Between Sioux Falls And Summit Is A South Dakota College Town Serving Foodie Finds And Craft Beer In Style

Less than an hour away from Sioux Falls is Brookings, South Dakota's under-the-radar college city. Home to South Dakota State University, this lively college town is similar to Vermillion — another under-the-radar destination with oversized amenities. Brookings has tons to offer visitors, especially for foodies and craft beer fans. It's also an easy addition to your South Dakota itinerary — from Sioux Falls, either drive for an hour or hop on an easy 45-minute bus ride. From Summit, it's just over an hour by car. If flying, Brookings' closest airport is Watertown Regional Airport, an hour-long car ride away.

You'll find a handful of accommodation options in town, but Country Inn and Suites is one of the best options, with many positive ratings. At the 3-star hotel, you'll enjoy features like a free breakfast buffet (which past guests love), an indoor heated pool, free parking, and a fitness center. "Honestly had the best stay ever," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "100% was worth every penny. I will be staying here every time I come to Brookings."