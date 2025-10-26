One Of Appalachia's Most Charming College Towns Is A Carolina Haven Of Outdoor Adventure And Luxurious Cabins

The Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina are lined with small towns full of hidden charm. Weaverville, a Blue Ridge mountain town just outside of Asheville, boasts vibrant art, cozy cafés, and lively festivals, despite its population of less than 5000 residents. Tucked along the mountains is an even smaller town with a quaint charm and peaceful energy. Mars Hill, North Carolina, is a charming college town in the heart of Appalachia. It is under 30 minutes from Asheville, and about 33 minutes from Asheville Regional Airport. It is centered around Mars Hill University, a liberal arts college founded in 1856 that is rich in history and Appalachian culture, and is home to the Southern Appalachian Archives.

Mars Hill embraces the quaint, cozy feel typical of college towns. The town was built around the educational institution, so community and academic excellence are woven into the very foundation of Mars Hill. Several campus buildings also serve as community centers, such as the Owen Theater. Though technically it is a part of the campus, the theater houses the Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre and hosts events year-round for the entire community.

The town also prides itself on its history; Mars Hill University features a Civil War Trails marker, informing visitors of the town's role in national occurrences. Mars Hill is also the birthplace of Bascom Lamar Lunsford, a traditional Appalachian performer who was known by the nickname 'Minstrel of the Appalachians.' Each year, Mars Hill University hosts MHU's Lunsford Festival, a free, public concert to celebrate the rich culture of the Appalachians. This is the second-longest-running folk festival in Western North Carolina.