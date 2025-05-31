Between Des Moines And Minneapolis Is An Idyllic Iowa Town For A Getaway On The Shores Of A Spring-Fed Lake
The I-35 interstate highway connects Iowa's state capital, Des Moines, with the most bikeable city in America: Minneapolis in Minnesota. But there's one spot between the two cities you can't miss. About halfway between Minneapolis and Des Moines, you'll find a peaceful small town in northern Iowa that's perfect for a Midwest getaway: Clear Lake.
It's easy to get to Clear Lake — the closest airport is Mason City Municipal Airport, which is less than 3 miles away. Otherwise, Des Moines International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — which was recognized as one of the best airports in North America — are both under a two-hour drive away. Greyhound and Jefferson bus lines have a stop in Clear Lake on the route between Minneapolis and Des Moines. However, to get around the town itself it'll probably be more convenient to have your own vehicle. Once there, check into the Lakeside Inn, a boutique hotel with 16 modern, comfortable rooms; all of the rooms have a lake view.
Explore the town's top attraction: Clear Lake
Clear Lake is a 3,600-acre, spring-fed lake which is the heart of this idyllic Iowan town. Outdoor activities and watersports reign supreme here: swimming, fishing, sailing, kayaking, canoeing, and waterskiing are all popular. Anglers might catch walleye, yellow bass, channel catfish, crappies, and bluegills; don't forget to buy a fishing license beforehand.
Swimmers will want to head to the sandy beach at Clear Lake State Park — it's 900 feet long, so there's plenty of space to spread out. Clear Lake City Beach is another popular spot for swimming. There's a number of places in town where you can rent pontoon boats, kayaks, and paddleboards for getting out on the water. If you're visiting in summer, you can't miss a paddle boat cruise on Lady of the Lake — cruises are offered daily except for Wednesdays from Memorial Day weekend to the last weekend of September.
Discover more fun things to do in Clear Lake
Besides Clear Lake itself, there's plenty more to do in this pretty small town. Head to Central Gardens of North Iowa, which is 2.75 acres and has over 20 individual gardens. Music fans will want to visit Surf Ballroom and Museum, which is a National Historic Landmark and the site of musician Buddy Holly's last concert. Tragically, Buddy Holly, along with his fellow musicians Ritchie Valens, & JP ”The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a plane crash just outside of Clear Lake in 1959. If you want to visit the memorial, it's about a quarter-mile walk through the corn field to the actual crash site from the road. You can also visit the giant horn-rimmed glasses memorial at the trailhead. Other attractions include the Clear Lakes Art Center, which features galleries with artwork from local and regional artists, and the Clear Lake Fire Museum.
Don't miss out on sampling some of Clear Lake's top-notch food and drinks while you're in town. Get your caffeine fix at Cabin Coffee Company, and stock up on sweet treats at award-winning South Shore Donut Company. Dine at Sevens Restaurant and Steakhouse — don't miss the almond-crusted walleye here — or Surfside for seasonal farm-to-table dishes. Wash it all down with a refreshing beer at Lake Time Brewery — they have 10 craft beers on tap — or a drink at 173˚ Craft Distillery, which specializes in spirits ranging from rum and bourbon to vodka and gin. If you're continuing your Iowa trip towards Des Moines after your Clear Lake visit, don't miss a stop at the exciting trestle bridge trail, running from Ankeny to Woodward — the impressive High Trestle Trail Bridge is located just outside the small town of Madrid.