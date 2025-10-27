The 'Cheese Capital Of Michigan' Is A City Hidden On Saginaw Bay's Scenic Shores With Food And Festivals
If "will travel for cheese" is your personal motto, then you might already be aware of hot spots around the globe where cheese tourism is a big cheesin' deal. In the United States, Wisconsin is considered the cheese capital of the country with its literal cheeseheads and mouth-watering festivals that put cheese devotion front and center. But a neighboring state has a city that boasts its very own namesake cheese. If you celebrate the fact that Cheddar is an actual place on Earth, then you'll be wanting to put the food and festivals of Pinconning on your radar for your next visit to Michigan.
On Saginaw Bay's scenic shores, Pinconning is in the crook of Michigan's thumb. The closest major transportation hub is Detroit. From there, you can take a $25 Trailways bus that takes a little over 5 hours with two departures daily or you can drive there yourself in about two hours. But before you grab your fellow cheese fanatic friends and your fanciest cheese headgear, learn more about the deliciousness that awaits in the city of Pinconning.
Pinconning's namesake cheese and where to eat it
Pinconning cheese's origin story began in 1915 in response to a milk surplus in the area. A variation of Wisconsin's Colby, which is itself a variation of England's Cheddar, Pinconning is a sweeter cheese than cheddar, but with a longer aging potential than Colby, that doesn't necessarily require refrigeration. Developed by Wisconsin transplant Dan Horn, he chose to name the cheese after the town where it was created.
Pinconning cheese, aka Pinco, is still central to the personality of its town. Established in 1939, Wilson's Cheese Shoppe is Michigan's oldest and was founded by Horn's daughter. The Pinconning Cheese Co. & Fudge Shop, which has been operating for over 75 years, also has a direct lineage to the cheese's founder. Visit both stores to taste cheese of every age and style, or to pick up novelty gift baskets, including a Michigan-shaped cheeseboard. You can also purchase food and beverages that pair with cheese, including Michigan wine. For heat-seeking tourists, don't miss the hot sauce "Wall of Fire" at The Pinconning Cheese Co. Both shops are open seven days a week.
In June, Pinconning celebrates its annual CheeseTown Races at Doc Letchfield Park. This community festival has multiple vendors and family activities such as inflatables, live music, and fireworks, plus footraces where participants can earn free cheese — in "cheesemendous" portions – according to its event website. A Macaroni & Cheese Cookoff kicks off the event, and Colby the CheeseTown Mouse mascot is on hand for photo ops. (Marvin, the previous mascot, retired in 2018.)
Cheese curds by the sea shore in Pinconning and beyond
If you're cheesed out — as if that's a thing — or if you like your cheese with a view, head over to Pinconning's Nayanquing Point State Wildlife Area. The highly rated Nayanquing Point Bird Observation Tower is just a 10-minute drive outside of Pinconning's downtown area. The 16-foot tower, which is also wheelchair accessible, is a perfect perch to bring your binoculars and take in the protected natural area and coastal wetland that attracts migrating birds — just please don't feed them any cheese.
You can also combine Pinconning with other towns along Michigan's Sunrise Coast on Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron for a rich, "Pure Michigan" experience. If you begin in Bay City, a charming spot on Lake Huron's coast with a historic downtown, Pinconning is only 25 minutes' drive to the north. Once you've had your fill of the cheese, and perhaps a little waterfowl observation, continue another hour north along the coast to Tawas City, a charming beach town nicknamed the 'Cape Cod of the Midwest.' You'll find that the only thing cheesy about any of it are the actual curds in Pinconning.