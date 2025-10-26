South Carolina's Underrated Lakeside State Park Has A Coveted Campground Nestled In Pristine Nature

Fishing and camping are the two main draws at Calhoun Falls State Park. There are 86 sites for tent camping and RVs, all sites have electric and water, plus laundry machines and a dump station. If you're bringing a boat, a marina within the park offers 36 slips plus a ramp and a beach area for relaxing. Visitors are welcome to swim in the lake — although there's no lifeguard on duty. If you want to go fishing but don't have your own gear, the park has a tackle lending program with rods, reels, and tackle boxes available. Visitors can also play tennis or volleyball, or check out the moderately-difficult wooded hiking trail that traverses over footbridges and offers some fantastic views.

Despite its name, there are no waterfalls at the park — it was named after the town of Calhoun Falls which had a set of shoals. If travelers want to explore the surrounding area by car, the park is located about an hour's drive from Athens, Georgia, a college town that's an artsy gem with food, music, and family-friendly activities. If you're flying in, the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is your best bet, and is about an hour and 30 minutes' drive from Calhoun Falls State Park. For some down time to unwind after the flight, the charming city of Greenville has a roster of hotels to choose from, and its flower-filled park with a river, waterfalls, and trails is worth a visit.