Michigan's Peaceful Little River Island Is An Underrated Destination For Camping, Hiking, And Fishing

If you are looking to get lost in nature somewhere in the Midwest, there aren't many better places than on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, which boasts a scenic byway with waterfalls, verdant forests, and lake views. It borders Canada as well as three of the Great Lakes: Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, and Lake Huron. You'll find plenty of opportunities for boating, hiking, fishing, and camping in this part of the country, which is also home to Mackinac Island, one of the best U.S. Island destinations. If you are looking for a peaceful and quiet spot on the Upper Peninsula to really soak in the beauty of nature, head to Lime Island State Recreation Area.

This recreation area is located on Lime Island, which is off the eastern tip of the peninsula, right next to the border with Canada on Munuscong Lake in the St. Marys River. The remote location of this island draws travelers who are looking to disconnect from the modern world (literally because there's no Wi-Fi or cell service) and enjoy off-grid living in a place that still feels wild. It's also a great place for hiking, fishing, and camping.

In fact, because it's not an easy place to get to, it's a good idea to stay for a few days to really enjoy your surroundings. You can opt to stay in cottages or choose to camp instead, but do note that there is a two-night weekend minimum for the cottages. These cottages are spacious but can house no more than eight people. Note that there are black bears on the island, so visitors will need to properly dispose of trash and store food in bear-proof containers.