Florida's Suburb City Blending Natural Beauty And Urban Conveniences Is A Lovely Lake Haven Near Orlando

Centered around Altamonte Mall and Cranes Roost, you'll find Uptown Altamonte, aka the heart of the city's social scene. Foodies will find a lot to love here, from casual tacos to upscale restaurants, while those trying to plan a fun night out will be spoiled for choice among all the shops and fun events that take place right in the amphitheater plaza. If you can't choose, why not give CraneRIDES a try? It takes you through all the major local attractions like Cranes Roost, the Renaissance Centre, and the AMC Theatre in one trip.

But what are some of those great places to eat? Vida Cocina & Tequila is a must-try. With a near-perfect rating from thousands of reviewers, the place is constantly praised for its exquisite food and incredible staff. The grilled octopus and peach sangria seem to be among the favorite menu items, though prices are reasonable enough for you to venture out and try some extra dishes you wouldn't normally order. They also have ample parking spaces.

Shopaholics will want to stop by the iconic Altamonte Mall. Home to over 130 stores, the place has everything from clothing and jewelry to housewares and electronics; great for last-minute souvenirs, too! For one-of-a-kind, vintage purchases, though, the Mercantile Antiques & Uniques is the place to be. It boasts 33,000 square feet of space and hundreds of vendors, so even the pickiest shoppers are guaranteed to find a hidden treasure they'll love. And if you're still left wanting something more after visiting Altamonte Springs, chances are you'll like Ocoee, too, conveniently located less than half an hour away. This is yet another lakeside Florida city that offers a museum, historic sites, and laid-back vibes.