From Puffins To Whales: 12 Destinations To Visit For The Ultimate Maine Wildlife Adventure
Have you dreamt of locking eyes with a puffin or spotting a moose in a misty forest? If this sounds like you, then pick up the phone because Maine is calling. The Pine Tree State, located on the northernmost tip of America's East Coast, is an ideal place to check off points on your wildlife bucket list. From puffins and moose to whales, seals, dolphins, and more, Maine's picturesque coast hides some of the best nature-spotting coves and viewpoints in the country.
In the largest state of the New England region, the Maine's coastal edge offers a scenic road trip through secluded harbors and rugged boat rides to the heart of whale territory, a place where eagles soar through the air, and loons create a cozy evening soundtrack with harmonious chirping. As for mammals? Moose and deer are aplenty.
To find the best spots for spotting these amazing creatures, we delved into firsthand accounts from passionate birdwatchers, consulted the experts at U.S. National Parks, and followed the guides from local tour companies. The result? A list of the top spots that serve up the kind of pinch-me, heart-thumping, "Did you see that?!" moments that only this state can offer. Whether you're a seasoned wildlife photographer, an aspiring hiker, or someone who has always dreamed of laying eyes on a baby seal, grab your camera and parka, because we're about to venture into the wilds of one of America's most rugged states.
1. Eastern Egg Rock
If puffins had a summer address, it would be this scenic island nesting site off the coast of Maine. Eastern Egg Rock, located about 6 miles east of Knox County, is an official wildlife sanctuary thanks to these tuxedo-clad seabirds. From April to August, the puffins launch into nesting mode, choosing the spring and summer seasons to expand their families.
No visitors are allowed on the island during the nesting season for fear that travelers might disturb the puffins' reproduction period. However, don't let this halt your summer trips. Boat tours still run daily from April to August, meaning curious birdwatchers will still be able to get their once-in-a-lifetime views of puffins hopping from cliff to cliff. You might even be able to catch a baby puffin emerging from its shell, albeit from the safety of a boat deck.
Eastern Egg Rock is not just known for its scenic beauty. The history of Maine's hidden gem is a legend in the scientific community. Back in the 1970s, puffins had vanished from the island due to overhunting, and it took a determined team of conservationists who called themselves Project Puffin to bring them back. Thanks to decades of effort and wily environmental science strategies, the puffins returned. Now, the island is a hotspot for the winged beauties. This is why Eastern Egg Rock has been dubbed the world's first restored seabird colony, the kind of marvel you can only find in Maine.
2. The Maine Highlands
One of Maine's most underrated biomes is its highlands. While this state may be known for its breathtaking coastlines, the foggy mountain areas are also home to majestic mammals and a chorus of birds that are also worth a visit. Why not trade salty sea breezes for clear, crisp mountain air? If it's hiking trails and state parks you're after instead of bumpy boat rides, then the highlands are your best bet.
This large, craggy region lies in the heart of the state and encompasses many of Maine's best moose-spotting sites. Head to Baxter State Park, a less-crowded alternative to Acadia, where you'll find Mount Katahdin, the state's highest peak and the northern end of the Appalachian Trail. But don't let the summit steal all the glory; the real magic happens in the wild, unspoiled stretches of freshwater below. Whether you're hiking, paddling, or just hanging out near a quiet lake, it's not uncommon to spot a moose wading through the ponds.
Another popular spot is Moosehead Lake, where moose spotting is practically a civic duty. Here, there are literally fewer human residents than moose living in the region. There are so many of these antlered creatures that moose outnumber humans three to one. While moose may be the main attraction, they're not the only attraction. Parks and lakeside towns in the Maine Highlands are also home to black bears, white-tailed deer, and other quaint creatures like beavers, snowshoe hares, and gray foxes.
3. Bar Harbor
Routinely on lists of America's best towns, this Maine spot has Victorian charm and artsy shops in addition to wildlife galore. Many travel to Bar Harbor to enjoy the lobster rolls and charming shingled cottages, but not many know that this historical little town could also be your front-row seat to one of the most awe-inspiring nature shows on the East Coast.
Start your day with the sunrise from Cadillac Mountain — the highest peak on the North Atlantic seaboard — where forests and rocky shores are illuminated as far as the eye can see. You'll probably get to spot a curious white-tailed deer, maybe a family of red foxes or peregrine falcons swooping in the canopies. Several travel companies in the area also offer a wide-ranging menu of hiking trails and even horse-drawn carriage tours to take you into the heart of woodland Maine.
Once you head back down to the coast area, trade in your hiking boots for galoshes as you embark on a whale-watching tour, a must-do if you're visiting Bar Harbor. Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co. braves the waters during both the summer and autumn months, allowing visitors to encounter whales, snap photos of seals, and even go lobster hunting with professionals. With so much to choose from, Bar Harbor serves up some serious New England charm with a heavy dose of zoo-like energy as well.
4. Machias Seal Island
Just a stone's throw away from Canada lies Machias Seal Island, a wildlife lover's dream that has been an important seaport for over 200 years. Administrators from Canada oversee the upkeep of the island and its lighthouse, but the nearby town of Machias is nestled in the eastern portion of Maine, making this one a tricky territory to categorize as far as national affiliation goes. Today, it's considered the centerpiece of one of the last land battles between the U.S. and Canada.
