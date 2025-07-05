From Puffins To Whales: 12 Destinations To Visit For The Ultimate Maine Wildlife Adventure

Have you dreamt of locking eyes with a puffin or spotting a moose in a misty forest? If this sounds like you, then pick up the phone because Maine is calling. The Pine Tree State, located on the northernmost tip of America's East Coast, is an ideal place to check off points on your wildlife bucket list. From puffins and moose to whales, seals, dolphins, and more, Maine's picturesque coast hides some of the best nature-spotting coves and viewpoints in the country.

In the largest state of the New England region, the Maine's coastal edge offers a scenic road trip through secluded harbors and rugged boat rides to the heart of whale territory, a place where eagles soar through the air, and loons create a cozy evening soundtrack with harmonious chirping. As for mammals? Moose and deer are aplenty.

To find the best spots for spotting these amazing creatures, we delved into firsthand accounts from passionate birdwatchers, consulted the experts at U.S. National Parks, and followed the guides from local tour companies. The result? A list of the top spots that serve up the kind of pinch-me, heart-thumping, "Did you see that?!" moments that only this state can offer. Whether you're a seasoned wildlife photographer, an aspiring hiker, or someone who has always dreamed of laying eyes on a baby seal, grab your camera and parka, because we're about to venture into the wilds of one of America's most rugged states.