A Rock 'N' Roll Memorial In Iowa Is A Famed Roadside Attraction For Fans To Pay Tribute To Legends
In the rock 'n' roll classic "American Pie," a sing-along favorite whose 8-minute and 42-second runtime was only recently surpassed by Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of "All Too Well," Don McLean repeatedly croons about "the day the music died." So, you might wonder, what day did the music die? Though McLean never directly references it in his song, the event that inspired the hit can be traced back to February 3, 1959, when a small plane carrying three young rock 'n' roll musicians tragically crashed in a field near Clear Lake, Iowa. There were no survivors.
Today, a memorial stands at the crash site, welcoming a steady stream of fans from all over the world to pay respects to their fallen musical idols: Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson. If you're a music lover visiting the Clear Lake area, be sure to visit The Day the Music Died Memorial. Marked by a guitar-shaped plaque and an art installation modeled after Holly's iconic pair of horn-rimmed glasses, the famed roadside attraction lovingly pays tribute to the rock 'n' roll legends. It stands as a living monument to that fated day when the music died.
The tragedy behind Iowa's The Day the Music Died Memorial
The tragedy that warranted the rock 'n' roll memorial took place during the winter of 1959. Beloved musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson were in the middle of a 24-day tour across the Midwest called the Winter Dance Party. Ambitiously, they played a different venue every night — alongside other greats of the era, including Dion and the Belmonts and Waylon Jennings — which made for a rather exhausting non-stop journey.
Midway through their whirlwind tour, they wrapped up a show in Clear Lake, Iowa, at the Surf Ballroom, a historic venue where all the "cool cats" used to play. This is when a burnt-out Holly decided to charter a plane to their next tour stop in Fargo, North Dakota, to avoid another long bus ride. Amidst a light dusting of snowfall, Valens and Richardson joined Holly on the small plane, which took off at 12:55 a.m. on February 3. Suddenly, the weather took a turn for the worse, causing the pilot to lose control and crash the plane into a cornfield just 5 miles from the airport. The crash left no survivors, taking the pilot, the three musicians, and the music all in one fell swoop.
Visiting The Day the Music Died Memorial in Clear Lake, Iowa
If you're flying to the area, the closest major airport you can land at is Des Moines International Airport, located about 120 miles from Clear Lake, Iowa. Nestled between Des Moines and Minneapolis, Clear Lake is an idyllic spot resting on the shores of a spring-fed lake. It's in this picturesque place where you'll find the rock 'n' roll memorial that commemorates the city's darkest day.
Situated about 5.5 miles north of Clear Lake, The Day the Music Died Memorial is on private property on Gull Avenue, but is accessible to visitors via a half-mile trail. Walk westward along the fence, and you'll come across a group of memorial markers. At the head of the trail is an oversized pair of black horn-rimmed glasses balanced on two posts, wreathed in flowers in memory of Buddy Holly. At the exact site of the plane crash, you'll see stainless steel sculptures of a guitar engraved with the names of the three musicians, and three vinyl records with the names of their greatest hits. Adjacent to these sculptures is a wing-shaped monument erected in honor of the pilot, Roger Peterson, which was added on the 50th anniversary of the crash in 2009.
To learn more about the legendary musicians, you can drive back to Clear Lake to the Surf Ballroom, where they played their final show. Next to the iconic venue is an immersive museum exhibit that offers a deep dive into the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, as well as the contemporary rock 'n' roll artists who continue to keep the music alive.