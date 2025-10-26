Caribbean Breezes Kiss Sheltered Shores With Swaying Palms At This Powder-Soft Beach In St. John
At only 19 square miles, St. John may be the smallest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, but its beauty is giant-sized. A verdant paradise with some of the Caribbean's best beaches, the destination combines laid-back Caribbean charm, lush landscapes, and two dozen hiking trails, along with magnificent beaches. Two-thirds of the island is part of the Virgin Islands National Park (VINP). Within the area's limits is one of the island's most secluded beaches, a romantic stretch of sugar-white sand and turquoise shallow waters that can only be reached by foot or boat. In fact, Honeymoon Beach is so hidden that it's not even visible from the nearby Route 20 road.
Honeymoon Beach sits next to Salomon Bay, which is considered one of the best snorkeling spots on St. John, and can be reached by boat or the Lind Point Trail. Commence the mile hike from either the National Park Visitor Center in Cruz Bay or the Caneel Hill Spur Trail. If you choose the former, it's just a couple of blocks from the ferry terminal. There are maps at the trailhead to help you plan your route. Though considered an easy pathway, be sure to wear sturdy shoes. The Caneel Hill Spur Trail begins at the top of Route 20, with an 11-minute walk downhill.
If you are staying on one of the other islands and want to spend the day at Honeymoon Beach, you can easily catch a ferry. From St. Thomas, the shortest route is from Red Hook, which takes approximately 20 minutes. Hourly departures operate from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. If you're coming from Charlotte Amalie, the biggest city in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the 45-minute trips depart from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Spending the day at Honeymoon Beach
The first thing you're going to do when you arrive at Honeymoon Beach is remove your shoes and dig your toes into the powdery white sand before running into the shallow turquoise water. After wading and splashing around in the warm waves, you can think about planning your perfect beach day — or simply revel in the splendor of a tropical paradise. Honeymoon Beach is popular with boat charters, so arrive early to snatch a shaded spot. But don't doze off for too long, as you may miss a chance to glimpse a wild donkey or mongoose roaming the beach!
The Honeymoon Beach Hut is your central station for all your needs, including watersport equipment rentals. If you enjoy snorkeling, the reef on the west side of the beach next to Salomon Bay is an excellent spot. The shallow water is ideal for close-ups of fish, turtles, rays, and coral. It's recommended to remain close to the reef to keep clear of boats. Kayaks, paddleboards, and floats are available for rent, plus lockers and lounge chairs.
Honeymoon Hut has restrooms, foot showers, a snack bar, and a gift shop. While you can rent à la carte, a great option is the all-inclusive day pass for $49. You'll get a lounge chair, snorkel gear, kayak, paddleboard, float, and a locker. Honeymoon Beach is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. If you're catching the ferry back to Charlotte Amalie, the last departure is at 3:45 p.m. Since the last ferry to Red Hook does not depart until 11:00 p.m., enjoy shopping, dinner, and cocktails in Cruz Bay.