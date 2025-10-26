Perched Above Cincinnati Is A Bohemian Neighborhood With European Village Vibes And Breathtaking Views

Set along the Ohio River, the city of Cincinnati has more than 50 distinct neighborhoods for visitors to explore. One of the oldest also has some of the most dramatic views of the city, and is oozing with history and charm. The narrow streets of the Mount Adams neighborhood feel like something out of Europe, mixed with a bohemian art culture. This popular district is east of the downtown area, and owes its name to John Quincy Adams, after he gave a dedication speech in 1843 for the Cincinnati Observatory. Today, visitors can experience this hub for creativity that has top-notch museums, restaurants, shops, and breweries.

The dramatic hillside neighborhood was once home to a 945-foot wooden incline rail that transported streetcars, but it still holds beautiful views of the Ohio River. In 1886, the creative scene exploded in Mount Adams when the Cincinnati Art Museum opened, joining the Rookwood Pottery Factory as another hub for artists. The museum continues to welcome visitors and has more than 73,000 works on display; however, the pottery museum closed its doors. Its artistic side is an under-the-radar aspect of Cincinnati, but it takes the crown for the most spectacular street art city in America. In Mount Adams, one of these stunning murals is "The Roots of Vision," located on Gregory Street.