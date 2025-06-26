South Carolina's Table Rock State Park Boast Rustic Yet Modern Cabins For A Perfect Weekend Mountain Getaway

In addition to the historic city of Charleston, South Carolina is home to popular seaside resorts like Myrtle Beach (and Myrtle Beach's award-winning, low-fare airport) and enchanting, low-key escapes like the historic island of St. Helena and its ample offerings of shopping, dining, and Southern charm. However, there are still sides of South Carolina that travelers rarely get to hear about, none more noteworthy than the amazing Table Rock State Park. Unlike the seaside beauty and historic Southern charm of spots like Charleston, Table Rock State Park protects a vibrant section of South Carolina's small yet magnificent slice of the Appalachian Mountains.

Located just 45 minutes from Greenville, Table Rock State Park happens to contain not one but two of South Carolina's most extraordinary mountain peaks. The mountainous landscape found within the park is not merely exceptional by South Carolina standards but holds its own against many of the most prominent peaks in the entire Appalachian Range. With extensive mountain trails, scenic viewpoints, and even swimming holes, Table Rock State Park is the top spot for an unforgettable South Carolina mountain adventure. Even better, the park's well-maintained campsites and cozy, historic cabins offer some of the best overnight experiences you can find anywhere in the Southeast.