And while history buffs might be interested in the details of this international hand-off, nature lovers will be astounded by the thousands of Atlantic puffins that take up residence on the rocky Machias Seal Island every year. That's not all; the locale is also the mothership to thousands of razorbill auk, common murres, as well as Arctic and common terns, making it heaven on Earth for birdwatchers. As the name suggests, Machias Seal Island is also a popular beaching spot for harbor seals and gray seals.
Out of all the islands and coastal spots to visit in and around Maine, this salty spot is one of the most exclusive. If you're clamoring to check out this unique destination, you might want to act fast, as only 15 travelers are allowed to step onto the island each day. For exclusive access, check out Sea Watch Tours, which takes boatloads of lucky visitors straight to Machias Sea Island seven days a week.
5. Boothbay Harbor
The town of Boothbay Harbor might be known for its quaint boutiques, salty air, and lobster rolls, but if you're only looking landward, you're missing half the show. Out beyond the docks and schooners, the waters in this town are alive with graceful Atlantic creatures like puffins, harbor seals, and leaping whales. However, not every whale is the same.
If you join a scenic tour with an educated tour guide, you'll learn how to tell the difference between humpback, fin, and minke whales. And for those planning their holidays according to the school calendar, the summer months of July and August are ideal for planning whale-watching adventures. This is when the waves start to calm down and heat up, attracting more whales and making it easier for human eyes to spot these majestic creatures bouncing on the water.
And that's not all, as seabirds and sharks also call Boothbay Harbor home. Not to mention that if you venture inland, you'll be privy to the 52 different land mammals, from red squirrels to white porcupines, white-tailed deer, and trickster foxes dashing between the trees. Pick your poison; either direction will astound you with the beauty of Boothbay wildlife.
6. Acadia National Park
A shining jewel of the state of Maine is Acadia National Park, an area where misty coastline meets fairytale-like mountain peaks. No matter the biome, wildlife thrives in every salt-sprayed crevice. According to the National Park Service, this park welcomes 4 million visits every year and is considered one of the most popular national parks in the United States.
And who can argue with those numbers? It's not just the breathtaking vistas from hiking trails and boat tours that keep the tourists coming back, but also the encounters with wildlife that set Acadia apart from the rest. Mammals are rife within the park, including foxes, mink, otters, porcupines, beavers, and snowshoe hares.
Some scarier — albeit just as majestic — creatures on show are bats, coyotes, and even the sneaking bobcat. However, the star of the park is the seal. Whether you're cruising offshore or scanning the sea from a rocky perch, you're likely to see a harbor seal or a gray seal hauling themselves out to bask in the cloudy Maine sun on a rockside. Visit in late Spring, and you just might catch sight of a baby seal, as this is when the sea mammals enter their pupping season.
7. Kennebunkport
If you're hoping to spot dolphins from the shore on your next beach vacation, then a trip to preppy Kennebunkport might be in the cards for you this summer. Located in southwestern Maine, this quintessential New England town — with its history rooted in sailing, shipbuilding, and wealthy families' summer houses — is not only an ideal place to spend your holiday, but is also teeming with wildlife.
Whale-watching expeditions are popular among tourists, but a common misconception is that whales are the only sea mammals you'll see on the waters of Kennebunkport. In fact, the Atlantic waters that lap at the edge of this historic shipbuilding town are full of sea life, from giant swordfish to authentic Maine lobster to jumping dolphins. Tour guides like First Chance Whale Watch combine adrenaline-pumping dolphin chases with educational lessons on the history of Kennebunkport and its relationship with coastal culture. So, bring your binoculars, your camera, and maybe an umbrella or two, as the best of Kennebunkport is not found in the shops but on the decks of these tour boats.
8. Monhegan Island
One of the best destinations for birdwatching in Maine is this micro island, spanning less than 2 miles long. Its original name, Monahigan, can be translated to "Island of the Sea," and that's exactly where you feel you've landed when you travel to this craggy little dot on the Atlantic Ocean. Remote, rugged, and with a vibrant artist community, Monhegan Island is a magical spot to soak up Maine vibes and tick some harder-to-see birds off your birder list.
A lobster fishery, weathered cottages, and songbirds are the main attractions here. As a car-free island, wings are the most popular mode of transportation. Each spring and fall, Monhegan Island becomes a migratory hotspot, drawing hundreds of species of birds who pause here en route across the Atlantic flyway. Warblers, thrushes, vireos, flycatchers, sparrows, and even raptors often appear as if by magic, making it a birder's paradise.
Visitors will have their pick of the 17 miles offered on Monhegan, each of which offers paradise-like birding spots. In addition to a historic lighthouse and bell that harkens back to the days of the Revolution, hikers, strollers, and birdwatchers alike will be treated to the colorful sights of flower gardens and a quilt of songbirds from around the nation, including Carolina wren, Baltimore oriole, and cedar waxwings, all singing their songs, and encouraging you to soak up the moment.
