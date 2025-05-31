​​Between Des Moines And Minneapolis Is An Idyllic Iowa Town For A Getaway On The Shores Of A Spring-Fed Lake

Besides Clear Lake itself, there's plenty more to do in this pretty small town. Head to Central Gardens of North Iowa, which is 2.75 acres and has over 20 individual gardens. Music fans will want to visit Surf Ballroom and Museum, which is a National Historic Landmark and the site of musician Buddy Holly's last concert. Tragically, Buddy Holly, along with his fellow musicians Ritchie Valens, & JP ”The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a plane crash just outside of Clear Lake in 1959. If you want to visit the memorial, it's about a quarter-mile walk through the corn field to the actual crash site from the road. You can also visit the giant horn-rimmed glasses memorial at the trailhead. Other attractions include the Clear Lakes Art Center, which features galleries with artwork from local and regional artists, and the Clear Lake Fire Museum.

Don't miss out on sampling some of Clear Lake's top-notch food and drinks while you're in town. Get your caffeine fix at Cabin Coffee Company, and stock up on sweet treats at award-winning South Shore Donut Company. Dine at Sevens Restaurant and Steakhouse — don't miss the almond-crusted walleye here — or Surfside for seasonal farm-to-table dishes. Wash it all down with a refreshing beer at Lake Time Brewery — they have 10 craft beers on tap — or a drink at 173˚ Craft Distillery, which specializes in spirits ranging from rum and bourbon to vodka and gin. If you're continuing your Iowa trip towards Des Moines after your Clear Lake visit, don't miss a stop at the exciting trestle bridge trail, running from Ankeny to Woodward — the impressive High Trestle Trail Bridge is located just outside the small town of Madrid.