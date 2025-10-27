Between Sioux Falls And Summit Is A South Dakota College Town Serving Foodie Finds And Craft Beer In Style
Less than an hour away from Sioux Falls is Brookings, South Dakota's under-the-radar college city. Home to South Dakota State University, this lively college town is similar to Vermillion — another under-the-radar destination with oversized amenities. Brookings has tons to offer visitors, especially for foodies and craft beer fans. It's also an easy addition to your South Dakota itinerary — from Sioux Falls, either drive for an hour or hop on an easy 45-minute bus ride. From Summit, it's just over an hour by car. If flying, Brookings' closest airport is Watertown Regional Airport, an hour-long car ride away.
You'll find a handful of accommodation options in town, but Country Inn and Suites is one of the best options, with many positive ratings. At the 3-star hotel, you'll enjoy features like a free breakfast buffet (which past guests love), an indoor heated pool, free parking, and a fitness center. "Honestly had the best stay ever," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "100% was worth every penny. I will be staying here every time I come to Brookings."
Where to eat in Brookings
With such a robust dining scene, ranging from the casual to the upscale, Brookings is arguably one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. If you're looking for Brookings' most legendary eateries, stopping by Nick's Hamburger Shop is non-negotiable. It's been around since 1929, and since then, it has become a beloved staple among South Dakota State University students, long-time residents, and visitors alike. The menu is simple — just choose if you'd rather a single or a double patty and cheese (burgers are just two ounces, so trust us and go for the double) — and a shake or a slice of homemade pie is a must.
Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge is another Brookings spot that's been family-owned and operated since it first opened its doors in 1949. The upscale-casual eatery focuses on South Dakota fare, like bison burgers, chislic (fried meat, in this case, lamb), and pheasant sandwiches. And for locally-sourced American fusion cuisine, from steaks to burgers and pastas, head to the highly-rated Craft Chophouse and Lounge.
Beer and nightlife in Brookings
As a college town, it's only fitting that Brookings is home to a fun-filled nightlife scene, especially when it comes to craft beer. For some locally-brewed beer, head to Eponymous Brewing Company, where you can pick from a selection of IPAs, sours, lagers, and more. One of the town's best spots for a burger and an ice-cold beer is Pints & Quarts, where you'll find dozens of beers on tap, which include local selections, craft beers from around the country, and even a couple of international varieties. Paired with a truly mouth-watering menu of burgers, tacos, and pulled pork sandwiches, it's an excellent spot to unwind after a day of exploring.
If you're more in the mood for an English-style pub with a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, check out Jim's Tap. "Jim's Tap is super old-school, but you're going to love it," said one Google reviewer. "It's got the craziest medieval decorations and dark furniture; you feel like you're walking into a bar in the Middle Ages." Located in a 1901 building, Skinner's Pub has become another beloved Brookings haunt over the past 20 years, with a global beer selection. And for a truly unbeatable beer selection — plus Brookings' sole rooftop patio — check out Cubby's Sports Bar and Grill.