One Of Appalachia's Most Charming College Towns Is A Carolina Haven Of Outdoor Adventure And Luxurious Cabins
The Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina are lined with small towns full of hidden charm. Weaverville, a Blue Ridge mountain town just outside of Asheville, boasts vibrant art, cozy cafés, and lively festivals, despite its population of less than 5000 residents. Tucked along the mountains is an even smaller town with a quaint charm and peaceful energy. Mars Hill, North Carolina, is a charming college town in the heart of Appalachia. It is under 30 minutes from Asheville, and about 33 minutes from Asheville Regional Airport. It is centered around Mars Hill University, a liberal arts college founded in 1856 that is rich in history and Appalachian culture, and is home to the Southern Appalachian Archives.
Mars Hill embraces the quaint, cozy feel typical of college towns. The town was built around the educational institution, so community and academic excellence are woven into the very foundation of Mars Hill. Several campus buildings also serve as community centers, such as the Owen Theater. Though technically it is a part of the campus, the theater houses the Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre and hosts events year-round for the entire community.
The town also prides itself on its history; Mars Hill University features a Civil War Trails marker, informing visitors of the town's role in national occurrences. Mars Hill is also the birthplace of Bascom Lamar Lunsford, a traditional Appalachian performer who was known by the nickname 'Minstrel of the Appalachians.' Each year, Mars Hill University hosts MHU's Lunsford Festival, a free, public concert to celebrate the rich culture of the Appalachians. This is the second-longest-running folk festival in Western North Carolina.
Find outdoor adventures for every season
Since the quaint town is situated along the Blue Ridge Mountains, it is a great starting point for a unique outdoor adventure. Just under 20 minutes from town is Sam's Gap, an access point to the Appalachian Trail, which is a hiking-only path that stretches over 2,190 miles along the Appalachian Mountain Range, beginning in Maine and ending in Georgia. The trail is visited by millions of people each year, with a select few ambitious hikers attempting to complete the entire trail in one go. This trail offers unforgettable mountain views and is a must-do for those who enjoy being surrounded by nature and wildlife. For those who would prefer a shorter hike, Bailey Mountain, located just outside downtown, offers a 4-mile round-trip trail with panoramic views of the valley below.
In the winter, Hatley Pointe Mountain Resort, formerly Wolf Ridge Ski Resort, draws visitors for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, making Mars Hill a true four-season destination. The resort is located near Big Bald Mountain, which provides 54 acres of terrain and 15 different trails for skiers of various levels. With so much wilderness at one's fingertips, Mars Hill delivers outdoor adventure without the crowds of more touristy destinations. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or simply seeking a peaceful walk in the woods, the natural beauty around Mars Hill is immersive and accessible.
Enjoy luxurious cabins and mountain retreats
One of the pleasures of visiting Mars Hill is getting to experience a luxurious cabin nestled within the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Carolinas have their fair share of mountain cabins, such as the rustic yet modern cabins in Table Rock State Park that make for a perfect weekend getaway. However, whether you're after a rustic vibe or upscale amenities like hot tubs and firepits, Mars Hill has a growing number of high-end vacation rentals perfect for couples, families, or group getaways. Just minutes from Hatley Pointe Mountain Resort is Mars Hill Haven, a cozy cabin with beautiful mountain views and inviting amenities. This cabin is available year-round and contains four large bedrooms, a game room, and a spacious living room with a stone fireplace. With high-speed internet and space for up to 10 guests, this cabin has everything you need to unwind and relax in between your outdoor adventures.
At the foot of Big Bald Mountain is the Bald Mountain House, a lodging at an elevation of 4,500 feet, making it the bed & breakfast with the highest elevation in the state. With three different luxurious suites to choose from, guests can curate their own unique experience while surrounded by stunning mountain views. This location is also approximately ten minutes from Hatley Pointe Mountain Resort, so adventure sits right at your doorstep. The lodging has its own private entrance to the Appalachian Trail at Big Bald Mountain, and there is an array of activities available to satisfy any of your needs — from horseback riding to whitewater rafting. Not in the mood for adventure? No worries! Take in the views from the covered hammocks or relax in one of the porch's rocking chairs.