Americans Say This US Destination Is More Romantic Than Paris, According To A Survey

Paris is called the City of Love for a reason. Its backdrop of charming bridges, cozy streetside cafes, and a sparkling Eiffel Tower makes it a shoo-in for couples yearning for a romantic getaway. But Americans' idea of a romantic destination has shifted closer to home. In a survey conducted by Talker Research in partnership with Fun Vacations, Americans now favor Maui, Hawaii, as their top romantic destination — swapping Paris' cobblestone streets for warm sandy beaches.

According to the survey of 2,000 Americans, 34% named Maui as their ideal couple getaway. Paris didn't lag far behind – 33% of participants still viewed the famous European capital as a worthy spot for kindling that romantic spark. Rounding up the top three is Rome, with 29% of respondents naming it romantic.

If the rest of the study's statistics are anything to go by, Maui certainly fits the bill as a romantic destination. When asked about their preferred ways to show their affection with their partners, 55% said with walks on the beach, and Maui boasts some of the best beaches in Hawaii by far. Meanwhile, 69% viewed hidden and intimate destinations as more romantic, and Maui delivers on that, from secret coves hidden away from the crowds to exclusive adults-only hotels. Rather than dealing with Paris' battle with overtourism, travelers increasingly view romantic getaways as a chance to connect in a more relaxing, intimate setting. "Vacationing together isn't just about discovering new places. It's about igniting, deepening, or rekindling the romance, escaping the ordinary, and celebrating the love that binds you," Dana Studebaker, FunJet Vacations' vice president of marketing of consumer brands, said.