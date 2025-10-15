Nestled On Oregon's Coast Is A Scenic Concrete Bridge With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Views Of The Pacific

Cook's Chasm Scenic Bridge is located on U.S. Highway 101 above Cook's Chasm, hence the name. Built in 2003, it is an arch bridge about 175 feet long and made of concrete. Its design has been described as "regal," like a castle. At its Thor's Well Overlook, you can descend a flight of stairs to capture better views of the bridge from shore level.

The Cape Perpetua Visitor Center also offers great coastal views from inside and on its deck, plus it's also wheelchair accessible. It's the gateway to the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area, a 2,700-acre wonderland of natural beauty with access to 26 miles of trails. It was a British explorer, James Cook, who named the ancient cape after spotting it on St. Perpetua's Day, March 7, 1778. Today, the cape's namesake headland offers the highest car-accessible view of Oregon's Pacific coast, at an astonishing 800 feet in elevation.

You'll want to take the 0.8-mile round-trip paved trail, the Captain Cook Trail, from the Visitor Center to Cook's Chasm, where you can view the Spouting Horn and Thor's Well; the best time for viewing is high tide. The chasm is described as "the stage for the Pacific Ocean's performance" by Oregon Discovery and was formed as a result of a cave collapsing. From here, you can view Thor's Well, a hole between the rocks that's 20 feet deep. Water is thrust upward 20 feet from the hole, resulting in a spectacular display of water's power. The Spouting Horn is another natural phenomenon where the strength of Pacific Ocean waves at high tide forces water skyward between the cave's rocks, forming a geyser-like spray of water.