Michigan's Peaceful Little River Island Is An Underrated Destination For Camping, Hiking, And Fishing
If you are looking to get lost in nature somewhere in the Midwest, there aren't many better places than on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, which boasts a scenic byway with waterfalls, verdant forests, and lake views. It borders Canada as well as three of the Great Lakes: Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, and Lake Huron. You'll find plenty of opportunities for boating, hiking, fishing, and camping in this part of the country, which is also home to Mackinac Island, one of the best U.S. Island destinations. If you are looking for a peaceful and quiet spot on the Upper Peninsula to really soak in the beauty of nature, head to Lime Island State Recreation Area.
This recreation area is located on Lime Island, which is off the eastern tip of the peninsula, right next to the border with Canada on Munuscong Lake in the St. Marys River. The remote location of this island draws travelers who are looking to disconnect from the modern world (literally because there's no Wi-Fi or cell service) and enjoy off-grid living in a place that still feels wild. It's also a great place for hiking, fishing, and camping.
In fact, because it's not an easy place to get to, it's a good idea to stay for a few days to really enjoy your surroundings. You can opt to stay in cottages or choose to camp instead, but do note that there is a two-night weekend minimum for the cottages. These cottages are spacious but can house no more than eight people. Note that there are black bears on the island, so visitors will need to properly dispose of trash and store food in bear-proof containers.
Hiking and fishing at Lime Island State Recreation Area
Lime Island is home to a seven-mile trail that leads hikers past lime kiln ruins, which are historic ruins from the 1700s. You can also visit the Historic School House and Victorian House Museum before catching the shorter orange and yellow trails. If you are up for more of a walk, catch the red trail, which will take you across to the south side of the island, where you can explore on the brown and green trails. Remember to bring bear spray with you on your hike.
Once you've explored the island, you can head back to camp and sit back and enjoy views of the rivers and the freight ships that carry goods through the Soo Locks on the St. Marys River (a very important shipping lane). You can also cast a line and try to catch some fish. This river is a great place to catch walleye, northern pike, and herring. However, you will need a fishing license. The season for walleye and northern pike on the Upper Peninsula is from May 15 to March 15, and the daily limit for walleye is five fish, while the limit for pike is two.
Getting to Lime Island State Recreation Area
Because of its remote location, getting to Lime Island can be a challenge. However, once you get there, the ability to completely disconnect and be nearly alone in nature will make it worth it. There are no public ferries to the island, so getting there will require you to book a private charter boat from either Raber or DeTour Village. The ride to the island takes around 30 minutes. While the distance from the mainland to the island is only 3 miles, kayaking or using any other non-motorized boats is not recommended because the area is a busy shipping lane with large barges that may not see small kayaks or be able to maneuver around them.
Getting to the island from out of state will also probably involve a long drive or flying into a Michigan airport and renting a car. The closest airport is the Chippewa County International Airport, which is around a 35-minute drive from Raber. This is a very small airport that only receives a few flights a day from nearby cities like Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis. This airport also happens to be close to Sault Ste. Marie, which is Michigan's oldest city that connects two Great Lakes and is split by the border between the U.S. and Canada.