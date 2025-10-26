Spain's Astonishing Island Destination Is Fringed By Black Volcanic Beaches And Pristine Seas

Floating in pristine seas off the northwestern coast of Africa are Spain's magical Canary Islands. This jewel-like archipelago comprising eight islands is awash in Spanish culture, rich history, and dramatic volcanic landscapes. Undeniably among Spain's most beautiful islands, the Canary Islands emerged from the ocean floor millions of years ago owing to underwater volcanic eruptions. The oldest islands in the chain, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, were formed 20 to 30 million years ago. At roughly 2 to 3 million years old, the youngest island is La Palma, an astonishing destination fringed by black volcanic beaches. Incredibly, it remains one of the archipelago's most volcanically active islands, as evidenced by the 2021 eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Fondly known as La Isla Bonita, or "the beautiful island" in English, La Palma's excellent weather makes it an ideal escape any time of year. This sunny paradise boasts average temperatures of 71 degrees Fahrenheit year-round and the lowest rainfall of all the islands. La Palma's Mediterranean climate combined with its ancient volcanic soil have blanketed the island's striking geological formations in stunning and unique biodiversity. In 2022, UNESCO designated the entire island a World Biosphere Reserve. The UNESCO distinction also recognizes La Palma as a model for sustainable development.

Naturally, La Palma is an ecotourism dream, sporting no shortage of awe-inspiring, protected areas. Among these are the La Palma Island Marine Reserve, which abounds with creatures like loggerhead turtles and bottlenose dolphins as well as invertebrates, tropical anemones, and other mystifying sea life. Several monuments, landscapes, and bird habitats are protected as part of the Natura 2000 Network, a collective of prominent ecological sites in Europe overseen by the European Union.