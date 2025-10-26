California's 'Victorian Village' Is An Enchanting Main Street With Coastal Hikes, Inns, And Painted Shops

Northern California is filled with enchanting small-town destinations, many of which blend sweeping seaside beauty with Victorian charm. Among these is Eureka, one of California's most affordable coastal gems with walkable streets and redwoods. Nestled about 20 miles south of Eureka is the pretty town of Ferndale, a charming destination with a gorgeous downtown and a great base to explore the surrounding forests.

Dotted with antique lampposts and stunning 19th-century architecture, Ferndale's adorable Main Street is ideal for a leisurely afternoon stroll filled with window-shopping and art gallery browsing. It's the hometown of acclaimed Food Network restaurateur Guy Fieri, so it's no surprise that Ferndale also boasts a delicious dining scene. Expect to see neighborhood pubs, pizzerias, and fine dining restaurants all within a comfortable walking distance in the historic downtown district.

Explore a wonderland of nearby coastal hikes and redwood adventures by day, and nestle into the town's idyllic lodgings by night. Don't forget to snap photos with its Victorian-style buildings before you go. Flourishing in both architectural and scenic wonders, Ferndale is truly a picture-perfect place for your next Northern California escape.