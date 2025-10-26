South Carolina's Underrated Lakeside State Park Has A Coveted Campground Nestled In Pristine Nature
Tucked away on the western edge of South Carolina is a dazzling, 26,650-acre lake with an untouched shoreline, and is the perfect place to unwind with the sights and sounds of nature. Fed by the Savannah River, the lake was created in 1984 from construction of the Richard P. Russell Dam, and provides some incredible fishing opportunities for catfish, bass, and crappie. The fishing is so incredible that several tournaments are held each year, including a kid's fishing tournament from the U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers.
The lake is home to Calhoun Falls State Park, an underrated lakeside jewel that's just 40 minutes from Greenwood, a South Carolina city with small-town vibes, Southern charm, and boutique shops. The park has a massive campground with two different camping areas, and a number of campsites offer unparalleled views overlooking the water. There are also several picnic shelters that are perfect for group camping and fishing trips away from the hustle and bustle of city life and everyday stress.
Things to do at Calhoun Falls State Park
Fishing and camping are the two main draws at Calhoun Falls State Park. There are 86 sites for tent camping and RVs, all sites have electric and water, plus laundry machines and a dump station. If you're bringing a boat, a marina within the park offers 36 slips plus a ramp and a beach area for relaxing. Visitors are welcome to swim in the lake — although there's no lifeguard on duty. If you want to go fishing but don't have your own gear, the park has a tackle lending program with rods, reels, and tackle boxes available. Visitors can also play tennis or volleyball, or check out the moderately-difficult wooded hiking trail that traverses over footbridges and offers some fantastic views.
Despite its name, there are no waterfalls at the park — it was named after the town of Calhoun Falls which had a set of shoals. If travelers want to explore the surrounding area by car, the park is located about an hour's drive from Athens, Georgia, a college town that's an artsy gem with food, music, and family-friendly activities. If you're flying in, the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is your best bet, and is about an hour and 30 minutes' drive from Calhoun Falls State Park. For some down time to unwind after the flight, the charming city of Greenville has a roster of hotels to choose from, and its flower-filled park with a river, waterfalls, and trails is worth a visit.