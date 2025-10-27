Pennsylvania's Best-Kept Secret Is A Scenic Overlook With Fall Foliage Views Hidden In Ohiopyle State Park
Every autumn, Pennsylvania beckons visitors with its myriad of fall adventures and leaf-peeping opportunities. Whether it's the seasonal festivities in the gorgeous Pocono Mountains or the countryside getaways in the cozy fall air, the Keystone State has your foliage views covered. However, with so much landscape to explore and many visitors trying to cover as much ground as possible, one often overlooked gem tends to slip under the radar.
The Baughman Rock Overlook, in Ohiopyle State Park, rises roughly 2,000 feet in elevation and offers some of the most gorgeous fall foliage views in the state. The park itself centers around the Youghiogheny River and encompasses over 20,000 acres of rugged beauty in the mountainous region of Laurel Highlands. This exquisite mountain and river culmination creates the deepest gorge of Pennsylvania, the views of which can be savored from high above on this vantage point. Accessible year-round, the overlook is especially magical in the autumn, when crisp air and clear skies highlight a movie-worthy spectacle of yellow, gold, and red hues, adding a magical touch to these vistas.
To witness peak fall foliage scenery, time your trip right. The region's combination of leaf-changing maple, oaks, birches, and white ash shows off its best colors around mid-October, but be sure to consult the Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report on pa.gov for accurate timing. Getting to Ohiopyle, a funky town with delectable restaurants and a gateway to the Ohiopyle State Park, is straightforward, too. The town itself lies about two hours away from Pittsburgh International Airport, giving you quick access from many major cities in the country.
Plan your trip to the Baughman Rock Overlook
For a scenic point perched high above the gorge, the Baughman Rock Overlook is surprisingly easy to reach and makes a great stop on a drive. From PA 381, take Sugarloaf Road about two miles, and you'll reach a gravel parking spot. From there, a short (but steep) walk leads you to the sweeping panorama. There's a wooden railing that provides some protection, but it does not span the entire overlook, so exercise caution. Fallen leaves — beautiful though they are — can hide slick surfaces, so watch footing especially with children or pets.
Alternatively, if you have the time or prefer an active approach, a hiking path also leads to this dramatic scenic viewpoint. The Baughman Rock Overlook via Ohiopyle, rated 4.6 on AllTrails, has a substantial elevation gain of 840 feet and takes about two hours to complete. The path follows the river for the first mile and then meanders mostly through woods, offering a particularly memorable experience when the leaves change. The rewarding views at the end also make up for all the hard work. Afterward, you can either return the same way or take a connector trail toward the Sugarloaf Trail to form a loop.
Regardless of route, wear shoes with good traction for the climbs and declines. If you can, wait till sunset for unrivaled views of this vibrant autumnal canopy.
More ways to enjoy fall in the Ohiopyle State Park
Ohiopyle State Park's beautiful neon foliage and wealth of outdoor adventures make it easy to extend your autumn getaway in this forested region. The park's defining landmark is the Youghiogheny River, and whitewater rafting on its flowing waters is the headliner of all the recreational opportunities available. With sections ranging from Class I to Class IV rapids and several licensed outfitters offering guided trips, it's no wonder the river is considered one of America's favorite whitewater rafting spots. More adrenaline-filled experiences await in the park's rock climbing areas and horseback riding trails.
If thrilling activities aren't your style, Ohiopyle also offers peaceful spots for picnicking and sightseeing. Among its standout features are the park's thundering waterfalls, with gems like Cucumber Run and Ohiopyle Falls being visitor favorites. The forest teems with diverse wildlife, including white-tailed deer, bobcats, and river otters, as well as birds such as kingfishers, chimney swifts, and several species of woodpeckers.
For overnight stays, the Kentuck Campground provides cozy campfire settings surrounded by vibrant foliage. Sites come equipped with parking spaces and picnic tables, with yurts and cottages available among the lodging options. Reservations can be made through the park office or Pennsylvania's online state park reservation system.