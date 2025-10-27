Pennsylvania's Best-Kept Secret Is A Scenic Overlook With Fall Foliage Views Hidden In Ohiopyle State Park

Every autumn, Pennsylvania beckons visitors with its myriad of fall adventures and leaf-peeping opportunities. Whether it's the seasonal festivities in the gorgeous Pocono Mountains or the countryside getaways in the cozy fall air, the Keystone State has your foliage views covered. However, with so much landscape to explore and many visitors trying to cover as much ground as possible, one often overlooked gem tends to slip under the radar.

The Baughman Rock Overlook, in Ohiopyle State Park, rises roughly 2,000 feet in elevation and offers some of the most gorgeous fall foliage views in the state. The park itself centers around the Youghiogheny River and encompasses over 20,000 acres of rugged beauty in the mountainous region of Laurel Highlands. This exquisite mountain and river culmination creates the deepest gorge of Pennsylvania, the views of which can be savored from high above on this vantage point. Accessible year-round, the overlook is especially magical in the autumn, when crisp air and clear skies highlight a movie-worthy spectacle of yellow, gold, and red hues, adding a magical touch to these vistas.

To witness peak fall foliage scenery, time your trip right. The region's combination of leaf-changing maple, oaks, birches, and white ash shows off its best colors around mid-October, but be sure to consult the Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report on pa.gov for accurate timing. Getting to Ohiopyle, a funky town with delectable restaurants and a gateway to the Ohiopyle State Park, is straightforward, too. The town itself lies about two hours away from Pittsburgh International Airport, giving you quick access from many major cities in the country.