poles, all done with just one person. Once set up, the tent is large, airy, with lots of space. There are three bedroom areas (each able to fit queen air mattresses, according to TikTok), a large living space, and a covered porch area.
Walmart's 12 person tent is perfect for families
Walmart states the tent can sleep 12, making it an ideal option for a big family getaway. But if you'd rather have a little extra room to spread out, it's just as good for smaller groups, too. And the best part, measuring 19-by-18 feet and standing 84 inches tall, it's spacious enough for everyone to move around comfortably. No getting dressed while crouching, or moving through the tent on your hands and knees. That alone makes this tent one of the supplies you'll want for an easy camping retreat.
It's designed to cope with different weather too. It has a mesh roof and six windows, which help with ventilation and keep the air flowing, while still keeping insects out, ideal for hot, summer days. And if the weather turns, as it always does, the welded tub floor helps keep things dry. The large roll-back fly also gives you the option to open the tent up or stay covered, depending on the forecast.
At the time of writing, this tent retails at $220; however, this price may change due to sales events, so keep that in mind. For how roomy it is, it's no wonder campers on TikTok are loving it. In the comments under @shanwicki's video, one person called it "so big," with another person saying they were rushing to buy it immediately. Another even claimed they've had their own Ozark Trail tent for 19 years, so this Walmart brand is definitely worth its viral status.