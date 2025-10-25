Take A Scenic Walk Along Niagara Falls' Great Gorge And Experience One Of North America's Most Dramatic Rivers
Niagara Falls is one of the most iconic natural wonders in North America. The sheer volume of water that thunders over its three distinct sections every minute — 6 million cubic feet, to be exact — is breathtaking. The cool thing about it, too, is that there's more than one way to experience the spectacle. Some choose to zipline over Niagara Falls, some choose to have a go on the "Niagara Takes Flight" virtual ride, and some choose to observe one-fifth of the world's fresh water crashing down from below (while wearing a rain poncho). For intrepid types looking to stretch their legs along one of the continent's most dramatic and scenic rivers, taking a stroll down the Great Gorge is arguably the best way to go about things.
Because of how Niagara Falls straddles the border between Canada and the United States of America, pinpointing the optimum way to immerse yourself in this glorious setting can — if you don't know the area too well — feel rather confusing. But if you want the photos, desire a front row view of the overwhelming power of nature, and are keen to skip the Niagara Falls tourist traps, the White Water Walk should be near the top of your to-do list.
What you need to know about the White Water Walk
Situated just over 2 miles north of the Falls, on the convenient WEGO bus route, the White Water Walk is your chance to get up close and see how the jaw-dropping Great Gorge of the Niagara River was formed. Perched on the river's edge, near the iconic Whirlpool Bridge, the quarter-mile boardwalk will bring home in no uncertain terms just how powerful and perilous the Class 6 whitewater rapids here are. Get closer to them with the help of viewing platforms dotted along the walk. They provide some of the best photograph opportunities anywhere in the Niagara Parks system. Brace yourself for the roar of water surging past at 30 miles per hour, and hold onto that camera if you're taking a selfie.
To access the boardwalk, you'll take an elevator 230 feet down to the base of the Niagara Gorge. After making your way through a lengthy tunnel, you'll emerge into the light and be immediately confronted with North America's largest series of standing waves. Come for the crashing water, and the inevitable hit of adrenaline it inspires; stay to learn more about the 410 million-year-old rock layers on show. Apart from two viewing areas reached by stairs, most of the attraction is also accessible for wheelchair users.
Open seasonally between April and November, seven days a week, the White Water Walk can be entered until 20 minutes before closing time. But in order to maximize your experience, the good folks at Niagara Parks recommend arriving at least one hour before the doors shut. Admission tickets for anyone above age 13 are set at C$20, with children's tickets costing C$13 and babies under 2 getting in for free.