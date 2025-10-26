Americans Say This US Destination Is More Romantic Than Paris, According To A Survey
Paris is called the City of Love for a reason. Its backdrop of charming bridges, cozy streetside cafes, and a sparkling Eiffel Tower makes it a shoo-in for couples yearning for a romantic getaway. But Americans' idea of a romantic destination has shifted closer to home. In a survey conducted by Talker Research in partnership with Fun Vacations, Americans now favor Maui, Hawaii, as their top romantic destination — swapping Paris' cobblestone streets for warm sandy beaches.
According to the survey of 2,000 Americans, 34% named Maui as their ideal couple getaway. Paris didn't lag far behind – 33% of participants still viewed the famous European capital as a worthy spot for kindling that romantic spark. Rounding up the top three is Rome, with 29% of respondents naming it romantic.
If the rest of the study's statistics are anything to go by, Maui certainly fits the bill as a romantic destination. When asked about their preferred ways to show their affection with their partners, 55% said with walks on the beach, and Maui boasts some of the best beaches in Hawaii by far. Meanwhile, 69% viewed hidden and intimate destinations as more romantic, and Maui delivers on that, from secret coves hidden away from the crowds to exclusive adults-only hotels. Rather than dealing with Paris' battle with overtourism, travelers increasingly view romantic getaways as a chance to connect in a more relaxing, intimate setting. "Vacationing together isn't just about discovering new places. It's about igniting, deepening, or rekindling the romance, escaping the ordinary, and celebrating the love that binds you," Dana Studebaker, FunJet Vacations' vice president of marketing of consumer brands, said.
Why Americans are favoring Maui over Paris for romance
While images of candle-lit dinners after an afternoon at the museum, followed by a Seine boat ride, evoke the epitome of Parisian romance, Maui has its own brand of romantic escapades. Couples can drive up a 10,000-foot-high mountain at the crack of dawn to watch the Haleakalā sunrise, or spend an evening sampling locally produced bottles (pineapple wine, anyone?) at one of the island's tasting venues. The more adventurous can don snorkeling masks and plunge into the clear waters of Molokini Crater or Honu'ula Bay, graced by the presence of sea turtles and schools of tropical fish.
Don't be mistaken, though: Maui does well beyond adrenaline-fuelled bonding experiences, too. Couples on the quest for much-needed rest and relaxation can head to Maui's most famous beachfront resort for world-class spa treatments, then retire to gorgeous suites with stunning ocean views. For couples who aren't particularly keen on a packed itinerary, booking an all-inclusive, adult-only resort allows them the flexibility to move only when the mood strikes. With drinks, meals, water sports, and group activities like yoga or cooking classes at their disposal, couples can focus on each other instead of logistical planning. "One of the perks of choosing an all-inclusive resort is that these experiences are right at your fingertips and come at no extra charge," Michael Lowery, Vacations' head of global consumer business, said.