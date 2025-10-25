Nestled On Oregon's Coast Is A Soaring Basalt Ridge With Whale-Watching Magic And Scenic Ocean Vistas

If you're a fan of standing on wave-smashed cliffs, watching rock stacks being battered by the ocean, wandering coffee-colored beaches peppered with agate, and journeying along dramatic shores dashed by ancient forests of evergreens, you're going to love Oregon. The incredible Highway 101 cruises the whole length of the Beaver State, covering over 340 miles of jaw-dropping stuff. Of course, panoramas abound the whole way. There are drop-dead gorgeous views of the Pacific at Cook's Chasm Scenic Bridge, along with the tide pools and beaches of the Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint. And then there's the soaring observation point atop the basalt outcropping known as Cape Foulweather ...

It's one that will take the breath away — perhaps literally, as strong winds commonly buffet this corner of the Oregon shore while waves roar and crash below. The cape itself rises 500 feet from the Pacific to offer sweeping vistas of a particularly thrilling part of the coast, where the ocean roils and boils, seabirds fight the breezes, and rock-ribbed headlands jut this way and that.

It's an easy spot to add to a road trip on the West Coast, too. Foulweather hides along the 101 just south of Oregon's whale-watching capital of Depoe Bay. That puts it under 2.5 hours from the major international airport in Portland and about the same in terms of driving time from Cannon Beach, which is probably the most famous resort in the region.