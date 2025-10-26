Tokyo's Secret Island Escape Is A Laid-Back Gem With Snorkeling, Sunset Spots, And Natural Hot Springs

Tokyo is known for its delightful contrasts, a stunning destination where one can stumble upon a revered shrine surrounded by 100,000 trees just a 20-minute walk away from the bustling, world-famous Shibuya Crossing — no wonder the city ranked third in data analytics firm Euromonitor International's top 100 city destinations of 2024. But the city's reach extends beyond the Tokyo that most travelers are familiar with. Few know that a three-hour ferry ride from Tokyo lies Shikine-jima, a small, low-key island that's part of the Izu archipelago. Shikine-jima is still technically part of Tokyo's Ōshima sub-prefecture (so don't be surprised to see "Tokyo" included in the island addresses.)

This laid-back island gem is one of Tokyo's best-kept secrets, as its compact 1.5-square-mile footprint packs in a surprising amount of nature-centric activities and adventures for those seeking a respite from the frenetic pace of Japan's capital. During Japan's Edo period, the island was uninhabited and used solely as a temporary port for neighboring islands. Following the Meiji restoration era in the late 1800s, residents of Niijima island — no strangers to helping themselves to Shikine-jima's natural sea and plant resources — petitioned for (and were granted) settlement rights.

As a volcanic island, Shikine-jima is home to several onsen (hot springs) and a rugged ria coastline against which the emerald Philippine Sea waters lap. The island's numerous peaks and observatories offer plenty of ideal spots for catching breathtaking sunsets, and below the surface of its waters lie abundant marine ecosystems that make for unforgettable snorkeling and diving.