One Of Europe's Most Striking Volcanic Regions Is A Gem With Cliff-Hanging Towns And Unreal Views In Spain

There are a lot of places you can go in Europe to see volcanoes. Italy is home to one of the most famous volcanic eruptions in world history, which resulted in the must-see ruins at Pompeii. You will also find volcanoes in countries like Iceland and Greece. One European country you don't tend to think about when it comes to volcanoes is Spain — not counting Mount Teide in the Canary Islands, which are 870 miles from the mainland. However, tucked under the Catalan Pyrenees, the region of La Garrotxa is a volcanic area that has remained dormant for about 12,000 years.

La Garrotxa is a region volcanologists classify as monogenetic, which means that the volcanoes that erupted here likely only did so once and went dormant. Here, the lava flows left behind a landscape defined by its rounded cones, which are now covered in thick oak forests. Since that prehistoric era, it has become home to a tight-knit culture with gastronomy-loving cities and charming medieval villages built between the cones and on the long-cooled lava flows. This includes the gravity-defying town of Castellfollit de la Roca, which sits on a razor-thin basalt edge that is shrinking every year.

Here's everything you need to know about what to see and eat in this underrated region of Catalonia, plus the best way to get around.