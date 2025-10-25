Georgia's Scenic City Near Atlanta Brims With Small-Town Charm, Artsy Vibes, And Delicious Cuisine
Some people refer to Georgia as the Hollywood of the south — and for good reason. Many cities across the state have been used as filming locations, including Senoia — the Georgia city where "The Walking Dead" was filmed. There's also a Hunger Games Film Tour where you can see several locations across the state where various scenes were filmed. Among those is a luxurious mansion with serene gardens in Atlanta. Some of the state's smallest towns have gotten in on the action as well. "Fried Green Tomatoes" was filmed in the small town of Juliette, and in the neighboring town of Forsyth there's been a variety of movies filmed such as "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," "Dumb and Dumber To," "Baby Driver," and more. This small town is a must-visit for fans of the big screen, but it has so much more to offer.
Once you step foot into this charming city, you'll immediately feel the artsy vibes. Some that come to Forsyth are using their artistic minds to show their creativity on-screen, but others are using different mediums. It's hard to not notice the plethora of murals, sculptures, and public art spread throughout town. The artists there have gotten creative and utilized a variety of canvases there, including utility boxes and fire hydrants. If the arts and culture scene lures you in and you want to explore for a few days, you'll find a variety of hotel options such as Hampton Inn and Suites and Holiday Inn Express.
Embrace the artsy vibes and find the hidden foxes in Forsyth
As you journey through Forsyth, you'll be surrounded by art. You can check out the colorful scenery of the unique murals — including the famous wings that look like slices of pizza. That can be found on the outside of Jonah's on Johnston, and was painted by artist Aaron Munn. But you'll also want to be on the lookout for the miniature bronze foxes that are spread throughout town. These sculptures were created by artist Pat DeVane Burns, and they're part of an interactive, free scavenger hunt you can do when you visit Forsyth. Just pick up a clue sheet at the Forsyth Welcome Center or download it from their website. The clues will lead you to the foxes and you'll be able to earn a free souvenir to remember your adventure.
If you plan the timing of your trip well, you may even get to check out a play at the Rose Theater. It's the home of The Backlot Players, a community theater group that hosts multiple live performances throughout the year. The Art-Deco theater is pretty cool to check out, but those with a love for old architecture will also want to take a stroll by the historic Monroe County Courthouse that was built in 1896. It's right in the middle of the town square, so after you see it, you can pop into some of the nearby shops and restaurants.
Great places to eat and drink in Forsyth, Georgia
Foodies also love coming to Forsyth for all of their delicious cuisine. One of the top places to eat in Forsyth is Grits Cafe, and this Yelp reviewer shared some of the southern dishes she tried there. "Enjoyed everything from appetizers to dessert. Started with fried green tomatoes, then ordered shrimp and grits & their dinner special. Ended the night with the bread pudding. I would highly recommend if you are in the area." Beer lovers will want to try Fox City Brewing Company. They have a full menu that includes a variety of options such as burgers, po boys, steak, shrimp, gumbo, tacos, and catfish. They even serve breakfast. You can't leave without trying some of their fun brews, too. Since their brewery is located inside a historic yarn factory, it's only fitting to have a beer called the Yarn Spinner. Those who look at life with a glass half-full attitude may also want to try the Eternal Hoptomist. (Don't worry — you'll get a full glass of beer.) For international flavors, try Bonzu Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi , Caribbean Queens, and Sol Tacos & Tequila.
Luckily, it's not too hard to get to Forsyth. You can fly to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and drive there in a little over an hour. It's the world's busiest airport, so you'll find it pretty easy to get a flight.