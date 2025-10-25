Walmart's Viral 12-Person Camping Tent Is The Budget-Friendly Essential For Your Next Family Adventure

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping isn't just a great way to explore America's best national parks; it's an affordable way to have a vacation, especially if you have a big family in tow. And when the weather is on your side, a camping holiday with your kids is a great way for them to experience the outdoors and maybe pick up some new skills along the way. But when there are several heads that need a pillow, one regular tent won't cut it. Not only is this not practical, but if you have young kids, you might not feel safe spreading across several tents.

That's where big, multi-person tents come in, the ones you often see kitted out to the max on camping TikTok videos. And one of the latest tents to draw attention from family campers is Walmart's Ozark Trail 12-Person Glamping Tent. We're big fans of Walmart's affordable camping offerings like the portable shower tent, and this one is no exception.

The tent gained particular interest in a viral TikTok video, gaining over 90,000 likes. In the video, she is displaying the easy setup, from entering the pegs to assembling the poles, all done with just one person. Once set up, the tent is large, airy, with lots of space. There are three bedroom areas (each able to fit queen air mattresses, according to TikTok), a large living space, and a covered porch area.