9. Casco Bay
Looking for seals in Maine? Casco Bay is the spot for you. It's known by many for its postcard-perfect lighthouses and vintage harborside villages, but for wildlife enthusiasts, this stretch of Maine's southern coast is pure magic.
Dotted with a series of micro-islands, all with quaint monikers like Peaks Island, Little Diamond Island, Great Diamond Island, Long Island, Chebeague Island, and Cliff Island, Casco Bay is a salty, scenic haven for squishy-looking seals who like to beach up on the rocks in the waterways. Hop aboard a local ferry or kayak your way through the calmer coves, where chances are high you'll be able to spot playful harbor seals bobbing in the water.
For a touch of biodiversity, you can also look to the deeper waters to see harbor porpoises, white-sided dolphins, sea turtles, and the occasional whale surfacing from the waves. So whether you're scanning the sea for whiskered faces or birdwatching from a seaside bluff, this beloved Maine gem delivers it all in full sail.
10. Petit Manan Island
One of the newer puffin sanctuaries in Maine is this 16-acre plot called Petit Manan Island. This humble coastal spot was not always a thriving puffin point, but thanks to the restoration efforts of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Maine has been able to add one more birdwatching haven to its long list of interesting wildlife destinations. In addition to the yellow-beaked stars of the show, this feathered wonderland is also now home to razorbills and bald eagles.
From insane wingspans to carnivorous diets, the bald eagles are really what make Petit Manan Island one of the most dramatic birdwatching spots in Maine. If you have a keen eye, you might spot one of these national icons snapping up a fish right out of the crashing waves or even making one of the cliffside seabirds or waterfowl its dinner. From far up in the clouds to crouching along the pebbles, eagles — bald and otherwise — will often chill on the shoreline while they stalk their prey.
Petit Manan Island is also home to colonies of harbor seals, which settle in the area around the Gulf of Maine between May and June to begin their calving season. While these blubberous creatures can weigh as much as 285 pounds and average 5 to 6 feet long, their babies are notably smaller and less intimidating, making this an ideal time to venture to the island in hopes of seeing a newborn.
11. Kokadjo
Far back from the coasts, tucked away in the woods, is a magical little dot on the state map known as Kokadjo. Located towards the east of Moosehead Lake, the word "village" would be more apt than "town" to describe it, but visitors can forgive the little amenities on offer. The natural world in Kokadjo is enough to keep anyone entertained.
Fishing and hunting are fun pastimes in the picturesque hamlet, but as it sits in the heart of Maine's moose country, following these antlered creatures through tracts of forest, shimmering lakes, and marshy lowlands is the main activity in Kokadjo. It's practically a rite of passage to catch a glimpse of a gargantuan New England moose while sipping your morning coffee, ideally nestled on the front porch of your log cabin. And where to head after you've finished your coffee? Pack a lunch and a fishing pole, as Moosehead Lake is where you're likely to see one of these majestic mammals enjoying a summer sip.
If moose aren't your bag, then no worries; Kokadjo is also a birdwatcher's dream. Venture down a woodland path, look up, and you might see alpine, arboreal, and wetland birds. These forests are also home to spruce grouse, bald eagles, and various loons. Whether you're paddling across First Roach Pond, hiking into the vast woods, or simply watching the mist rise at dawn, Kokadjo offers one really raw slice of Maine wilderness.
12. The Kennebec Valley
The Kennebec Valley might not get as much buzz as Maine's coastline, but for wildlife lovers and outdoor adventurers, it's a hidden gem that's absolutely bursting with natural wonders. Spanning over 5,000 square miles, this stretch of central Maine is a diverse playground of rivers, forests, wetlands, and rolling farmland, all prime habitats for all kinds of creatures.
At the heart of the valley is the mighty Kennebec River, once a bustling route for logging and now a magnet for wildlife and those who love to watch it. Bald eagles are a regular sight, with many visitors reporting having seen them soaring above the river's bends. This wasn't always the case, as the increase in the bald eagle population is a resounding environmental success story, thanks to years of conservation work.
If you're traveling without your binoculars, fear not, as white-tailed deer, black bear, Canada lynx, bobcat, and foxes have also been known to patrol the calmer waters of the river. Paddle quietly along one of the valley's many waterways, and you might also catch a moose cooling off in the shallows or spot a deer slipping through the trees.
Methodology
To uncover the best locations in Maine for unforgettable wildlife encounters, we turned to boots-on-the-ground reporting and expert resources. Data from National Park websites and other government accounts helped us to get the facts right, while information from Maine-based tour companies taught us exactly what you can expect to see at any given location.
We scoured trip reports and blog entries from dedicated birdwatchers and travel bloggers who have climbed Maine's mountains and sailed on the scenic boat tours firsthand. We prioritized the density of the animal population to ensure that travelers have a high likelihood of encountering red foxes, chirping loons, or other creatures. We also focused on access, natural beauty, and habitat diversity. Rest assured that when you book that trip to Boothbay Harbor, Kennebunkport, or any of the destinations listed here, you'll be venturing into a place where the wild things most definitely are.