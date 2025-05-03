Florida is a popular destination, especially in the spring and fall. Between the beaches, golf courses, and lovely freshwater destinations, it's no wonder that over 142 million people travel to the state every year. However, with these numbers come large crowds at popular tourist attractions like Miami and Siesta Key. However, there are plenty of lesser-known destinations, such as Ocoee.

Ocoee is the third-largest city in Orange County, with around 49,000 people. Despite its population, it isn't the busy place you might expect. It has a laidback, almost lazy virtue to it that you rarely see outside of small towns, while still having all the benefits of living in a big city, such as plenty of attractions and stores within easy driving distance.

Ocoee is not only used as a sort of suburb but also as a distribution hub. Because of its closeness to Orlando, the Florida Turnpike, and State Road 50, it was the perfect place to set up warehouses for local companies and distribution centers for others. Despite that, Ocoee didn't just become a desolate spot for large buildings. It still continued to grow and be a place people chose to live. It's also a wonderful place for tourists to visit, full of historic sites like the Ocoee Christian Church, built back before the 1900s. To celebrate and share the history, there are also a few museums just minutes away, such as the Winter Garden Heritage Museum.