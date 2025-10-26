California's 'Victorian Village' Is An Enchanting Main Street With Coastal Hikes, Inns, And Painted Shops
Northern California is filled with enchanting small-town destinations, many of which blend sweeping seaside beauty with Victorian charm. Among these is Eureka, one of California's most affordable coastal gems with walkable streets and redwoods. Nestled about 20 miles south of Eureka is the pretty town of Ferndale, a charming destination with a gorgeous downtown and a great base to explore the surrounding forests.
Dotted with antique lampposts and stunning 19th-century architecture, Ferndale's adorable Main Street is ideal for a leisurely afternoon stroll filled with window-shopping and art gallery browsing. It's the hometown of acclaimed Food Network restaurateur Guy Fieri, so it's no surprise that Ferndale also boasts a delicious dining scene. Expect to see neighborhood pubs, pizzerias, and fine dining restaurants all within a comfortable walking distance in the historic downtown district.
Explore a wonderland of nearby coastal hikes and redwood adventures by day, and nestle into the town's idyllic lodgings by night. Don't forget to snap photos with its Victorian-style buildings before you go. Flourishing in both architectural and scenic wonders, Ferndale is truly a picture-perfect place for your next Northern California escape.
Exploring Ferndale, California's charming downtown district
Located in Humboldt County, you'll find Ferndale nestled just off the iconic Highway 101. It's about a five-hour drive north of Sacramento International Airport if you're flying in from out of state. When you arrive in town, prepare to be transported back in time to another era entirely. Dating back to 1852, Ferndale's downtown district is often called the "Victorian Village," due to the rows of lovingly-preserved Victorian-style buildings that color Main Street.
In Ferndale's downtown, you can tiptoe under the vintage gas lamps that light the wooden boardwalks beneath your feet, stopping to peruse an array of local shops and galleries. To find delightfully spooky gifts year-round, pop into The Haunt Shop, or look for vintage-style souvenirs at Golden Gait Mercantile. Whether you're in the market for new wall art or not, be sure to check out Ferndale Arts Gallery, which proudly showcases the creative works of 20 local artists.
After shopping up an appetite, you'll have a robust menu of restaurants to choose from on Main Street. Pop into Bob's Ferndale for diner fare, serving foot-long hot dogs, classic hamburgers, and creamy milkshakes. Or, grab a fresh slice of pizza cooked to perfection with local cheese at Ferndale Pizza Company. For a classier dining experience, book a table for a sumptuous dinner at the historic Hotel Ivanhoe.
Stay at Ferndale's idyllic inns and explore the great outdoors
If you're planning to stay the night in Ferndale, you'll find a wonderland of idyllic inns to check into. Perhaps the most iconic (and most-photographed) in town is The Gingerbread Mansion. Featuring a magnificent Victorian facade, the historic inn boasts luxuriously-appointed guest suites with ornate furnishings, and complimentary high tea and wine hours for an added flourish of elegance. Another historic inn to consider is the Victorian Inn. Towering dramatically over Main Street in the heart of downtown Ferndale, the architectural beauty dates back to 1890. Relax in its romantic rooms outfitted with Victorian decor, and enjoy being within walking distance of all the shops and restaurants in the neighborhood.
Wherever you choose to stay in Ferndale, you'll be perfectly situated for an array of outdoor adventures. Tucked between Redwoods National State Park and Humboldt Redwoods State Park (America's highest-rated state park), there are plenty of opportunities for forest-centric activities. You'll also find a paradise of coastal hiking trails in the area. Most popular is the Lost Coast Trail, an ambitious 25-mile trail stretching from Matthole to Black Sands Beach. Along the way, stop to admire the Punta Gorda Lighthouse, an eerie gem left abandoned in California's untamed Lost Coast. If you're searching for a shorter but still rewarding hike, take the 1.9-mile Guthrie Creek Trail just outside of Ferndale. This moderately challenging hike involves a steep climb to the top, culminating in dramatic panoramic views of the ocean.