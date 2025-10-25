Georgia's Scenic City Near Atlanta Brims With Small-Town Charm, Artsy Vibes, And Delicious Cuisine

Some people refer to Georgia as the Hollywood of the south — and for good reason. Many cities across the state have been used as filming locations, including Senoia — the Georgia city where "The Walking Dead" was filmed. There's also a Hunger Games Film Tour where you can see several locations across the state where various scenes were filmed. Among those is a luxurious mansion with serene gardens in Atlanta. Some of the state's smallest towns have gotten in on the action as well. "Fried Green Tomatoes" was filmed in the small town of Juliette, and in the neighboring town of Forsyth there's been a variety of movies filmed such as "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," "Dumb and Dumber To," "Baby Driver," and more. This small town is a must-visit for fans of the big screen, but it has so much more to offer.

Once you step foot into this charming city, you'll immediately feel the artsy vibes. Some that come to Forsyth are using their artistic minds to show their creativity on-screen, but others are using different mediums. It's hard to not notice the plethora of murals, sculptures, and public art spread throughout town. The artists there have gotten creative and utilized a variety of canvases there, including utility boxes and fire hydrants. If the arts and culture scene lures you in and you want to explore for a few days, you'll find a variety of hotel options such as Hampton Inn and Suites and Holiday Inn Express.