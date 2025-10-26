Caribbean Breezes Kiss Sheltered Shores With Swaying Palms At This Powder-Soft Beach In St. John

At only 19 square miles, St. John may be the smallest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, but its beauty is giant-sized. A verdant paradise with some of the Caribbean's best beaches, the destination combines laid-back Caribbean charm, lush landscapes, and two dozen hiking trails, along with magnificent beaches. Two-thirds of the island is part of the Virgin Islands National Park (VINP). Within the area's limits is one of the island's most secluded beaches, a romantic stretch of sugar-white sand and turquoise shallow waters that can only be reached by foot or boat. In fact, Honeymoon Beach is so hidden that it's not even visible from the nearby Route 20 road.

Honeymoon Beach sits next to Salomon Bay, which is considered one of the best snorkeling spots on St. John, and can be reached by boat or the Lind Point Trail. Commence the mile hike from either the National Park Visitor Center in Cruz Bay or the Caneel Hill Spur Trail. If you choose the former, it's just a couple of blocks from the ferry terminal. There are maps at the trailhead to help you plan your route. Though considered an easy pathway, be sure to wear sturdy shoes. The Caneel Hill Spur Trail begins at the top of Route 20, with an 11-minute walk downhill.

If you are staying on one of the other islands and want to spend the day at Honeymoon Beach, you can easily catch a ferry. From St. Thomas, the shortest route is from Red Hook, which takes approximately 20 minutes. Hourly departures operate from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. If you're coming from Charlotte Amalie, the biggest city in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the 45-minute trips depart from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.