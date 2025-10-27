Situated In Missouri's Ozark Mountains Is An Underrated Town With Amazing Lake Access And Cozy Charm

Some of the best places to visit in Missouri are located in Kansas City, St. Louis, and the Lake of the Ozarks, which boasts more shoreline than California has coastline. Just a couple of hours south of this world-famous lake is another that's smaller in size, but equally vacation-worthy. Lesser-known Table Rock Lake is considered one of the best lakes in the US, and is home to everything from thrilling watersports to cozy lakeside nooks brimming with charm, like beautiful Kimberling City.

Kimberling City is just over an hour's drive from Springfield-Branson National Airport, which offers direct flights from major hubs like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. When you arrive, you'll find rental car options like Avis, Budget, and Hertz, allowing you to explore this area of the Ozarks on your own; otherwise you can take the 90-minute shuttle from Springfield on the Oats Transit service to Kimberling City.

This waterfront destination is just under an hour from Springfield, Missouri (known as the Queen City of the Ozarks), but it contrasts Springfield's lively atmosphere with a much more tranquil ambiance that's close to popular hiking trails in the Ozark Mountains, like the White River Valley trails and Dogwood Canyon Nature Park. From walking and hiking to biking and boating, you'll find everything you need here for a memorable Ozark adventure.