Just 50 miles northeast of Portland and 7 miles south of the Augusta State Airport sits a sleepy riverside town with a charming downtown area filled with festivals and fun. Gardiner, Maine is less than an hour away from many of the state's islands that are quintessential East Coast getaways, making it a perfect spot for vacationers. While seemingly tucked away in the wilderness, beer festivals and retro diners make Gardiner an artsy yet cozy gathering place. This small town with big-city vibes is registered as an official Main Street America destination (via Main Street Maine) and is gradually restoring buildings from the town's rich history. Riverfront parks and properties provide a rustic backdrop, and visitors will love sharing in Gardiner's close-knit community.

The best time of year to visit Maine is during the summer, when weather is most favorable. This state is one of the best places to see wildlife, like puffins and whales, and visitors to Gardiner may spot bald eagles, egrets, and loons along Cobbossee Stream and Pleasant Pond. Even man-made structures, like the Cobbosseecontee Dam, blend seamlessly into the area's rugged riverfront landscape. Fishing and paddling are popular activities, and outdoor adventurers can enjoy a walk or picnic after a relaxing day on the water.

Travelers can also visit the historic Christ Church, located at 2 Dresden Avenue, to see the first Gothic New England church, built in 1820. Its bell tower is over 200 years old and still used in Sunday services. Gardiner Public Library, located at 152 Water Street, is another gorgeous historic building. It's hard to miss its majestic red-brick facade standing tall in the center of town.