One Of California's Most Affordable Towns To Retire Is A Coastal Gem With Walkable Streets And Redwoods
Eureka! California is home to an affordable coastal town that's a gold mine for retirees, new homeowners, and travelers alike. Situated in Humboldt County, about 130 miles north of Fort Bragg — an underrated little artsy town full of redwoods and shops — Eureka is the largest coastal destination between Portland and San Francisco. With a population of just under 25,000 people, Eureka is also on the more affordable end of the spectrum. While the median listing price in San Francisco soars in the $1.2 million range, the average home listing in Eureka hovers around $435,000.
In terms of the cost of living, Eureka scores a 103.2 on the index — which isn't much higher than the national average. That said, compared to California's state average, the coastal town offers living costs that are 21% lower than typical in-state rates. Plus, residents also benefit from the state's relatively moderate tax, ranking 18th lowest nationally.
And although Eureka may not be as sought-after as San Francisco (or other coastal Californian cities), that doesn't mean it's without its charms. The Old Town boasts quaint, walkable streets lined with Victorian architecture, and the beautiful Humboldt Bay borders the entirety of the town. Meanwhile, a wonderland of redwood forests stands majestically in its backyard. All of which goes to say that, if you're looking for a quiet, coastal town in California to retire in (or even for a temporary retreat) you've hit the jackpot in Eureka.
Old-fashioned Victorian charm in Old Town Eureka
Arguably the most charm-filled area in Eureka is Old Town. Perched on the banks of Humboldt Bay, many of the buildings and homes that comprise the idyllic waterfront district — which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — date back to the 1850s. Within its walkable blocks, you'll find stunning examples of historic Victorian architecture, including the stately Carson Mansion and the blushing Pinc Lady Mansion across the street. The palatial pair of homes were built in the late 19th century, and were once occupied by lumber baron William Carson (who resided in the Carson Mansion) and his son and daughter-in-law who lived in the adjacent pink estate. While neither home is currently for sale, you'll still be sure to find a treasure trove of other homes on the market scattered amidst the historic mansions of Old Town, some of which boast intricate Victorian details of their own.
Beyond its historic homes, Old Town's blocks are adorned with vintage buildings that house an array of local businesses. Independent bookstores, coffeehouses, restaurants, and boutiques fill the storied storefronts, exemplifying different architectural styles from Classic Revival to Italianate. Bordering Old Town is a beautiful boardwalk dotted with bayside eateries, docked boats, and vibrant music events during the summer months. Overall, the picturesque neighborhood makes a lovely place to call home — whether that's for a visit or a lifetime.
Enchanting redwood forests in Eureka's backyard
Aside from its man-made marvels, Eureka's backyard flourishes in redwood forests. Situated along the scenic, 230-mile route of the Redwood Highway (aka the Avenue of Giants), the town is within distance of towering landmarks like the Shrine Tree — an unimaginably giant tree on California's coast that you can drive through. One hour south of town, you'll also find the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. And, one hour north, you'll hit the otherworldly Redwood National and State Park.
Just a day-trip away from Eureka, visitors can witness transcendent must-see trees like the Big Tree, a 1,500 year-old giant that's 68 feet in circumference, near the Prairie Creek Visitors Center, and the film-famous "Star Wars Tree" in Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park, which was prominently featured in "Return of the Jedi."
If you want to get off the forest floor and ascend to the tops of the world's tallest trees, the Trees of Mystery, an hour north of Eureka, is a theme park of skytrails and gondolas that comprise California's premier nature attraction. From grand coastal estates to majestic forest-lined adventures, Eureka offers a perfect short-term or long-term destination for in the Golden State.