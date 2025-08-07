One Of California's Most Affordable Towns To Retire Is A Coastal Gem With Walkable Streets And Redwoods

Eureka! California is home to an affordable coastal town that's a gold mine for retirees, new homeowners, and travelers alike. Situated in Humboldt County, about 130 miles north of Fort Bragg — an underrated little artsy town full of redwoods and shops — Eureka is the largest coastal destination between Portland and San Francisco. With a population of just under 25,000 people, Eureka is also on the more affordable end of the spectrum. While the median listing price in San Francisco soars in the $1.2 million range, the average home listing in Eureka hovers around $435,000.

In terms of the cost of living, Eureka scores a 103.2 on the index — which isn't much higher than the national average. That said, compared to California's state average, the coastal town offers living costs that are 21% lower than typical in-state rates. Plus, residents also benefit from the state's relatively moderate tax, ranking 18th lowest nationally.

And although Eureka may not be as sought-after as San Francisco (or other coastal Californian cities), that doesn't mean it's without its charms. The Old Town boasts quaint, walkable streets lined with Victorian architecture, and the beautiful Humboldt Bay borders the entirety of the town. Meanwhile, a wonderland of redwood forests stands majestically in its backyard. All of which goes to say that, if you're looking for a quiet, coastal town in California to retire in (or even for a temporary retreat) you've hit the jackpot in Eureka.