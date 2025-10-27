Situated In Missouri's Ozark Mountains Is An Underrated Town With Amazing Lake Access And Cozy Charm
Some of the best places to visit in Missouri are located in Kansas City, St. Louis, and the Lake of the Ozarks, which boasts more shoreline than California has coastline. Just a couple of hours south of this world-famous lake is another that's smaller in size, but equally vacation-worthy. Lesser-known Table Rock Lake is considered one of the best lakes in the US, and is home to everything from thrilling watersports to cozy lakeside nooks brimming with charm, like beautiful Kimberling City.
Kimberling City is just over an hour's drive from Springfield-Branson National Airport, which offers direct flights from major hubs like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. When you arrive, you'll find rental car options like Avis, Budget, and Hertz, allowing you to explore this area of the Ozarks on your own; otherwise you can take the 90-minute shuttle from Springfield on the Oats Transit service to Kimberling City.
This waterfront destination is just under an hour from Springfield, Missouri (known as the Queen City of the Ozarks), but it contrasts Springfield's lively atmosphere with a much more tranquil ambiance that's close to popular hiking trails in the Ozark Mountains, like the White River Valley trails and Dogwood Canyon Nature Park. From walking and hiking to biking and boating, you'll find everything you need here for a memorable Ozark adventure.
Discover charming Kimberling City
Kimberling City is nestled in a prime spot on the banks of Table Rock Lake, and despite what its name suggests, this 3.5 square mile area is actually a fourth-class city with a tiny population of just 2,500 people. The vibes are definitely more town than city, the kind of place where the police department hosts coffee mornings where residents can come chat with the Chief of Police. While locals describe it as quiet during the off-season, it does get busy between May and October when the temperature and humidity hit their peak.
One of the best-rated accommodations is Cedar Wood Lodge, which provides rustic cabins near the water's edge. Don't expect luxury, but the location and friendly hosts make this a great budget pick that travelers return to often. For something totally different, Five Star Houseboat Vacations offers exactly what the name suggests: well-rated self-drive houseboats so you can roll out of bed and get straight to fishing and other fun activities — a really unique experience for the whole family.
Carb cravings are easily satisfied in Kimberling City. Goofy Goose Lakeside Bar & Grill is locally loved for casual grub. Think wings, fries, and hearty burgers featuring lake views and sports on TV. Big Buoy's is a diner with an outdoor patio, smashburgers, and frozen lemonade to fuel further cannonballs into the lake. While the Kimberling cuisine isn't particularly diverse, you'll find a Mexican restaurant, several pizza places, and a coffee shop. If you need more variety, Branson West or the peaceful lake town of Golden are both about a 30-minute drive away.
Enjoy sunset over Table Rock Lake
Have you even visited Kimberling City if you haven't rented a boat to explore the lake? What's Up Dock? is more than just a punny name, it's your trusted spot for just about any aquatic vehicle you need: fishing boats, speed boats, pontoons, you name it. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "What's Up Dock isn't cheap by any means, but you get more value and a better selection of boats... This is what my boys look forward to every year and they always say the boat rental is always the biggest highlight of their summer break!"
Table Rock Lake is a watersports wonderland, and if wakesurfing is on your bucket list, JH3 Surf Academy can show you the ropes with lessons from a previous World Wake Association champion. Be smart out there — hardy swimwear, sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, and plenty of drinking water are all encouraged so you don't have to end the fun early on account of heatstroke. If you do need a day off from water-based activities, there's an abundance of hiking routes nearby, and Kimberling City is less than 30 miles from the stunning Ozark Mountains, where you'll find even more trails.
Sunsets over Table Rock Lake truly are a spectacle. Enjoy them from your boat, or take the 25-minute drive to the Moonshine Beach area, which is known as one of the best spots to watch the sun sink below the lake's surface as you reflect on a busy day of swimming. If you feel suitably sun-kissed and your fingers look like prunes, you're doing it right.