Nestled On Oregon's Coast Is A Scenic Concrete Bridge With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Views Of The Pacific
Oregon is renowned for its stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and towns, parks, and other attractions along the coast. One such locale is the largest sea cave in the Americas, Sea Lion Caves. About 25 minutes north is the hidden seaside town of Yachats, the "Gem Of The Oregon Coast" — also home to Bread & Roses Bakery, where tourists and locals line up around the block for its mouth-watering treats. Additionally, one particular concrete bridge has made waves among travel experts as one of the most beautiful in the nation, and it's less than 4 miles south of Yachats: Cook's Chasm Scenic Bridge.
The bridge and its related attractions are part of the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area in the Siuslaw National Forest. Located only about three hours from Portland International Airport, the coastal area is readily accessible, whether you're local or from out of state. Here, you'll not only take in amazing views of the Pacific Ocean, but you can also explore even more beginning at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center.
Stop and see Cook's Chasm, Thor's Well, and the Spouting Horn
Cook's Chasm Scenic Bridge is located on U.S. Highway 101 above Cook's Chasm, hence the name. Built in 2003, it is an arch bridge about 175 feet long and made of concrete. Its design has been described as "regal," like a castle. At its Thor's Well Overlook, you can descend a flight of stairs to capture better views of the bridge from shore level.
The Cape Perpetua Visitor Center also offers great coastal views from inside and on its deck, plus it's also wheelchair accessible. It's the gateway to the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area, a 2,700-acre wonderland of natural beauty with access to 26 miles of trails. It was a British explorer, James Cook, who named the ancient cape after spotting it on St. Perpetua's Day, March 7, 1778. Today, the cape's namesake headland offers the highest car-accessible view of Oregon's Pacific coast, at an astonishing 800 feet in elevation.
You'll want to take the 0.8-mile round-trip paved trail, the Captain Cook Trail, from the Visitor Center to Cook's Chasm, where you can view the Spouting Horn and Thor's Well; the best time for viewing is high tide. The chasm is described as "the stage for the Pacific Ocean's performance" by Oregon Discovery and was formed as a result of a cave collapsing. From here, you can view Thor's Well, a hole between the rocks that's 20 feet deep. Water is thrust upward 20 feet from the hole, resulting in a spectacular display of water's power. The Spouting Horn is another natural phenomenon where the strength of Pacific Ocean waves at high tide forces water skyward between the cave's rocks, forming a geyser-like spray of water.