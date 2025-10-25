This Stylish Travel Accessory Is An Essential For Avoiding The Pickpockets On Your Next City Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're heading off on a trip to Europe, it's a good idea to think about how you'll protect your valuables from pickpockets. And grabbing a pickpocket by the ponytail, as one American tourist did in Venice a few months ago, should probably not be your first strategy. You don't need your dad's suggestion of a vibrating money belt, either. For an affordable option, try Travelon's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag.

You're gonna travel with a bag anyway. Skip the unsightly anti-theft accessories and opt for a well-designed backpack or purse that already incorporates anti-theft features. The bag comes in three colors (black, midnight, and nutmeg) and features what the brand describes as a "built-in 5-point anti-theft security system" to deter hands that aren't yours. Having a bag with zippers is one of the 10 hacks that will protect you from pickpockets while traveling and will buy you time to react if someone does attempt to get inside.

This bag also has sections inside that lock to protect your credit cards, passport, and other valuables. By the time someone attempts to find your cash, you'll notice their presence. The bag measures 6 inches wide, 12.5 inches high, and 3.5 inches deep, and is a great size for carrying all day, as well as taking into museums, which often restrict bringing in larger purses and backpacks. The bag retails on Amazon for around $60 at the time of writing and is trusted by frequent travelers to protect their valuables. However, several brands sell similar products; any crossbody bag of a similar style is your best bet at deterring thieves abroad.