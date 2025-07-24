Just Outside Asheville Is A Blue Ridge Mountain Town With Vibrant Art, Cozy Cafés, And Lively Festivals
North Carolina has no shortage of natural scenery and picturesque small towns like Black Mountain, "America's prettiest small town" full of walkable charm. Located just outside of Asheville, Black Mountain is famed as the site of the artistic and legendary Black Mountain College, but it's far from the only creative spot in the region. The Folk Art Center is a nearby must-see for regional art-lovers along the Blue Ridge Parkway, the lofty scenic byway that cuts through the heart of the majestic Appalachian Mountains and offers nature, culture, and history in abundance. And Penland School of Craft is one of the nation's preeminent schools focused on making, situated within the Blue Ridge Mountains amid a breathtaking and underrated national forest known as the "Yosemite of the East." But it doesn't end there. If you're in the area, make sure to add the charming town of Weaverville to your itinerary for art, festivals, and great eats just 15 minutes' drive north of Asheville.
After the first European settlers arrived in the late 1700s and early 1800s, the town of Weaverville was incorporated in 1909. It became home to grand hotels that enticed visitors from the South who wanted a break from sweltering summers. And toward the end of his life, acclaimed novelist O. Henry (aka William Sydney Porter) spent a few weeks here in the hopes that it would help him recuperate from illness. Today, Weaverville continues to be a lovely place to peruse local shops, meet artists, enjoy fabulous food, and soak in the small town charm.
Take in mountain views in every direction from Weaverville
Nestled in the mountains, Weaverville brims with quaint boutiques, cafes, and great views in all directions. The nearest regional airport is in Asheville, but you can also fly to Charlotte, then drive two-and-a-half hours to Weaverville. You'll especially want a car if you plan to hit the Blue Ridge Parkway, the nearest entrance to which is only 15 miles away, connecting you to the 469-mile mountain road that the National Park Service calls "America's Favorite Drive."
For a Weaverville art fix, pop into Artisans on Main, which showcases the work of more than four dozen regional artists who employ a range of mediums, from ceramics to paintings to baskets. Miya Gallery emphasizes jewelry and local art by more than 40 regional artists, and you can drop by Magnum Pottery to see the work of local ceramicists Rob and Beth Magnum. Visit during the last weekend of April or the first weekend of November and you'll be in for an adventure at the popular Weaverville Art Safari. The free, self-guided tour facilitates visits to dozens of artists' studios around the area, providing unique insights into the processes of local woodworkers, painters, potters, jewelry-makers, and more. Plus, every September, the juried, one-day Art in Autumn event welcomes more than 100 artists, craftspeople, and musicians to take over Main Street.
The festival spirit is alive and well in Weaverville, where you can enjoy annual Independence Day celebrations and the holiday parade in December, plus the Summer Music Series between June and September, starting at 6 p.m. on every second Saturday in the Main Street Nature Park. When the days turn cold, head to the Community Center for Music on the Knoll, an indoor music series presented every second Saturday between October and March.
Enjoy award-winning treats and comfy stays just a few miles from Asheville
Weaverville has something to offer no matter the time of year, especially when it comes to good eats. Start your day with a brew, smoothie, or breakfast bagel at Yellow Mug Coffee Lounge — which also serves lunch and dinner — or a pastry from award-wining Well-Bred Bakery & Cafe, then grab a Mediterranean-inspired shared plate or entree at local favorite, Twisted Laurel. More great lunch and dinner options include Stoney Knob Cafe, in operation since 1962, where a retro diner vibe meets eclectic, whimsical decor and makes this a hit with locals and visitors alike. For a no-frills approach to homemade comfort food, check out Tommy's Restaurant or Main Street Grill. And say "buongiorno" to great Italian fare at Blue Mountain Pizza and Glass Onion Tavern, the latter emphasizing local ingredients transformed into fantastic house-made pastas, seafood dishes, and more.
There's nothing better than returning to comfy digs with a fully belly after a great day. Local hospitality company Well Bred Luxury Lodgings offers an array of cabins and bungalows to rent around greater Weaverville and Asheville. If you have a larger group and love being in the center of the action, rent the four-bedroom, 120-year-old Manor on Main, complete with a garden, covered front porch, and room to grill. You'll also find a Fairfield Inn near the Interstate 26 interchange. Myriad options await a little further afield, especially toward Asheville. Three miles south of downtown Weaverville, check into the quaint, historic landmark known as Log Cabin Motor Court, where cabins originally built in the 1930s invite visitors to cozy up by the fireplace and enjoy the best of a rustic, mountain feel while being only 6 miles from downtown Asheville.