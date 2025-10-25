This Stylish Travel Accessory Is An Essential For Avoiding The Pickpockets On Your Next City Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're heading off on a trip to Europe, it's a good idea to think about how you'll protect your valuables from pickpockets. And grabbing a pickpocket by the ponytail, as one American tourist did in Venice a few months ago, should probably not be your first strategy. You don't need your dad's suggestion of a vibrating money belt, either. For an affordable option, try Travelon's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag.
You're gonna travel with a bag anyway. Skip the unsightly anti-theft accessories and opt for a well-designed backpack or purse that already incorporates anti-theft features. The bag comes in three colors (black, midnight, and nutmeg) and features what the brand describes as a "built-in 5-point anti-theft security system" to deter hands that aren't yours. Having a bag with zippers is one of the 10 hacks that will protect you from pickpockets while traveling and will buy you time to react if someone does attempt to get inside.
This bag also has sections inside that lock to protect your credit cards, passport, and other valuables. By the time someone attempts to find your cash, you'll notice their presence. The bag measures 6 inches wide, 12.5 inches high, and 3.5 inches deep, and is a great size for carrying all day, as well as taking into museums, which often restrict bringing in larger purses and backpacks. The bag retails on Amazon for around $60 at the time of writing and is trusted by frequent travelers to protect their valuables. However, several brands sell similar products; any crossbody bag of a similar style is your best bet at deterring thieves abroad.
Using the Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag
Other than deterring pickpockets, this bag has other features that make it a great daily bag while traveling. For one, in Europe, you're going to want to carry a water bottle with you all day. The Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag has a dedicated water bottle pouch on one side that can hold your trusty reusable water bottle, or any plastic bottle you may pick up throughout the day. One customer who took the bag on a two-week trip through Europe said, "The locking zips are a great touch and all its safety features made me feel very confident carrying important things throughout Europe. It's large enough to fit everything you need, plus space on either side for a small water bottle (which was a huge plus for me as water in Europe isn't easy to come by)."
Even while carrying an anti-theft bag, do your best not to become an easy target. Pickpockets are looking for people who appear to be distracted. Always know where your bag is on your person, do your best to look alert, and pay attention to your surroundings. This may sound like basic advice, but when you're in the thick of a crowd of tourists, it's easy to lose focus on the phone sticking out of your front pocket. Set yourself up for success by keeping your belongings close to you and keeping an eye on your bag, especially in large crowds. And, don't keep anything of value in your pockets in tourist destinations where you should be extra cautious of pickpocketing. For some more tips for a seasoned traveler, be sure to read Rick Steves' expert tips on not getting pickpocketed on your trip to Europe.