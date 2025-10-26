A Rock 'N' Roll Memorial In Iowa Is A Famed Roadside Attraction For Fans To Pay Tribute To Legends

If you're flying to the area, the closest major airport you can land at is Des Moines International Airport, located about 120 miles from Clear Lake, Iowa. Nestled between Des Moines and Minneapolis, Clear Lake is an idyllic spot resting on the shores of a spring-fed lake. It's in this picturesque place where you'll find the rock 'n' roll memorial that commemorates the city's darkest day.

Situated about 5.5 miles north of Clear Lake, The Day the Music Died Memorial is on private property on Gull Avenue, but is accessible to visitors via a half-mile trail. Walk westward along the fence, and you'll come across a group of memorial markers. At the head of the trail is an oversized pair of black horn-rimmed glasses balanced on two posts, wreathed in flowers in memory of Buddy Holly. At the exact site of the plane crash, you'll see stainless steel sculptures of a guitar engraved with the names of the three musicians, and three vinyl records with the names of their greatest hits. Adjacent to these sculptures is a wing-shaped monument erected in honor of the pilot, Roger Peterson, which was added on the 50th anniversary of the crash in 2009.

To learn more about the legendary musicians, you can drive back to Clear Lake to the Surf Ballroom, where they played their final show. Next to the iconic venue is an immersive museum exhibit that offers a deep dive into the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, as well as the contemporary rock 'n' roll artists who continue to keep the music alive.