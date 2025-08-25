Maui's Most Famous Beachfront Resort Offers A World-Class Spa, Stunning Ocean Views, And Gorgeous Suites

There's luxury, and then there's Grand Wailea. Perched on the pristine coastline of southern Maui, this legendary resort is a symphony of luxury, sunset views, and next-level pampering. While Wailea Beach gets plenty of recognition — especially thanks to its cameo alongside the Four Seasons in "The White Lotus" — Grand Wailea, A Waldof Astoria Resort is quickly rising to legendary status. Spread over 40 acres of tropical landscape, Grand Wailea is the gold standard for beachfront bliss, and not just because of the location. From mountain greens to ocean blues, the views are breathtaking from every angle.

The accommodations alone are worth the trip, with 737 guest rooms, 57 dreamy suites, and 50 prestigious villas on the property. Think marble bathrooms, breezy lanais, and panoramic views that pair perfectly with your morning coffee. Entry-level rooms are already sublime, but the upgrade options like the Napua suites come with serious VIP perks. We're talking exclusive lounge access with complimentary chef-curated cuisine, evening cocktails, and a slice of quiet luxury above the resort bustle. The Ho'olei Villas offer a three-bedroom hillside escape with room to relax, a gourmet-ready kitchen, and quick access to everything Grand Wailea is known for, delivering effortless island living with a serious side of style.

Then comes the spa, where wellness is the word softly whispered at Kilolani Spa. Reopened in early 2024 after a $55-million renovation, Kilolani Spa now reigns as the largest in Hawaii at 50,000 square feet. Grounded in Hawaiian healing and celestial rhythms, its treatments align with the Hawaiian moon phases and local botanicals. Float through open-air hydrotherapy gardens, detox in the salt room, lounge in the hammam, or melt into a traditional lomi lomi massage with herbal infusions. It's luxurious, but also deeply intentional.